Smart Volume Zone

Smart Volume Zone marks the trading candle with the highest tick volume within the last N trading days (configurable, default 10) and highlights it directly in the terminal's native Volumes panel, with no separate window and no third-party dependency.


How it works: the indicator scans every M1 candle within each of the last N days, finds the single highest-volume candle per day, then compares across days to find the absolute highest volume in the whole period. That level is drawn as a solid horizontal line in the Volumes sub-window, making it easy to compare current activity against the recent extreme.


Features:

- Automatically opens the terminal's built-in Volumes panel if it is not already open, and closes it again on removal, but only if the indicator itself opened it. If the panel was already open, nothing changes.

- Line color, width and style are fully configurable via inputs.

- Works on any symbol, timeframe and account type.

- The marked level only updates going forward as new candles form.


How traders use it:

Unusually high volume can point to moments of strong market participation, often linked to news releases, session opens, or large orders entering the market. Comparing current volume against the recent high point set by this indicator helps gauge whether current activity is exceptional or ordinary.


This is a visual analysis tool. It does not open, modify or close trades.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Reversal Magnet Lines plots the closing price of each of the last N trading days (configurable from 15 to 180 days) as horizontal lines directly on the chart. These prior-day close levels frequently act as short-term support and resistance, where price either reverses or breaks through with momentum. Based on an analysis of 52 trading days on JPN225, price interacted with these levels in more than 3,000 recorded touches. On the M1 timeframe, price reversed in 49.8% of touches, broke through in
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Multi Anchor VWAP lets you place a Volume Weighted Average Price line starting from any candle you choose, instead of only resetting automatically at the start of a session, day, week or month. How it works: press the H or L button, then click the candle you want to anchor to, or use the Up and Down arrow keys to move to it and confirm with Enter. The VWAP line starts exactly at that candle's high or low and accumulates forward from there. You can place several anchors at once, up to 20, each o
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Triple Period VWAP plots three Volume Weighted Average Price lines at once: daily, weekly and monthly. Each line resets automatically at the start of its own period instead of rolling continuously, so you always see where the average price stands for the current day, the current week and the current month side by side. Colors follow a familiar convention: magenta for the daily line, blue for the weekly line, and dark green for the monthly line. Line width and colors are configurable. Features:
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