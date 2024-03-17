Boten Smooth Heikin Ashi

Smooth Heikin Ashi provides a more smoothed signal of bull or bearish trends than regular Japanese candlesticks, or even the standard Heikin Ashi candles.

Heikin Ashi as an alternative candlestick pattern that has been in use since its invention in Japan back in the 1700s. On normal Japanese candlesticks, there is a lot noise with mixed bearish and bullish candles side by side, even during trends. Heikin Ashi reduces this noise leaving an easier visual representation of trends.

This indicator is taking this concept one step further as the smoothed version of the Heikin Ashi candlesticks. This reduces market noise and volatility by applying a smoothing algorithm to the Heikin Ashi candles. This smoothing effect makes it easier for traders to identify and follow trends, as it filters out some of the price fluctuations that may be misleading in traditional candlestick charts.

The indicator is effective in identifying trends and trend reversals. The smoothed nature of the indicator helps traders to distinguish between periods of consolidation and genuine trend movements, making it easier to enter and exit trades at opportune moments.

The Smoothed Heikin Ashi indicator offers traders a tool for analysing price trends, identifying potential trade opportunities, and managing risk effectively. Its effectiveness lies in its ability to provide a smoothed representation of market dynamics, making it easier for traders to navigate the complexities of the financial markets.

Input Parameters

  • There are two moving averages used in the calculation of the Smooth Heikin Ashi (numbered 1 and 2).
  • Select the moving average method for each of the moving averages 1 and 2. You can select from Simple, Exponential, Smoothed or Linear Weighted.
  • Select the moving average period for each of the moving averages 1 and 2.
  • You can also decide whether or not to show the wicks of the Smooth Heikin Ashi candles.

The indicator is also know with the different spelling of Smoothed Heiken Ashi.


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    TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
    Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
    Guang Jun Huang
    Indicators
    Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
    Master Volume profile
    Israr Hussain Shah
    Indicators
    Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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    Boten Spread Monitor
    Boten Limited
    Utilities
    Download your broker's detailed spread data into a simple CSV file When choosing a broker, it is important to choose one that offers the right spreads for you. Ideally, we choose a broker with the lowest spreads. However, a broker will only advertise either the lowest spread they offer, or the average spread. The reality of spread is that it can vary massively and depends on the currency pair, the time of day or the volatility of the market at a given point in time.   Some EAs are more sensitive
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