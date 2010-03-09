Chartos

Trend indicator with oscillator.

Displays price area between two moving averages and an oscillator.

An uptrend is indicated in red, a downtrend in blue.

Settings:

  • Slow MA Period - Slow MA period
  • Fast MA Period - Fast MA period
  • Smoothed Data - Smoothing data
  • Show Area MA - Display MA price areas
  • Show Oscillation - Display MA oscillation
  • Move Oscillation to Slow MA - Display an oscillator on a slow MA
  • Color Up - Uptrend color
  • Color Down - Downtrend color
  • Size Arrow - The size of the oscillator icons
  • Code Arrow - Oscillator icon code
All prices are calculated on the opening of the bar
The indicator does not redraw.
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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