HMS Candle Timer MT5

4

This indicator will show you a timer near the current candle on your MT5 chart. The format is HMS (Hour, Minute, Second) in count down. Usually this timer is very useful while you are using scalping technique since "on time" is everything for the scalpers. More than just for the scalpers, HMS candle timer MT5 is very good for them who always need to know the age of current candle, what is the remaining time of the current candle? That's it. Hopefully useful.


Regards,

M Iqbal Akbar

Reviews 4
Droopy3895
14
Droopy3895 2022.12.19 09:40 
 

Vraiment pratique ; dommage qu'on ne puisse pas modifier la couleur ainsi que la police de caractères.

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Simple Candlestick Timer – Free MT4 Indicator Simple Candlestick Timer is a lightweight and easy-to-use MT4 indicator that displays a precise countdown until the current candlestick closes. This tool helps traders improve timing, discipline, and decision-making by showing exactly how much time remains before the next candle begins. Key Features: Clean countdown display directly on your chart. Helps with entry and exit timing. Lightweight, simple, and beginner-friendly. Works on all symbols and t
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Clear Simple Direction
M Iqbal Akbar
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Clear Simple Direction – Trend Following Indicator for MT4 Clear Simple Direction is a lightweight yet powerful trend-following indicator designed to give traders clarity in uncertain markets. Built with simplicity in mind, it removes unnecessary noise and focuses only on what truly matters: the trend direction. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator helps you stay aligned with the market flow, reducing hesitation and improving discipline. Key Features: Clear Signal
PivotTrend Sentinel
M Iqbal Akbar
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All-in-one pivots + trend + smart alerts. PivotTrend Sentinel reveals key decision levels across multiple periods while staying context-aware with a clean, non-intrusive UI. It combines Daily history pivots, Weekly/Monthly structure, and now Quarterly / Semi-Annual / Annual (Q/H/Y) levels—plus a flexible trend filter and one-shot notifications (touch & trend change). Built for clarity and speed on any symbol/timeframe. Who it’s for Beginners, professional traders, and institutions (including ba
Substantial Arrows
M Iqbal Akbar
Indicators
SUBSTANTIAL ARROWS See the Structure. Read the Direction. Trade with Clarity. Substantial Arrows is a professional MT5 trading indicator designed for traders who want a cleaner way to read market direction, important price areas, confirmed signals, and developing market structure — all within one chart. Rather than filling the chart with unnecessary information, Substantial Arrows combines several analytical layers into a structured visual environment. It is designed to help traders analyze fir
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Droopy3895
14
Droopy3895 2022.12.19 09:40 
 

Vraiment pratique ; dommage qu'on ne puisse pas modifier la couleur ainsi que la police de caractères.

Khairol
183
Khairol 2022.12.07 14:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Simonick seta
18
Simonick seta 2022.09.14 18:40 
 

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Marciano Santos
111
Marciano Santos 2021.12.31 02:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

M Iqbal Akbar
4153
Reply from developer M Iqbal Akbar 2022.01.14 23:36
Thank you for your positive feedback my friend 🙏😊
your feed back will be applied in the next update.
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