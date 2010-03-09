Chartos
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
Trend indicator with oscillator.
Displays price area between two moving averages and an oscillator.
An uptrend is indicated in red, a downtrend in blue.
Settings:
- Slow MA Period - Slow MA period
- Fast MA Period - Fast MA period
- Smoothed Data - Smoothing data
- Show Area MA - Display MA price areas
- Show Oscillation - Display MA oscillation
- Move Oscillation to Slow MA - Display an oscillator on a slow MA
- Color Up - Uptrend color
- Color Down - Downtrend color
- Size Arrow - The size of the oscillator icons
- Code Arrow - Oscillator icon code
All prices are calculated on the opening of the bar
The indicator does not redraw.