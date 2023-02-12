Martingale grid panel

Martingale grid panel - a semi-automatic Expert Advisor with a built-in trading panel.

The Expert Advisor is activated by standard MT4 tools (or via its own panel) and automatically sets Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop.

Automatically or manually opens averaging orders.

Changes the volume of orders in accordance with the Martingale strategy.

Works with all orders of the selected symbol or only those opened from the panel, when the ID number is set.

The Expert Advisor (and its Free Demo) are fully functional in the MT4 Strategy Tester and can be used as a trainer!

See more for settings >>

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This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
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Hao Zhang
Utilities
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