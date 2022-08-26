Fibonacci Dimension MT4

5

'Fibonacci Dimension' indicator allows display of preset or user-defined multi-timeframe Fibonacci levels. It automatically takes the previous high and low for two user-defined timeframes and calculates their Fibonacci retracement levels. It also considers the retraced level to draw the expansions on every change of price. A complete visual dimension in multiple timeframes allows deriving profitable strategies for execution.

Enhanced functionality to view and customize the default Fibonacci Range using key and mouse click combination (e.g. use Shift key and mouse click together - please refer to User Guide to know more).

The functionalities included are:

  • Provides an option to consider a preset or custom Fibonacci levels for retracement, extension and expansion.
  • Displays the calculated multi-timeframe Fibonacci levels as a dimension for visual clarity.
  • Includes an option to choose the previous ‘Year’ for selection.
  • Handles the Sunday candle and adds to the previous Friday to calculate the Fibonacci levels for Monday (Day - D1).
  • Able to define a Fibonacci retracement level as the mid-range to be displayed in a different color. The display of mid-range color considers the previous timeframe candle (bullish or bearish).
  • Option to have notification alerts on specified timeframe's closing price entry or exit from the mid-range levels. Notification is possible as a sound alert, mobile (MetaTrader app) push notification and an email message.
  • Supports multiple instances of the indicator on the chart to display multiple sets of timeframe retracements.
  • Allows to toggle the display of extended line till the start of timeframe period.
  • Customizable formatting of line, font and colors used by the indicator.
  • Option to show timeframe, level text, along with price for each level.

Includes Fibonacci Expansion levels to allow you to strategise your exit of trades. The indicator draws the extended retracement levels in case the price breaks the 100 level.

Product Links:
User Guide
 MT5 version


Reviews 8
Ingo Reimann
305
Ingo Reimann 2024.05.15 08:39 
 

It is the best Fibonacci I have found in 5 years of trading. I no longer want to be without it in my daily trading. If you trade with Fibonacci, this is a must. A very big compliment to the programmer and thank you for providing it free of charge.

jiab
436
jiab 2024.02.10 17:11 
 

good ... thank you

faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2024.05.11 20:47 
 

Still trying to figure out how to use it, but it is definitely a "think outside the box" type of indicator.

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Session Timer
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
4.4 (15)
Utilities
A complete Session Timer that shows the current time, session information with remaining time, chart display of range (high-low) and open price, of current and previous sessions for major markets, and option to add an additional city. A friendly user interface with clickable icons, customizable panel location and format, selection of colors and text. It automatically handles the DST (daylight saving) settings. It also shows the GMT/UTC and server (broker) time. And includes a Candle timer option
FREE
Session Timer MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (5)
Utilities
A complete Session Timer that shows the current time, session information with remaining time, chart display of range (high-low) and open price, of current and previous sessions for major markets, and option to add an additional city. A friendly user interface with clickable icons, customizable panel location and format, selection of colors and text. It automatically handles the DST (daylight saving) settings. It also shows the GMT/UTC and server (broker) time. And includes a Candle timer option
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Price Ray
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (7)
Utilities
Price Ray indicator is a utility that will improve the way you trade. Primarily, it shows the Bid, Ask or Last price as a line ray which beams till the current candle, last visible chart candle or extended to all candle bars. The enhanced features in this indicator provide information in an area where you focus most, right next to the current candle. You can select text to be shown above or below the Price ray. The indicator is fully customizable, allowing it to fit any strategy requirements. Th
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Fibonacci Dimension
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
4.6 (5)
Indicators
'Fibonacci Dimension' indicator allows display of preset or user-defined multi-timeframe Fibonacci levels. It automatically takes the previous high and low for two user-defined timeframes and calculates their Fibonacci retracement levels. It also considers the retraced level to draw the expansions on every change of price. A complete visual dimension in multiple timeframes allows deriving profitable strategies for execution. Enhanced functionality to view and customize the default Fibonacci Rang
FREE
PnL Calendar
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
Utilities
PnL Calendar - analyse to profit PnL Calendar turns your trading history into a clear calendar view, so you can see profitable days, monitor risk in real time, and combine multiple broker accounts into a single portfolio picture using the Multi-Broker data export feature. The Calendar Panel breaks profit down by day, week, month, and year, while the Account Panel tracks balance, equity, margin alerts, multi-timeframe summaries, and overnight gap adjustments. The Risk Dashboard adds leverage, dra
Current Price
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (2)
Utilities
A simple and useful Current Price Panel, which displays magnified current Bid, Ask prices and spread, movable anywhere on chart window using the mouse. Also provides an option to have as text at a static location showing bid or ask price along with spread, shown at any location on the chart. Allows display as pips or points along with spread highlighted in distinct color if it crosses the threshold point for the previous 100 ticks. Includes an option to show or hide the last digit (pipette) of t
FREE
Current Price MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (1)
Utilities
A simple and useful Current Price Panel, which displays magnified current Bid, Ask prices and spread, movable anywhere on chart window using the mouse. Also provides an option to have as text at a static location showing bid or ask price along with spread, shown at any location on the chart. Allows display as pips or points along with spread highlighted in distinct color if it crosses the threshold point for the previous 100 ticks. Includes an option to show or hide the last digit (pipette) of t
FREE
Portfolio Aggregator MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
Utilities
Portfolio Aggregator - one dashboard, total clarity across all your trading accounts Portfolio Aggregator unifies account data from multiple brokers and currencies into a single, transparent dashboard, giving real-time visibility into equity, margin, P&L, and risk metrics so traders can maintain control and confidence across diversified strategies. It converts all values into a chosen base currency using live FX rates, and displays equity, balance, unrealized P&L, margin usage, and open position
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Price Ray MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
4 (2)
Utilities
Price Ray indicator is a utility that will improve the way you trade. Primarily, it shows the Bid, Ask or Last price as a line ray which beams till the current candle, last visible chart candle or extended to all candle bars. The enhanced features in this indicator provide information in an area where you focus most, right next to the current candle. You can select text to be shown above or below the Price ray. The indicator is fully customizable, allowing it to fit any strategy requirements. Th
FREE
Portfolio Aggregator
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
Utilities
Portfolio Aggregator - one dashboard, total clarity across all your trading accounts Portfolio Aggregator unifies account data from multiple brokers and currencies into a single, transparent dashboard, giving real-time visibility into equity, margin, P&L, and risk metrics so traders can maintain control and confidence across diversified strategies. It converts all values into a chosen base currency using live FX rates, and displays equity, balance, unrealized P&L, margin usage, and open position
FREE
PnL Calendar MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
Utilities
PnL Calendar - analyse to profit PnL Calendar turns your trading history into a clear calendar view, so you can see profitable days, monitor risk in real time, and combine multiple broker accounts into a single portfolio picture using the Multi-Broker data export feature. The Calendar Panel breaks profit down by day, week, month, and year, while the Account Panel tracks balance, equity, margin alerts, multi-timeframe summaries, and overnight gap adjustments. The Risk Dashboard adds leverage, dra
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xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.11.15 18:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.11.18 02:10
Thanks for the review
TheStiltman
19
TheStiltman 2024.08.23 10:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.08.25 08:55
Thanks @TheStiltman for the review. Greatly appreciate your kind words. Best, Keni
Devonish
3278
Devonish 2024.05.18 13:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.05.18 15:48
Thanks @Devonish for the review. Am glad you found the indicator and user guide useful.
Ingo Reimann
305
Ingo Reimann 2024.05.15 08:39 
 

It is the best Fibonacci I have found in 5 years of trading. I no longer want to be without it in my daily trading. If you trade with Fibonacci, this is a must. A very big compliment to the programmer and thank you for providing it free of charge.

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.05.15 10:00
Thanks Ingo for the review and your kind words. I am glad you found the indicator helpful. Regards,
Keni
faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2024.05.11 20:47 
 

Still trying to figure out how to use it, but it is definitely a "think outside the box" type of indicator.

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.05.16 04:13
Thanks @faithdefender,
I hope the User Guide helps in your understanding on the usage. Please send a message if you need any further clarity.
Regards,
Keni
jiab
436
jiab 2024.02.10 17:11 
 

good ... thank you

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.02.11 04:12
Thanks for the review 🙏
Martin Brown
823
Martin Brown 2023.08.06 18:18 
 

Absolutely fantastic. Exactly what I was looking for. If you are a trader trying to learn how the market interacts with Fibonacci this will definitely help you.

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2023.08.07 04:50
Thanks Martin for the kind review. I suggest you use Fibonacci Dimension and the Session Timer indicator, to track price movement. It will help in confirming if the prices are moving as per your strategy during the Asia -> EU -> US sessions. Please read the User Guide for optimal use of the indicators. Session Timer MT4 -> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80007
fxpat
540
fxpat 2022.11.01 07:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2022.11.02 07:59
Thanks @fxpat for the review. Really appreciate it 🙏
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