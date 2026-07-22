Gold Silver Trendline Ultra

Gold Silver Trendline Ultra

Professional Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Trendline Detector with Real-Time Signal Labels

This indicator finds and draws the strongest support and resistance trendlines across 6 timeframes automatically. It updates labels in real time as price interacts with each line. No manual drawing. No guesswork. Just clear levels that matter.


What This Indicator Does

Most traders draw trendlines by hand. Two clicks, a line, and hope it holds. The problem is that manual trendlines are subjective. Two traders looking at the same chart will draw different lines. Worse, you miss the lines on timeframes you are not watching. This indicator solves that by scanning every timeframe systematically and only drawing lines that have statistical significance based on multiple price touches.

Each timeframe is processed independently. The zigzag algorithm identifies pivot highs and lows. Then every pair of pivots is tested to find lines with the most price contact. The best support line and the best resistance line per timeframe are drawn with full ray extensions.


Why Multi-Timeframe Matters

Support and resistance on one timeframe can be invisible on another. A key Daily resistance might not be obvious on an M5 chart. This indicator draws all timeframes on the same chart so you always see the full picture. M1 lines for precision entries. M5 and M15 for intraday structure. H1 and H4 for swing context. Daily for the big picture.

When multiple timeframes show the same level, that is high-confluence trading zone. When lower timeframes break a level, check the higher timeframe to decide if it is a real breakout or a fakeout.


Signal Labels Explained

Support Lines

BOUNCE UP > BUY
Price touched the support line and closed back above it within the last 5 bars. This is a long entry signal. The support held and buyers stepped in.

ABOVE > BULLISH
Price is trading above the support line by more than the tolerance threshold. The support zone is intact. No immediate signal but the trend is healthy.

AT SUPPORT > WATCH
Price is within the tolerance zone of the support line. This is a decision point. Traders should watch for a bounce or a break. Do not enter here. Wait for the next label to confirm direction.

BROKEN > SELL
Price broke below the support line by more than the tolerance threshold. The level that was providing support has turned into resistance. This is a bearish signal. Previous buyers are now trapped and may exit, adding to selling pressure.

Resistance Lines

BROKEN > BUY
Price broke above the resistance line by more than the tolerance threshold. The level that was providing resistance has turned into support. This is a bullish signal. The breakout suggests momentum is strong.

REJECTED > SELL
Price touched the resistance line and closed back below it within the last 5 bars. This is a short entry signal. The resistance held and sellers stepped in.

BELOW > BEARISH
Price is trading below the resistance line by more than the tolerance threshold. The resistance zone is intact. No immediate signal but the trend is weak.

AT RESISTANCE > WATCH
Price is within the tolerance zone of the resistance line. Decision point. Watch for rejection or breakout.


Pivot Detection Methodology

The zigzag algorithm identifies swing highs and swing lows on each timeframe. A swing high is a bar where the high price is higher than the specified number of bars on both sides. A swing low is a bar where the low price is lower than the bars on both sides. The Zigzag Sensitivity parameter controls this. A value of 5 means each pivot must be higher or lower than 5 bars on each side.

Once pivots are identified, the algorithm tests every pair of same-type pivots to find valid trendlines. Two swing highs are paired to test a resistance line. Two swing lows are paired to test a support line. For each pair, every other pivot is checked to see if it touches the line within the tolerance threshold. Lines with the most touches are kept.

Only the strongest line per type per timeframe is displayed on the chart. If you have 500 potential pivot pairs on a timeframe, only the single best support and single best resistance line are drawn. This keeps the chart clean and focused on the most relevant levels.


Touch Tolerance and ATR

The Touch Tolerance parameter is a multiplier of the Average True Range. A setting of 0.3 means a pivot can be within 30% of the ATR distance from the line and still count as a touch. In volatile markets, ATR expands and tolerance widens automatically. In calm markets, tolerance tightens. This ensures the indicator works across all market conditions without manual adjustment.


Input Parameters Reference

TIMEFRAMES TO ANALYZE

Enable or disable each timeframe independently. If you only trade intraday, disable Daily to reduce clutter. If you are a position trader, enable only H4 and Daily. Each timeframe adds 2 trendline objects (support and resistance) plus 2 label objects.

M1 Timeframe - Default: true
For precision entries and exits. M1 lines are short term and react quickly.

M5 Timeframe - Default: true
Common timeframe for scalping and short-term trades.

M15 Timeframe - Default: true
Intraday structure. Good for identifying the session trend.

H1 Timeframe - Default: true
Hourly levels that often hold for several hours or days.

H4 Timeframe - Default: true
Swing trading levels. H4 lines are respected by most intraday traders.

Daily Timeframe - Default: true
Major structural levels that can last weeks or months. Daily lines are the most significant.

TRENDLINE DETECTION

Zigzag Sensitivity - Default: 5, Range: 1 to 20
Number of bars required on each side of a pivot. Lower values produce more pivots, which means more trendline candidates. Higher values produce fewer pivots and only show major swing points. For active trading on M1 and M5, values of 3 to 5 work well. For Daily analysis, values of 7 to 12 filter out noise.

Minimum Touches - Default: 3, Range: 2 to 10
Minimum number of price touches required for a trendline to be considered valid. A line with only 2 touches is just two random points. A line with 3 or more touches has statistical significance. Higher values produce fewer but more reliable lines. For swing trading, 3 is a good balance. For position trading, consider 4 or 5.

Touch Tolerance - Default: 0.3, Range: 0.1 to 2.0
This value is multiplied by the ATR of the timeframe to calculate touch tolerance. For example, if ATR on H1 is 100 pips and tolerance is 0.3, a pivot within 30 pips of the line counts as a touch. Higher values detect more lines but reduce quality. Lower values require precise touches.

VISUAL SETTINGS

Each timeframe has its own color setting. The defaults are chosen for clear visibility against typical chart backgrounds. M1 is DimGray because it is the least significant. D1 is Red because it is the most significant. You can customize all colors to match your chart theme.

Line Width controls the thickness of all drawn trendlines. Default 2 is visible without being distracting. Increase to 3 or 4 if you trade on high DPI displays or need more visual weight.


How to Use in Trading

For Scalping (M1 and M5)
Watch the M1 and M5 labels. When price approaches these lines, look for the BOUNCE or REJECTED label to appear. This is your entry signal. Place a stop loss just beyond the line. Take profit at the next line on the same timeframe or the next higher timeframe.

For Day Trading (M15 and H1)
Use the H1 lines to identify the direction of the day. If H1 support is rising and price keeps bouncing off it, the intraday trend is up. Take long entries when M15 bounces off the H1 support line. If H1 resistance is falling and price keeps rejecting it, the trend is down.

For Swing Trading (H4 and Daily)
The Daily support and resistance lines are the most important. They represent levels that have been tested multiple times over weeks or months. When Daily support holds, hold your long position. When Daily resistance breaks, that is a major signal that the trend has shifted. Ignore M1 reactions at Daily levels. The Daily timeframe matters more.

Multi-Timeframe Confluence
The most powerful setups happen when the same level appears on multiple timeframes. If M15, H1, and H4 all show a resistance line within a close range, that zone is extremely significant. A breakout through that zone with momentum is a high-confidence trade. A rejection at that zone is also a high-confidence reversal trade.


Chart Management

The indicator draws up to 12 trendline objects and 12 label objects per chart (support and resistance for each of 6 timeframes). All objects are prefixed with TPRO_ so they can be managed or deleted easily. To remove all indicator lines at once, run a script that deletes objects by prefix.

The indicator only rebuilds lines on new bars. Labels update every 5 ticks to balance performance with responsiveness. This means smooth operation even during high volatility news events.


About the Author

Jignesh Gond is an active XAUUSD trader with years of experience trading gold and silver. This indicator is built from real trading experience, not theory. Every feature exists because it solved a real problem in live trading.

MyFxBook: 
MQL5 Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jigu266

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Vladyslav Goshkov
Indicators
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
ClassicSBA
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
Indicators
this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Indicators
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
this indicator is a Spike detector indicator, it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500 We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications. this tool is simple to use, easy to handle This update is based on different strategies for spikes
Trend and Signals MT5
Isaac Kimani
Indicators
Trend and Signals MT5  indicator scans  30 trading Instruments (Forex, Metals and Indices).     It uses special algorithm on the  current market   based on   Pure Price Action   and display the overall trend and signal on the dashboard. When signals are produced the indicator sends alert and notification. Strategy for Signals This indicator uses the daily timeframe to determine the direction of the trend. The hourly timeframe is used to identify possible entries. Main trend and is determined by
Cycles Forecast
Pooriya Alirezaee
Indicators
This indicator is based on a mathematical formula and an ANN combined, designed to make a model(using previous prices) of the most recent market condition (any chart*) in order to use the model as a forecasting tool. *This indicator can operate on any chart/timeframe, but it's suggested you use multiple timeframes for each trade because this method relies solely on the time factor, you can not use this indicator to predict price volatility, but if it's fit correctly it will show you when the nex
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
BOOM and CRASH Ultimate Soft
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
This indicator is a scalping indicator intended solely for the Boom and Crash indices of the Deriv Limited market It supports Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500 and Crash 1000 Not repaint and no bug The settings are intuitive and easy to use The product activation number is 20 The Time Frame used depends on the user If you are an aggressive scalper then just use M1 For long trades use M15 If you are conservative use M5 Please contact me for more details of its use
Recuroid
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Recuroid indicator shows very good entry points. Just look at the screenshots, then download the free version and look in the strategy tester and see for yourself. The system is based on two key algorithms. The first algorithm (managed) creates a system of balanced transition from the buy zone to the sell zone and vice versa, draws arrows and lines, and forms entries. The second algorithm (managing) corrects the initial data for the first algorithm (managed) by measuring virtual windows, t
Boom coins indicator and crash coins
Waleed Hamood Said Al Rawahi
Indicators
Live broadcast of the indicator on YouTube. Please click on the link below for more credibility. There are also videos of the indicator that you can watch. Note that the broadcast is late, do not rely on it. Only a review of the indicator is only a review of the indicator’s accuracy, which does not lose almost and the profit rate reaches 95%. I will work with great accuracy on the CRASH coin 1000 INDICES
MMM Gold Sniper MT5
Gilang Wardhana Purnama Putra
Indicators
Indicator is based on   Market Maker Strategy.   NO REPAINT. MM's are traders and their objective is to make money.  This includes strategies to trade against retails traders.  The major difference between them and other traders is that they have the ability, through access to massive volumes, to move price at their will.  So to make money, they aim to buy at a lower price and then sell at a higher price. They achieve this by:  1. Inducing traders to take positions. This is achieved by using a
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