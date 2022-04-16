Session Timer

4.4

A complete Session Timer that shows the current time, session information with remaining time, chart display of range (high-low) and open price, of current and previous sessions for major markets, and option to add an additional city. A friendly user interface with clickable icons, customizable panel location and format, selection of colors and text. It automatically handles the DST (daylight saving) settings. It also shows the GMT/UTC and server (broker) time. And includes a Candle timer option.

The selectable cities are Sydney, Tokyo, Frankfurt, London and New York. Although the indicator comes with a preset session (open and close) timing, it can be changed as required (please refer to the User Guide for more information).

Session Timer functionality includes:

  • Displays current time for the main markets (Sydney, Tokyo, Frankfurt, London and New York).
  • Handles Daylight savings (DST) update for above cities.
  • Allows display of an additional city with user defined settings.
  • Shows session range (high-low price) on chart for the previous or current session with user assigned color. Also allows to view the open price for each session.
  • Displays specified number of previous session range on chart for the selected cities.
  • Option to show Server and GMT time. Also shows range for Server and GMT time for current and previous days.
  • Selection to show time or the current session status (upcoming, live or closed).
  • Option to show Candle Timer or Upcoming Session Timer with alert sound notifications.
  • Easy user interface with clickable button icons for navigating options.
  • Highlights the opening and closing of markets by user defined color.
  • Customizable font and size.
  • Position the text on any specified window or location on the chart.

NOTE:

  1. The display of session range on chart is possible only for period below or equal to H1.
  2. The indicator depends on the GMT offset for Server and its DST adjustments to draw range on chart. This will also require a change of open and close hours for session, by editing the Session Timings file (read User Guide for more information).

Product Links:
User Guide
 MT4 version



Reviews 25
EdgardBirt
48
EdgardBirt 2026.01.16 16:43 
 

This indicator is very useful for both professionals and beginners. Thank you to the creator.

Sirous Ghaffari
28
Sirous Ghaffari 2025.06.25 15:06 
 

Hello. Thank you for this good indicator. It was working very well until now, but now that I changed my broker and it is based on GMT+0, I can't set the GMT rectangle/zone based on the New York market closing.

I didn't have this problem before, and by default the server zone and GMT were correct, and it was based on the Sydney market opening and New York closing.

But now, because it is based on GMT+0, my broker's clock is different and it is based on the Tokyo market opening and I have to set the GMT time myself, which is not possible.

I wish it was possible to give a negative offset to the GMT time because it is not working now and the rectangle (gmt time) would also be offset negatively.

GHANO03
186
GHANO03 2024.12.26 06:20 
 

Great tool Thank you .

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Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Serhii Yukhymchuk
370
Serhii Yukhymchuk 2026.08.16 17:55 
 

Плохой! Глючит мт 5 с ним, слишко перемудренный

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2026.08.17 08:08
Здравствуйте! Спасибо за отзыв. Не могли бы вы подробнее описать проблему, с которой столкнулись в MT5? Какие именно глюки вы наблюдаете? Это поможет нам быстро разобраться и исправить ситуацию.
EdgardBirt
48
EdgardBirt 2026.01.16 16:43 
 

This indicator is very useful for both professionals and beginners. Thank you to the creator.

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2026.01.17 16:07
Thanks @EdgardBirt for the review. Its greatly appreciated.
Tendai Gomwe
18
Tendai Gomwe 2025.11.11 06:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2025.11.12 08:50
Thanks Tendai
Adrian Lara Carrasco
11332
Adrian Lara Carrasco 2025.11.10 21:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2025.11.12 08:49
Thanks Adrian
khosro84
14
khosro84 2025.07.03 12:09 
 

Great!!

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2025.07.07 09:18
Thank you
Hamed Rahimi
28
Hamed Rahimi 2025.06.29 06:03 
 

GREAT INDICATOR THANK YOU

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2025.07.07 09:16
Thanks for review Hamed. Greatly appreciate it.
Sirous Ghaffari
28
Sirous Ghaffari 2025.06.25 15:06 
 

Hello. Thank you for this good indicator. It was working very well until now, but now that I changed my broker and it is based on GMT+0, I can't set the GMT rectangle/zone based on the New York market closing.

I didn't have this problem before, and by default the server zone and GMT were correct, and it was based on the Sydney market opening and New York closing.

But now, because it is based on GMT+0, my broker's clock is different and it is based on the Tokyo market opening and I have to set the GMT time myself, which is not possible.

I wish it was possible to give a negative offset to the GMT time because it is not working now and the rectangle (gmt time) would also be offset negatively.

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2025.07.07 10:02
Hi Sirous, Thanks for the review. I have replied to you in the comments section. Please review and send me a message to discuss further. Regards,
GHANO03
186
GHANO03 2024.12.26 06:20 
 

Great tool Thank you .

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.12.30 05:26
Thanks for the review. Greatly appreciated.
Roman Utkin
547
Roman Utkin 2024.11.30 01:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.11.30 03:04
Thanks Roman for the kind review.
shadowfund
167
shadowfund 2024.10.10 03:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.10.10 09:54
Thanks @shadowfund for the kind review. Greatly appreciate it.
Koirala
49
Koirala 2024.05.14 16:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.06.03 13:06
Thanks @Koirala 🙏
vemos07
64
vemos07 2024.05.11 22:22 
 

muy útil, pero cuesta configurarlo.

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.05.12 07:52
Hola @vemos07,
Gracias por la reseña.
Dado que la Guía del usuario está en inglés, es posible que necesite más claridad si no está familiarizado con el idioma. Avíseme si necesita más información sobre la configuración del "Session Timer". Puedes enviar tus consultas como mensaje o escribir en la sección de comentarios.
Saludos,
Keni
windy99
99
windy99 2024.02.15 02:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.02.15 03:34
Thank you 🙏
Igor Mishchenko
240
Igor Mishchenko 2023.12.01 21:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2023.12.02 03:06
Thanks Igor,
I am glad you like the product and find it helpful 🙏
Vino M
16
Vino M 2023.10.09 06:19 
 

Helpful EA, thank you very much.

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2023.10.09 07:13
Thanks Vino
RUTTO2
435
RUTTO2 2023.09.28 09:03 
 

This is the best session timer in the market. It has excellent features and it's free. Keni is a very kind and listening developer and always very prompt to help and assist wherever there is a challenge in any of his products. This timer and his other products have helped me alot.

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2023.09.28 10:34
Thanks #RUTTO2 for the review.
I am grateful for the reviews and suggestions as it encourages me to improve the product and also for other users to benefit. You have always been kind with your words🙂. Thanks again.
Yue Li
364
Yue Li 2023.09.24 09:28 
 

我遇到了一样的问题，加载指标之后切换周期会变得卡顿，希望能够得到修复（我找到了原因，是和另一个指标发生了冲突，不知道为什么两个指标不能同时工作）

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2023.09.25 12:03
您好 Yue Li，感谢您的评论。 在产品版本 2.6 中，我添加了在更改时间段时保存会话选择的功能。请检查指示器第一个选项卡中的产品版本，以确认您使用的是最新更新。 更改时间段时，选择将自动作为文本文件保存在“MQL5/Files/Session Timer/Data” 文件夹中。请检查文件夹中是否存在该文件。 任何更改将在时间段更改时再次保存。如果您仍然遇到问题，您可以给我发消息。（我很高兴这个问题已经解决。图表上还有哪些其他产品？我的其他产品？如果您指的是 “Session Timer” 的两个实例，该功能在 2.6 中不可用，我已将其添加到今天发布的新更新版本 2.7 中）。
T Bao
19
T Bao 2023.09.18 16:32 
 

Hi there, this is such a great EA, thanks a million. I'm not sure whether I'm doing something wrong, whenever I change a Time frame the city/Session get deselected. is there any fix for this? Many thanks.

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2023.09.19 09:23
Thanks Bao for the review and suggestion. The indicator did not have the functionality to save session selection on change of timeframe. I have added this with the new update released today (ver 2.6). Also added is an option to display open price for each session. Click on session range to view the open price. Then click on open price line to extend it to the current candle. I hope you will find this addition useful. I have updated the product screenshot and user guide https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/748634 to explain.
Duovo
14
Duovo 2023.08.10 04:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2023.08.18 08:10
Thanks Duovo for the review. As discussed last week, I have removed a check for server disconnection or market closure while showing the candle timer. Also included an option to show upcoming session timer instead of Candle timer. I hope you find this addition useful. I have made the changes in the update released today (ver 2.3)
apcruz01
180
apcruz01 2023.08.04 06:16 
 

gracias... justo lo que buscaba.

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2023.08.04 06:27
De nada, me alegro de haber podido ayudar 🙂
12
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