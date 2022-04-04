Candle Timer MT5
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
KT Candle Timer shows the remaining time in the closing of the current bar. You can use the bar closing time for multiple purposes, including time and trade management during the trading hours.
Features
- It also shows the Symbol spreads along with the remaining time.
- It offers two convenient timer display positions, i.e., chart corner or next to the current bar.
- From colors to text size, it offers full customization according to user preferences.
- It is optimized to work without using extensive computing resources.
- Minimal inputs to avoid unnecessary complexities.
Inputs
- Display Mode: Chart corner or Next to price.
- Text Color
- Display Corner
- Text Size
Importance of Timing in Day Trading
Successful day trading requires the correct predictions, and when it comes to prediction, timing matters a lot. If your timing is off, you can still lose money even if your forecast holds correct. As a responsible trader, you should definitely include the KT Candle Timer in your technical analysis to time your entries and exits accordingly.