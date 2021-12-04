This indicator will show you a timer near the current candle on your MT5 chart. The format is HMS (Hour, Minute, Second) in count down. Usually this timer is very useful while you are using scalping technique since "on time" is everything for the scalpers. More than just for the scalpers, HMS candle timer MT5 is very good for them who always need to know the age of current candle, what is the remaining time of the current candle? That's it. Hopefully useful.





Regards,

M Iqbal Akbar