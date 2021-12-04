HMS Candle Timer MT5
- Indicators
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M Iqbal AkbarI am a trader with more than 5 years of experience in the financial markets, with a strong focus on technical analysis, market structure, and price behavior.
- Version: 1.0
This indicator will show you a timer near the current candle on your MT5 chart. The format is HMS (Hour, Minute, Second) in count down. Usually this timer is very useful while you are using scalping technique since "on time" is everything for the scalpers. More than just for the scalpers, HMS candle timer MT5 is very good for them who always need to know the age of current candle, what is the remaining time of the current candle? That's it. Hopefully useful.
Regards,
M Iqbal Akbar
Vraiment pratique ; dommage qu'on ne puisse pas modifier la couleur ainsi que la police de caractères.