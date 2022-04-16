Session Timer MT4

5

A complete Session Timer that shows the current time, session information with remaining time, chart display of range (high-low) and open price, of current and previous sessions for major markets, and option to add an additional city. A friendly user interface with clickable icons, customizable panel location and format, selection of colors and text. It automatically handles the DST (daylight saving) settings. It also shows the GMT/UTC and server (broker) time. And includes a Candle timer option.

The selectable cities are Sydney, Tokyo, Frankfurt, London and New York. Although the indicator comes with a preset session (open and close) timing, it can be changed as required (please refer to the User Guide for more information).

Session Timer functionality includes:

  • Displays current time for the main markets (Sydney, Tokyo, Frankfurt, London and New York).
  • Handles Daylight savings (DST) update for above cities.
  • Allows display of an additional city with user defined settings.
  • Shows session range (high-low price) on chart for the previous or current session with user assigned color. Also allows to view the open price for each session.
  • Displays specified number of previous session range on chart for the selected cities.
  • Option to show Server and GMT time. Also shows range for Server and GMT time for current and previous days.
  • Selection to show time or the current session status (upcoming, live or closed).
  • Option to show Candle Timer or Upcoming Session Timer with alert sound notifications.
  • Easy user interface with clickable button icons for navigating options.
  • Highlights the opening and closing of markets by user defined color.
  • Customizable font and size.
  • Position the text on any specified window or location on the chart.

NOTE:

  1. The display of session range on chart is possible only for period below or equal to H1.
  2. The indicator depends on the GMT offset for Server and its DST adjustments to draw range on chart. This will also require a change of open and close hours for session, by editing the Session Timings file (read User Guide for more information).

Product Links:
User Guide
 MT5 version



Reviews 8
Mj Noveiri
78
Mj Noveiri 2024.11.12 07:26 
 

nice...

yuzelei
18
yuzelei 2024.06.03 06:41 
 

感谢，帮了大忙。

Hector Manuel
456
Hector Manuel 2024.02.08 04:54 
 

En la sesión de Sidney al mirar el gráfico de una hora, aparece el valor correcto de apertura. Pero al mirar por ejemplo el gráfico de 15 minutos, aparece otro valor de apertura. Keni, no quiero ser cansón, pero me parece que a ti te gustan las cosas bien hechas. Sobre este tema es mi última observación. Me refiero al XAUUSD. Gracias.

Editar: Displicencia.

Edición 20/02/2024: Igual, obligatoriamente a través de la pestaña comentarios, y adicionalmente no sale la última fecha de edición. Volviendo al tema de esta conversación, con la actualización 3.5 no se arregló lo mencionado. Sidney abre a las8:00am hora australiana y no a las 9:00am. Gracias por la respuesta. Reitero , tu trabajo es excelente.

Edición: La diferencia horaria entre Sidney y Tokyo es de 2horas. Sigue el error en la sesión de Sidney.

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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Session Timer
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
4.4 (15)
Utilities
A complete Session Timer that shows the current time, session information with remaining time, chart display of range (high-low) and open price, of current and previous sessions for major markets, and option to add an additional city. A friendly user interface with clickable icons, customizable panel location and format, selection of colors and text. It automatically handles the DST (daylight saving) settings. It also shows the GMT/UTC and server (broker) time. And includes a Candle timer option
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Fibonacci Dimension MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (4)
Indicators
'Fibonacci Dimension' indicator allows display of preset or user-defined multi-timeframe Fibonacci levels. It automatically takes the previous high and low for two user-defined timeframes and calculates their Fibonacci retracement levels. It also considers the retraced level to draw the expansions on every change of price. A complete visual dimension in multiple timeframes allows deriving profitable strategies for execution. Enhanced functionality to view and customize the default Fibonacci Rang
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Price Ray
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (7)
Utilities
Price Ray indicator is a utility that will improve the way you trade. Primarily, it shows the Bid, Ask or Last price as a line ray which beams till the current candle, last visible chart candle or extended to all candle bars. The enhanced features in this indicator provide information in an area where you focus most, right next to the current candle. You can select text to be shown above or below the Price ray. The indicator is fully customizable, allowing it to fit any strategy requirements. Th
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Fibonacci Dimension
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
4.6 (5)
Indicators
'Fibonacci Dimension' indicator allows display of preset or user-defined multi-timeframe Fibonacci levels. It automatically takes the previous high and low for two user-defined timeframes and calculates their Fibonacci retracement levels. It also considers the retraced level to draw the expansions on every change of price. A complete visual dimension in multiple timeframes allows deriving profitable strategies for execution. Enhanced functionality to view and customize the default Fibonacci Rang
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PnL Calendar
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
Utilities
PnL Calendar - analyse to profit PnL Calendar turns your trading history into a clear calendar view, so you can see profitable days, monitor risk in real time, and combine multiple broker accounts into a single portfolio picture using the Multi-Broker data export feature. The Calendar Panel breaks profit down by day, week, month, and year, while the Account Panel tracks balance, equity, margin alerts, multi-timeframe summaries, and overnight gap adjustments. The Risk Dashboard adds leverage, dra
Current Price
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (2)
Utilities
A simple and useful Current Price Panel, which displays magnified current Bid, Ask prices and spread, movable anywhere on chart window using the mouse. Also provides an option to have as text at a static location showing bid or ask price along with spread, shown at any location on the chart. Allows display as pips or points along with spread highlighted in distinct color if it crosses the threshold point for the previous 100 ticks. Includes an option to show or hide the last digit (pipette) of t
FREE
Current Price MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (1)
Utilities
A simple and useful Current Price Panel, which displays magnified current Bid, Ask prices and spread, movable anywhere on chart window using the mouse. Also provides an option to have as text at a static location showing bid or ask price along with spread, shown at any location on the chart. Allows display as pips or points along with spread highlighted in distinct color if it crosses the threshold point for the previous 100 ticks. Includes an option to show or hide the last digit (pipette) of t
FREE
Portfolio Aggregator MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
Utilities
Portfolio Aggregator - one dashboard, total clarity across all your trading accounts Portfolio Aggregator unifies account data from multiple brokers and currencies into a single, transparent dashboard, giving real-time visibility into equity, margin, P&L, and risk metrics so traders can maintain control and confidence across diversified strategies. It converts all values into a chosen base currency using live FX rates, and displays equity, balance, unrealized P&L, margin usage, and open position
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Price Ray MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
4 (2)
Utilities
Price Ray indicator is a utility that will improve the way you trade. Primarily, it shows the Bid, Ask or Last price as a line ray which beams till the current candle, last visible chart candle or extended to all candle bars. The enhanced features in this indicator provide information in an area where you focus most, right next to the current candle. You can select text to be shown above or below the Price ray. The indicator is fully customizable, allowing it to fit any strategy requirements. Th
FREE
Portfolio Aggregator
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
Utilities
Portfolio Aggregator - one dashboard, total clarity across all your trading accounts Portfolio Aggregator unifies account data from multiple brokers and currencies into a single, transparent dashboard, giving real-time visibility into equity, margin, P&L, and risk metrics so traders can maintain control and confidence across diversified strategies. It converts all values into a chosen base currency using live FX rates, and displays equity, balance, unrealized P&L, margin usage, and open position
FREE
PnL Calendar MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
Utilities
PnL Calendar - analyse to profit PnL Calendar turns your trading history into a clear calendar view, so you can see profitable days, monitor risk in real time, and combine multiple broker accounts into a single portfolio picture using the Multi-Broker data export feature. The Calendar Panel breaks profit down by day, week, month, and year, while the Account Panel tracks balance, equity, margin alerts, multi-timeframe summaries, and overnight gap adjustments. The Risk Dashboard adds leverage, dra
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xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.11.15 17:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.11.27 03:03
Hi #xlxAxlx, Thanks for the suggestion. Will keep it in the wish list for next update. Edit: Added the functionality to show and hide panel in version 3.9 (27-Nov-2024)
Mj Noveiri
78
Mj Noveiri 2024.11.12 07:26 
 

nice...

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.11.12 10:03
Thank you
yuzelei
18
yuzelei 2024.06.03 06:41 
 

感谢，帮了大忙。

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.06.03 06:56
不客气
Hector Manuel
456
Hector Manuel 2024.02.08 04:54 
 

En la sesión de Sidney al mirar el gráfico de una hora, aparece el valor correcto de apertura. Pero al mirar por ejemplo el gráfico de 15 minutos, aparece otro valor de apertura. Keni, no quiero ser cansón, pero me parece que a ti te gustan las cosas bien hechas. Sobre este tema es mi última observación. Me refiero al XAUUSD. Gracias.

Editar: Displicencia.

Edición 20/02/2024: Igual, obligatoriamente a través de la pestaña comentarios, y adicionalmente no sale la última fecha de edición. Volviendo al tema de esta conversación, con la actualización 3.5 no se arregló lo mencionado. Sidney abre a las8:00am hora australiana y no a las 9:00am. Gracias por la respuesta. Reitero , tu trabajo es excelente.

Edición: La diferencia horaria entre Sidney y Tokyo es de 2horas. Sigue el error en la sesión de Sidney.

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.03.06 04:29
Hola Héctor, El mismo día que lo planteaste (8 de febrero), respondí a tu consulta y resolví el problema actualizando a la versión 3.5 el 9 de febrero. Habíamos conversado sobre esto bajo su revisión. Has eliminado la reseña y todos mis comentarios y los has reemplazado por uno nuevo. Como Metaquotes no me alerta sobre ninguna adición realizada en la pestaña de revisión, no recibí ninguna alerta al respecto. He planteado este problema al soporte de Metaquotes. Envíe una captura de pantalla del problema que mencionó, ya que no puedo replicarlo. Puede hacerlo en la pestaña Comentarios. Gracias. Saludos,
Editar: 21/02/2024: Como mencioné en mi nota anterior (que se eliminó), para XAUUSD (oro), encontré para el servidor (GMT +2), a las 8 a. m. de Sydney, la barra de velas para el gráfico de oro era indisponible. Debido a esto, antes de la versión 3.5, el rectángulo de Sydney comenzaba una hora antes (7 a. m. de Sydney), que son las 23:00, hora del servidor, en lugar de las 00:00 a. m., hora del servidor. Este problema se corrigió en la versión 3.5, que verifica el intervalo de tiempo (vela) y, por lo tanto, el inicio del rango es a las 9 a. m., hora de Sydney, si la vela de las 8 a. m. no está disponible. De todos modos, si me envía una captura de pantalla de su gráfico XAUUSD (15 minutos y 1 hora), puedo verificar su problema nuevamente. Esto sólo se puede hacer en la pestaña Comentarios, ya que la pestaña de revisión no acepta ningún archivo adjunto. Además, recibiré una alerta sobre cada nuevo comentario que agregues. Gracias.
Edit:29-Feb-2024: Hola Héctor, Estoy totalmente de acuerdo contigo en que actualmente con el horario de verano en Sydney, la diferencia entre Sydney y Tokio es de 2 horas. Pero para XAUUSD, si la vela de las 8 a las 9 a. m. no está disponible en el gráfico (cuando comienza Sydney), entonces el rango de la sesión se basa en la primera vela disponible a las 9 am. Tokio está sorteado correctamente a las 10 a. m., hora de Sídney, para comenzar. Consulte la captura de pantalla (3) para ver la descripción general del producto y ver a qué me refiero. Le solicito que verifique el indicador con EURUSD y, dado que hay velas disponibles de 8 a 9 a. m., verá una diferencia de 2 horas entre Sydney y Tokio. Envíeme un mensaje privado o envíeme una captura de pantalla en la sección de comentarios para que pueda verificar su problema. Gracias.
Edit:06-Mar-2024: Gracias Héctor por contactarme ayer y espero que el problema se haya resuelto.
Gerald Oki
87
Gerald Oki 2023.10.08 22:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2023.10.09 07:11
Hi Gerald, Thank you for the kind words. I really appreciate your encouragement.
RUTTO2
435
RUTTO2 2023.05.17 13:54 
 

Very good and useful.

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2023.05.18 09:18
Thanks #RUTTO2
TI-trader
163
TI-trader 2023.03.28 13:44 
 

Thank you for your generosity to share this. It is by far the best one I have tried on here and FREE

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2023.03.31 18:11
Hi #chinguyen1994, Thanks for the review. 🙏
prafiano
34
prafiano 2022.11.18 02:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2022.12.01 05:11
Hi #prafiano, Thanks for the review and comment. There is a new update released today (version 1.4). You can see the updates on this product page under the ‘What’s new’ tab. You may also check from the ‘Market’ tab (Downloads) on MT4 to download when available. I suggest that you check my other utilities/indicator and also read the user guides for more information on usage and configuration. Hope you find them useful. You can access them on https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ckeni/seller I also hope you have an enjoyable experience trading forex. Cheers,
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