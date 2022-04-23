Atrade
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Full automatic. Does not require technical settings.
Works on all currency pairs. The indicator has a built-in zigzag filter that limits repetitions of unidirectional signals (i.e. after a buy signal, the next one will be a sell signal, and vice versa).
For the convenience of displaying, the indicator provides settings for the type of icons, their color and size:
- Size Arrow
- Code Arrow Buy
- Color Arrow Buy
- Code Arrow Sell
- Color Arrow Sell
Indicator signals are not redrawn.