The Extremum Average signal indicator works on all timeframes and any markets.

Analyzes the smoothed data of extremums and gives signals to sell or buy.





The indicator has only two settings:

Number of Bars - the number of last bars to search for an extremum

- the number of last bars to search for an extremum Period Average - Period (number of last bars) for data smoothing

For each timeframe and market, you need to select its own values.

Additionally, in the indicator settings, you can set your own style of signal display:

Size Arrow

Code Arrow Buy

Color Arrow Buy

Code Arrow Sell

Color Arrow Sell

The indicator is equipped with a section for setting and sending alerts Processing Serial Signal - if "true", then alerts are processed on each successive signal

Message Alert Buy - message text when a buy signal is triggered

Message Alert Sell - text of the message when a sell signal is triggered

Alert Box - enable / disable Alert box (pop-up window)

Limit Alert Box - the number of Alert Box repetitions

Play Sound - enable / disable sound playback

Time Play Sound (seconds) - time in seconds during which the sound signal will repeat

Name Sound File for "BUY" - the name of the sound file for purchase

Name Sound File for "SELL" - the name of the sound file for sale

Send Notification - enable / disable sending PUSH notifications

Limit Send Notification - the number of notifications per signal

Send E-Mail - enable / disable sending messages to e-mail

Limit Send E-Mail - the number of messages per signal The indicator is not redrawn.



















































