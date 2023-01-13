Price Direction Signals

Tame the trend just got easier!

The PDS indicator will signal the use of price sentiment.
Just one setting!


Study the offer of the indicator and get the opportunity for profitable trading based on a proven and tested strategy.

  • The mathematical algorithm proves its performance even to skeptics under any market conditions.
  • It goes well with any trading strategy.
  • Never recalculates signals.
  • Signals appear at the opening of the bar.
  • Works with any financial instruments, including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.
  • Recommended for large timeframes.

Setting the PDS indicator:

1. Specify the number of bars for mathematical calculations.

Parameter: Number of last bars to calculate

2. Disable or enable signal interleaving filtering.

Parameter: Signal Interleaved Filter (When the filter is true, multidirectional signals appear alternately).

3. Turn the signal warning display on or off.

Parameter: Show warning (This signal warns of a possible change in the direction of the price movement).

4. (Optional) customize your signal design by changing the size, code and color of the arrows.

Parameter: Size arrow, Code Arrow, Colored Arrow.


The number of signals depends on the number of bars for calculations. The larger the value of the Number of last bars for calculations, the fewer signals.

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The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
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Anomalous dispersion
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Technical Indicator: Anomalous Dispersion Anomalous Dispersion is an innovative technical analysis tool based on the study of dynamic volatility and mathematical price variance. The indicator is specifically designed to detect hidden phases of market culmination, extreme energy compression, and to pinpoint high-probability, historically significant price levels. Mathematical Concept The underlying algorithm continuously analyzes and compares two distinct quadratic functions: Current Dispersion
Bar compressor
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
The indicator calculates a combination of two moving averages and displays their trend in derivative units. Unlike traditional oscillators, the maximum and minimum values ​​in this indicator always correspond to the number of bars you want to track. This allows you to use custom levels regardless of volatility and other factors. The maximum and minimum values ​​are always static and depend only on the initial Bar review settings. The indicator can be used as an independent trading systemtrading
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Smoothed Bollinger Bands
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Индикатор сглаженных Bollinger Bands (xBB) Входные параметры: xBB Period - период усреднения xBB Price - используемая цена ( 0 - CLOSE | 1 - OPEN | 2 - HIGH | 3 - LOW | 4 - MEDIAN | 5 - TYPICAL | 6 - WEIGHTED) xBB Deviation - отклонение xBBColor - цвет индикаторных линий xBB Width - толщина индикаторных линиц Принцип работы Индикатор перерассчитывает стандартный технический индикатор Bollinger Bands (дважды усредняет получаемые значения iBands). Период усреднения индикатора соответствует двой
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Smoothed Stochastic Oscillator
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Индикатор сглаженного Stochastic Oscillator (xStoh) Входные параметры: xK Period - K период xD Period - D период xSlowing - замедление xMethod - метод усреднения (0-SMA | 1-EMA | 2-SMMA | 3 - LWMA) xPrice field - тип цены (0 - Low/High | 1 - Close/Close) Принцип работы Индикатор перерассчитывает стандартный технический индикатор Stochastic Oscillator (дважды усредняет получаемые значения iStochastic).
FREE
Smoothed Moving Averages Convergence Divergence
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Индикатор сглаженного MACD (xMACD) Входные параметры: Fast EMA Period - период быстрой EMA Slow EMA Period   - период медленной EMA Signal SMA Period   - период сигнальной SMA Applied Price - тип цены (0 - CLOSE | 1 - OPEN | 2 - HIGH | 3 - LOW | 4 - MEDIAN | 5 - TYPICAL | 6 - WEIGHTED) Принцип работы Индикатор перерассчитывает стандартный технический индикатор MACD (дважды усредняет получаемые значения). Индикаторный буфер не перерисовывается.
FREE
Smoothed DeMarker
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Индикатор сглаженного DeMarker  Oscillator (xDeM) Входные параметры: Period - период усреднения Принцип работы Индикатор перерассчитывает стандартный технический индикатор DeMarker Oscillato r (дважды усредняет получаемые значения). Период усреднения индикатора соответствует двойному периоду стандартного DeMarker  Oscillato r . Например : xDeM с периодом усреднения 7 соответствует DeM c периодом 14. Индикаторный буфер не перерисовывается.
FREE
Smoothed Moving Average
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Индикатор сглаженного Moving Average (xMA) Входные параметры: xMA Period - период усреднения xMA Method - метод усреднения  ( 0-SMA | 1-EMA | 2-SMMA | 3 - LWMA) xMA Price - используемая цена ( 0 - CLOSE | 1 - OPEN | 2 - HIGH | 3 - LOW | 4 - MEDIAN | 5 - TYPICAL | 6 - WEIGHTED) xMA Color - цвет индикаторной линии xMA Width - толщина индикаторной линии Принцип работы Индикатор перерассчитывает стандартный технический индикатор Moving Average (дважды усредняет получаемые значения iMA). Период с
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Chartos
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Trend indicator with oscillator. Displays price area between two moving averages and an oscillator. An uptrend is indicated in red, a downtrend in blue. Settings: Slow MA Period - Slow MA period Fast MA Period - Fast MA period Smoothed Data - Smoothing data Show Area MA - Display MA price areas Show Oscillation - Display MA oscillation Move Oscillation to Slow MA - Display an oscillator on a slow MA Color Up - Uptrend color Color Down - Downtrend color Size Arrow - The size of the oscillator ic
FREE
Moving Average ID
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
The indicator searches for matches in history for a specified range of the latest known oscillated Moving Average data. Found matches are indicated on the graph as colored fields. Analysis of historical data (the behavior of quotes in history) will help make decisions in trading. The matches found are updated when a new bar is opened (i.e., the calculation is performed upon opening prices). The value of the increase accuracy (Accuracy) must be changed with a decrease in the timeframe, and de
FREE
SData
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Сигнальный индикатор "SDATA" рассчитывается на основе стандартного отклонения от простой средней скользящей пропорционально среднеквадратичному отклонению. Настройки индикатора: Data bars - количество баров для рассчета Deviation Data - среднеквадратичное отклонение Smooth Data - сглаживание данных Code Arrow Buy - код значка на покупку Color Arrow Buy - цвет значка на покупку Code Arrow Sell - код значка на продажу Color Arrow Sell - цвет значка на продажу В момент инициализации индикатора (при
Extremum Average
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
The Extremum Average signal indicator works on all timeframes and any markets. Analyzes the smoothed data of extremums and gives signals to sell or buy. The indicator has only two settings: Number of Bars - the number of last bars to search for an extremum Period Average - Period (number of last bars) for data smoothing For each timeframe and market, you need to select its own values. Additionally, in the indicator settings, you can set your own style of signal display: Size Arrow Code Arrow B
Changend
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
The Changend signal indicator works on all timeframes and any markets. Analyzes data in the specified period and gives signals for a possible trend change (sell or buy). The indicator has only two settings: Period bars   - the number of last bars for data analysis Deviation level of bars  -the degree of deviation from the analyzed data Additionally, in the indicator settings, you can set your own style of signal display: Size Arrow Code Arrow Buy Color Arrow Buy Code Arrow Sell Color Arrow Sel
Atrade
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Full automatic. Does not require technical settings. Works on all currency pairs. The indicator has a built-in zigzag filter that limits repetitions of unidirectional signals (i.e. after a buy signal, the next one will be a sell signal, and vice versa). For the convenience of displaying, the indicator provides settings for the type of icons, their color and size: Size Arrow Code Arrow Buy Color Arrow Buy Code Arrow Sell Color Arrow Sell Indicator signals are not redrawn.
Martingale grid panel
Victor Golovkov
Utilities
Martingale grid panel - a semi-automatic Expert Advisor with a built-in trading panel. The Expert Advisor is activated by standard MT4 tools (or via its own panel) and automatically sets Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop. Automatically or manually opens averaging orders. Changes the volume of orders in accordance with the Martingale strategy. Works with all orders of the selected symbol or only those opened from the panel, when the ID number is set. The Expert Advisor (and its Free Demo) are
Bars Deflection
Victor Golovkov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Bars Deflection trend indicator can be used with any trading pair and on any time frame. With this indicator it is impossible to miss the beginning of a trend. Use Bars Deflection as a standalone strategy or as an addition to yours. Signal arrows appear on the chart at the moment the bar opens and are located at the breakout level of the reverse movement. Thus, the arrows not only indicate the possible direction of movement of the quote, but also act as levels for analyzing the placement of
Trend semaphore
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
The trend indicator processes each bar of the chart and displays signal arrow on it. In the default display settings: red arrow - sell signal blue arrow - buy signal If the arrows are missing on some bars, this means that the algorithm has not identified a consensus on the signal on this bar. The indicator does not have any technical settings for the algorithm. The process of finding a consensus is fully automated. For ease of visualization on charts, user settings allow you to set the size of
Smart Predictor
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Smart Predictor — Continuous Market Forecasting with Intelligent Signals SmartPredictor  offers a fresh perspective on technical analysis. This indicator combines price data smoothing with advanced forecasting elements to create a seamless, continuous "past-present-future" view. No more guessing where the price might go — you can now see the most probable scenario plotted directly on your chart. Key Innovation: Zero Visual Lag Unlike standard averaging indicators such as moving averages that a
Hashman
Victor Golovkov
Utilities
Hashman: Pattern Builder & Autopilot (3-in-1) Market Research Lab Smart Indicator Automated Trading Robot It does not use hard-coded templates. Instead, it empowers you to create, save, and test any combination of candlesticks across any currency pair and timeframe! Core System Features You Are the Strategy Creator: The robot does not generate ideas on its own. You spot an interesting candlestick pattern on the chart, digitize it with a single click, and add it to your personal database. Crea
Innovator Trend Sniper
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Innovator Trend Sniper This trend indicator combines the power of an adaptive trend filter with dynamic volatility assessment (ATR), filtering out false flat-market movements. 100% NO REPAINT:   The arrow appears strictly at the close of the current candle. Once the candle closes — the signal remains on the chart forever. You can easily verify the entire history of the indicator manually. Smart False-Entry Filter:   The indicator ignores "sleepy" sideways markets. A buy or sell signal is generat
Anomalous dispersion level
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Technical Indicator: Anomalous Dispersion Level Anomalous Dispersion   is an innovative technical analysis tool based on the study of dynamic volatility and mathematical price variance. The indicator is specifically designed to detect hidden phases of market culmination, extreme energy compression, and to pinpoint high-probability, historically significant price levels. Trading Logic and Level Mechanics At the exact moments when anomalous dispersion occurs, the indicator captures   "Moment X"
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