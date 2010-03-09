Trend indicator with oscillator. Displays price area between two moving averages and an oscillator. An uptrend is indicated in red, a downtrend in blue. Settings:

Slow MA Period - Slow MA period

Fast MA Period - Fast MA period

Smoothed Data - Smoothing data

Show Area MA - Display MA price areas

Show Oscillation - Display MA oscillation

Move Oscillation to Slow MA - Display an oscillator on a slow MA

Color Up - Uptrend color

Color Down - Downtrend color

Size Arrow - The size of the oscillator icons

Code Arrow - Oscillator icon code

All prices are calculated on the opening of the bar

The indicator does not redraw.