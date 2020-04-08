Changend

The Changend signal indicator works on all timeframes and any markets.
Analyzes data in the specified period and gives signals for a possible trend change (sell or buy).

The indicator has only two settings:
    • Period bars - the number of last bars for data analysis
    • Deviation level of bars -the degree of deviation from the analyzed data
Additionally, in the indicator settings, you can set your own style of signal display:
  • Size Arrow
  • Code Arrow Buy
  • Color Arrow Buy
  • Code Arrow Sell
  • Color Arrow Sell
The indicator is equipped with a section for setting and sending alerts
  • Message Alert Buy - message text when a buy signal is triggered
  • Message Alert Sell - text of the message when a sell signal is triggered
  • Alert Box - enable / disable Alert box (pop-up window)
  • Limit Alert Box - the number of Alert Box repetitions
  • Play Sound - enable / disable sound playback
  • Time Play Sound (seconds) - time in seconds during which the sound signal will repeat
  • Name Sound File for "BUY" - the name of the sound file for purchase
  • Name Sound File for "SELL" - the name of the sound file for sale
  • Send Notification - enable / disable sending PUSH notifications
  • Limit Send Notification - the number of notifications per signal
  • Send E-Mail - enable / disable sending messages to e-mail
  • Limit Send E-Mail - the number of messages per signal
The indicator is not redrawn.








Recommended products
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT4
Ku Chuan Lien
4 (1)
Indicators
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 4. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
Malaysia SNR Levels and Storyline MTF for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
5 (1)
Indicators
This is Multiple Timeframe of Malaysia SNR Levels and Storyline. The single timeframe version   here Features: + Display level on multiple timeframe (higher or lower) + Turn on/off level on timeframe + Alert when price touch level 1. if high > resistance level but close of candle < resistance level , this level become unfresh - Name of level will have "(m)" meaning mitigated if   close of candle > resistance level , this level become invalid and can be removed in chart (there is setting for keep
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicators
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Supernatural channel
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The Supernatural channel is determined using a special algorithm, marker points are used to determine the movement of the channel. The Supernatural channel consists of two lines, red and blue, that make up the channel. Simple, visual and efficient use. Can be used for intra-channel trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
RaysFX Candlestick Signals
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Candlestick Signals RaysFX Candlestick Signals è un potente strumento progettato per migliorare la tua esperienza di trading su MT4. Questo indicatore personalizzato è stato sviluppato con l’obiettivo di fornire segnali di trading precisi e tempestivi basati su specifiche configurazioni di candele e l’indicatore RSI. Caratteristiche principali : Segnali di acquisto e vendita : L’indicatore genera segnali di acquisto e vendita basati su specifiche configurazioni di candele e valori dell’i
Skalpex
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Skalpex is a system indicator for wave diagnostic analysis of the early phases of a market condition. The indicator lags exactly 1 bar. It shows the exact price reversals, does not redraw its values, but is 1 bar late. This is due to the fact that the last (zero bar) has not yet been formed before closing, which means that no one ever knows where it will go exactly and where it will close. We can assume. In order not to try to play fortune-telling, the Skalpex indicator is late by one candle an
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicators
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicators
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Force Index Flat Detector m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "FORCE Index FLAT Detector" - is an efficient auxiliary tool in trading! No Repaint. I offer you to upgrade your trading methods with this great indicator for MT4. - Indicator shows price Flat areas on the chart. It has "Flat sensitivity" parameter - which is responsible for flat detection. - "FORCE Index FLAT Detector" can be used for Price Action entries confirmation or in combination with other indicators. - You can use it for trend following systems to detect flat zo
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicators
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicators
The Wave Wold MT4 Forex indicator is designed to search for Wolf waves and display them in the current window of the trading terminal. An excellent indicator for traders who use Wolf waves in trading. Its application in trading strategies will significantly increase their efficiency and profitability. INFORMATION ABOUT THE INDICATOR Unlike other Wolf wave indicators, the Wave Wold MT4 forex indicator has a number of features that significantly increase its effectiveness: The first is the Ope
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Signal Finding
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Signal Finding is a trend indicator, a technical analysis tool that helps to determine the exact direction of a trend: either an upward or a downward movement of the price of a trading instrument. Although these indicators are a little late, they are still the most reliable signal that a trader can safely rely on. Determining the market trend is an important task for traders. With this indicator, you can predict future values. But the main application of the indicator is to generate buy and sel
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Indicators
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicators
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicators
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
StructureFlow MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Advanced Market Microstructure Analysis Indicator This indicator analyzes price action at a microscopic level to detect hidden imbalances before major moves occur. Unlike traditional indicators that only consider price, StructureFlow examines three critical dimensions: Core Analysis 1. Candle Microstructure Wick-to-body ratio analysis Body position within the candle range Expansion and contraction detection Internal volatility anomalies Engulfing pattern recognition 2. Market Tempo Price velocit
Heiken Ashi Scanner 4 Timeframes NRP
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
Аттракцион невиданной щедрости - треть цены! Сканер Heiken Ashi на четырех таймфреймах. Индикатор не рисует и не подсматривает историю. Модифицированный расчет повышает чувствительность! Возможно отключить модифицированный расчет для каждого таймфрейма отдельно, а также отключить анализ 4 таймфрейма. В нулевом (скрытом) буфере хранится информация о совпадении трендов на всех рабочих ТФ. Эта опция упрощает анализ и чтение из советников. Требователен к истории. Наиболее простое отсутствие данных
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
Insides
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Determining the market trend is an important task for traders. The Inside indicator implements an improved algorithm for visualizing the market trend. The main purpose of the indicator is to evaluate the market on small timeframes (i.e. M1, M5 and M15) for scalping. If you are a scalper looking for a reliable indicator to improve the quality of your trading, Inside is what you need. The indicator works in a separate window, showing red and green bars on the histogram. Two consecutive green (red
Maltese cross
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
A universal tool for determining trends, flats and trading on graphical patterns. Combines the techniques of Gan, Elliot, and Murray. Just place it on the chart and it will show the direction and speed of the price movement, highlight the turning points. Maltese cross will help you accurately determine the key points in the history, plan trading actions and accompany open transactions. Basic principles Maltese Cross displays the Trend, Flat and Impulse lines before and after the selected momen
Traend in to chandle
Vitaly Murlenko
Indicators
This indicator receives tick data from the terminal and then averages it with three moving averages. This will allow you to catch the trend even inside the M1 candle. The sliding parameters can be adjusted manually. You can also specify the indicator drawing depth. In order for the indicator to start working, place it on the chart and let it work for several minutes - for normal operation, it needs to collect an array of quotes. This product is designed for aggressive trading, but it is also u
Laser Trend
Nicolas Zouein
Indicators
The trend is your friend! This is what this indicator is all about. Follow this famous saying and be safe. Characteristics: Buy/Sell signals fixed on the close of a bar. Works on all symbols and all timeframes. Clear visual market trend laser line, Buy/Sell signal arrows, market strength meter, TP1 & TP2 boxes. Visual signals when to enter, when to exit the market. No repainting. Compatible with Flexible EA for trading automation. (Ask for a free set file optimized to perform 2010-2018) Parame
CCI Flat Detector mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "CCI FLAT Detector" - is an efficient auxiliary tool in trading! No Repaint. I offer you to upgrade your trading methods with this great indicator for MT4. - Indicator shows price Flat areas on the chart. It has "Flat sensitivity" parameter - which is responsible for flat detection. - "CCI FLAT Detector" can be used for Price Action entries confirmation or in combination with other indicators. - You can use it for trend following systems to detect flat zones and avoid tr
Trend Deviation
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Trend indicator with calculation of dynamic levels and signaling their intersection. Description of input parameters: StepTF = true; - Calculation of the indicator by closing the bar (true) or by each tick (false) BarsCount = 300; - Number of settlement bars Price = PRICE_CLOSE; - Type of price used TimeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT; - Estimated timeframe TrendPeriod = 9; - Trend calculation period TrendDeviations = 4.9; - coefficient of deviation PeriodTrendSmooth = 1; - Trend smoothing perio
MACD Decision Tree
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
This indicator was constructed using decision trees.  I will only give a few insights into the algorithm since it is original. But there are 4 trees in the inputs and by default they are 10. The decision tree logic for buy signals is as follows: If the MACD line is less than  certain bullish divergence (determined by the "BUY_TREE_1" and "BUY_TREE_2" variables) The decision tree logic for sell signals is as follows: If the MACD line is greater than certain bearish divergence  (determined by the
CCI FIBO
Vladimir Skorina
Indicators
The CCI FIBO trend indicator displays the real sentiment of the market. Does not redraw. The CCI FIBO indicator is based on the processed values of the standard CCI indicator. The indicator is able to display the slowing\reversal of the price during the trend movement (for exiting the position, and with some experience to display the opening in the opposite direction, for example, to use in scalping). It shows spikes in a flat. The idea of the indicator was that there are indicators that are goo
Analytical Trend
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The Analytical Trend indicator can track sustained price movement in a specific direction. In this case, the movement itself can be downward, upward or sideways, when the market movement does not have a pronounced direction. The indicator works on the basis of two moving averages and an oscillator. Using the signal search algorithm, the indicator generates signals in the form of arrows. Flexible settings allow you to receive more accurate signals for opening positions. You can quickly understan
Buyers of this product also purchase
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
WOW Scalper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicators
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend indicators are one of the areas of technical analysis for use in trading on financial markets. The Angular Trend Lines comprehensively determines the trend direction and generates entry signals. In addition to smoothing the average direction of candles, it also uses the slope of the trend lines. The principle of constructing Gann angles was taken as the basis for the slope angle. The technical analysis indicator combines candlestick smoothing and chart geometry. There are two types of tre
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
More from author
Smoothed Stochastic Oscillator
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Индикатор сглаженного Stochastic Oscillator (xStoh) Входные параметры: xK Period - K период xD Period - D период xSlowing - замедление xMethod - метод усреднения (0-SMA | 1-EMA | 2-SMMA | 3 - LWMA) xPrice field - тип цены (0 - Low/High | 1 - Close/Close) Принцип работы Индикатор перерассчитывает стандартный технический индикатор Stochastic Oscillator (дважды усредняет получаемые значения iStochastic).
FREE
Smoothed DeMarker
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Индикатор сглаженного DeMarker  Oscillator (xDeM) Входные параметры: Period - период усреднения Принцип работы Индикатор перерассчитывает стандартный технический индикатор DeMarker Oscillato r (дважды усредняет получаемые значения). Период усреднения индикатора соответствует двойному периоду стандартного DeMarker  Oscillato r . Например : xDeM с периодом усреднения 7 соответствует DeM c периодом 14. Индикаторный буфер не перерисовывается.
FREE
Smoothed Moving Averages Convergence Divergence
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Индикатор сглаженного MACD (xMACD) Входные параметры: Fast EMA Period - период быстрой EMA Slow EMA Period   - период медленной EMA Signal SMA Period   - период сигнальной SMA Applied Price - тип цены (0 - CLOSE | 1 - OPEN | 2 - HIGH | 3 - LOW | 4 - MEDIAN | 5 - TYPICAL | 6 - WEIGHTED) Принцип работы Индикатор перерассчитывает стандартный технический индикатор MACD (дважды усредняет получаемые значения). Индикаторный буфер не перерисовывается.
FREE
Bar compressor
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
The indicator calculates a combination of two moving averages and displays their trend in derivative units. Unlike traditional oscillators, the maximum and minimum values ​​in this indicator always correspond to the number of bars you want to track. This allows you to use custom levels regardless of volatility and other factors. The maximum and minimum values ​​are always static and depend only on the initial Bar review settings. The indicator can be used as an independent trading systemtrading
FREE
Smoothed Moving Average
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Индикатор сглаженного Moving Average (xMA) Входные параметры: xMA Period - период усреднения xMA Method - метод усреднения  ( 0-SMA | 1-EMA | 2-SMMA | 3 - LWMA) xMA Price - используемая цена ( 0 - CLOSE | 1 - OPEN | 2 - HIGH | 3 - LOW | 4 - MEDIAN | 5 - TYPICAL | 6 - WEIGHTED) xMA Color - цвет индикаторной линии xMA Width - толщина индикаторной линии Принцип работы Индикатор перерассчитывает стандартный технический индикатор Moving Average (дважды усредняет получаемые значения iMA). Период с
FREE
Chartos
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Trend indicator with oscillator. Displays price area between two moving averages and an oscillator. An uptrend is indicated in red, a downtrend in blue. Settings: Slow MA Period - Slow MA period Fast MA Period - Fast MA period Smoothed Data - Smoothing data Show Area MA - Display MA price areas Show Oscillation - Display MA oscillation Move Oscillation to Slow MA - Display an oscillator on a slow MA Color Up - Uptrend color Color Down - Downtrend color Size Arrow - The size of the oscillator ic
FREE
Smoothed Bollinger Bands
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Индикатор сглаженных Bollinger Bands (xBB) Входные параметры: xBB Period - период усреднения xBB Price - используемая цена ( 0 - CLOSE | 1 - OPEN | 2 - HIGH | 3 - LOW | 4 - MEDIAN | 5 - TYPICAL | 6 - WEIGHTED) xBB Deviation - отклонение xBBColor - цвет индикаторных линий xBB Width - толщина индикаторных линиц Принцип работы Индикатор перерассчитывает стандартный технический индикатор Bollinger Bands (дважды усредняет получаемые значения iBands). Период усреднения индикатора соответствует двой
FREE
Moving Average ID
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
The indicator searches for matches in history for a specified range of the latest known oscillated Moving Average data. Found matches are indicated on the graph as colored fields. Analysis of historical data (the behavior of quotes in history) will help make decisions in trading. The matches found are updated when a new bar is opened (i.e., the calculation is performed upon opening prices). The value of the increase accuracy (Accuracy) must be changed with a decrease in the timeframe, and de
FREE
SData
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Сигнальный индикатор "SDATA" рассчитывается на основе стандартного отклонения от простой средней скользящей пропорционально среднеквадратичному отклонению. Настройки индикатора: Data bars - количество баров для рассчета Deviation Data - среднеквадратичное отклонение Smooth Data - сглаживание данных Code Arrow Buy - код значка на покупку Color Arrow Buy - цвет значка на покупку Code Arrow Sell - код значка на продажу Color Arrow Sell - цвет значка на продажу В момент инициализации индикатора (при
Extremum Average
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
The Extremum Average signal indicator works on all timeframes and any markets. Analyzes the smoothed data of extremums and gives signals to sell or buy. The indicator has only two settings: Number of Bars - the number of last bars to search for an extremum Period Average - Period (number of last bars) for data smoothing For each timeframe and market, you need to select its own values. Additionally, in the indicator settings, you can set your own style of signal display: Size Arrow Code Arrow B
Atrade
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Full automatic. Does not require technical settings. Works on all currency pairs. The indicator has a built-in zigzag filter that limits repetitions of unidirectional signals (i.e. after a buy signal, the next one will be a sell signal, and vice versa). For the convenience of displaying, the indicator provides settings for the type of icons, their color and size: Size Arrow Code Arrow Buy Color Arrow Buy Code Arrow Sell Color Arrow Sell Indicator signals are not redrawn.
Price Direction Signals
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Tame the trend just got easier! The PDS indicator will signal the use of price sentiment. Just one setting! Study the offer of the indicator and get the opportunity for profitable trading based on a proven and tested strategy. The mathematical algorithm proves its performance even to skeptics under any market conditions. It goes well with any trading strategy. Never recalculates signals. Signals appear at the opening of the bar. Works with any financial instruments, including forex, cryptocurr
Martingale grid panel
Victor Golovkov
Utilities
Martingale grid panel - a semi-automatic Expert Advisor with a built-in trading panel. The Expert Advisor is activated by standard MT4 tools (or via its own panel) and automatically sets Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop. Automatically or manually opens averaging orders. Changes the volume of orders in accordance with the Martingale strategy. Works with all orders of the selected symbol or only those opened from the panel, when the ID number is set. The Expert Advisor (and its Free Demo) are
Bars Deflection
Victor Golovkov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Bars Deflection trend indicator can be used with any trading pair and on any time frame. With this indicator it is impossible to miss the beginning of a trend. Use Bars Deflection as a standalone strategy or as an addition to yours. Signal arrows appear on the chart at the moment the bar opens and are located at the breakout level of the reverse movement. Thus, the arrows not only indicate the possible direction of movement of the quote, but also act as levels for analyzing the placement of
Trend semaphore
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
The trend indicator processes each bar of the chart and displays signal arrow on it. In the default display settings: red arrow - sell signal blue arrow - buy signal If the arrows are missing on some bars, this means that the algorithm has not identified a consensus on the signal on this bar. The indicator does not have any technical settings for the algorithm. The process of finding a consensus is fully automated. For ease of visualization on charts, user settings allow you to set the size of
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review