Moving Average ID

The indicator searches for matches in history for a specified range of the latest known oscillated Moving Average data.





Found matches are indicated on the graph as colored fields. Analysis of historical data (the behavior of quotes in history) will help make decisions in trading.





The matches found are updated when a new bar is opened (i.e., the calculation is performed upon opening prices).





The value of the increase accuracy (Accuracy) must be changed with a decrease in the timeframe, and decreased with an increase in the timeframe. Indicator settings TECHNICAL SET ********************************** Period MA - Average period MA method - Averaging method (MA Method: 0-SMA | 1-EMA | 2-SMMA | 3 - LWMA) Smoothing MA - Smoothing Average ---------------------------------------------- Number of sample data points - Number (range) of points of the tracked sample of the average Number of bars to search for matches - Number of history bars to search for matches with the pattern. ("0" - all bars). Accuracy - Precision of matches

********************************** VISUALIZATION ********************************** Sample visualization - Displaying a sample of data Color of the sample data field - Color of the sample data range ---------------------------------------------- Color of the matches field - The color of the range of matches found ---------------------------------------------- MA visualization - Displaying the moving average on the chart Color MA - Average color Width MA - Width of the average ********************************** ALERTS PARAMETERS ********************************* Alert box - Allow / Deny popup Limit Alert box - Number of messages in the pop-up window ---------------------------------------------- Play sound - Allow / Deny playing sound Time play sound (seconds) - Sound playing time Name sound file - Sound file name ---------------------------------------------- Send notification - Allow / Deny sending messages Limit Send notification - Number of messages at one time ---------------------------------------------- Send E-Mail - Allow / Deny sending of messages to e-mail Limit Send E-Mail - Number of messages at one time





