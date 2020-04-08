Changend
- Indicators
- Victor Golovkov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The Changend signal indicator works on all timeframes and any markets.
Analyzes data in the specified period and gives signals for a possible trend change (sell or buy).
The indicator has only two settings:
- Period bars - the number of last bars for data analysis
- Deviation level of bars -the degree of deviation from the analyzed data
Additionally, in the indicator settings, you can set your own style of signal display:
- Size Arrow
- Code Arrow Buy
- Color Arrow Buy
- Code Arrow Sell
- Color Arrow Sell
The indicator is equipped with a section for setting and sending alerts
- Message Alert Buy - message text when a buy signal is triggered
- Message Alert Sell - text of the message when a sell signal is triggered
- Alert Box - enable / disable Alert box (pop-up window)
- Limit Alert Box - the number of Alert Box repetitions
- Play Sound - enable / disable sound playback
- Time Play Sound (seconds) - time in seconds during which the sound signal will repeat
- Name Sound File for "BUY" - the name of the sound file for purchase
- Name Sound File for "SELL" - the name of the sound file for sale
- Send Notification - enable / disable sending PUSH notifications
- Limit Send Notification - the number of notifications per signal
- Send E-Mail - enable / disable sending messages to e-mail
- Limit Send E-Mail - the number of messages per signal
The indicator is not redrawn.