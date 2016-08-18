SFX Multi Trend Dashboard

IMPORTANT NOTE: This indicator is designed exclusively for advanced traders who already possess sufficient experience and a deep understanding of standard technical indicators (such as Bollinger Bands, MACD, Ichimoku, etc.). This tool will not teach you how to trade; rather, it is a highly advanced confluence matrix built so that experienced traders can configure their own custom indicator alerts, track market conditions at a glance, and optimize their existing trading systems.

Overview

The SFX Multi Trend Dashboard is a state-of-the-art, multi-symbol, multi-indicator panel that allows you to monitor up to 12 different technical indicators across various timeframes and instruments, all from a single chart. Whether you are looking for trend alignment, momentum shifts, volatility breakouts, or divergence, this dashboard aggregates the data into a clean, modern, and highly responsive graphical interface.

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Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 

Disclaimer:

  • Due to regulatory and compliance restrictions, our service, including personalized technical support and one-on-one troubleshooting, is unavailable in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Products purchased from these regions are ineligible for these services after purchase.
  • Our products are available only on mql5.com.
  • We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.
  • We do not provide any personal trading advice.
  • We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform, or website.
Product Disclaimer (Please Read Carefully):
  • This product operates only on standard MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms. Third-party or modified environments are not supported.
  • Compatible with live synthetic index charts and not offline charts or custom/synthetic symbols. Read the Note section below.
  • Does not provide Data Window values or buffers for EA integration.
  • Intended strictly for manual trading; automated or algorithmic usage is not supported.

Usage Notes:

The indicator supports one dashboard per MetaTrader terminal and displays trend data for up to 20 symbols, with 10 symbols per page.

A built-in pagination system lets you quickly navigate between all monitored symbols from a single dashboard. This keeps the interface compact and organized while eliminating the need to run multiple dashboard instances.

Key Features

  • 12 Dynamic Slots: Choose from 17 built-in technical indicators to display on the dashboard. The panel automatically resizes its width depending on how many indicators you activate.
  • One-Click Timeframe Tabs: Instantly switch the dashboard's data calculation timeframe using the sleek, horizontal timeframe tabs (M1 through MN) located at the top of the panel.
  • Smart Dynamic Legend: No more guessing what symbols mean. The legend at the bottom of the dashboard automatically updates to explain the icons for the specific indicators you have selected (e.g., displaying the complex Ichimoku cloud breakdown only if Ichimoku is active).
  • Click-to-Chart: Click on any symbol row inside the dashboard, and your active chart will instantly switch to that instrument.
  • Dark & Light Modes: Seamlessly toggle between premium Dark and Light themes via the sun/moon icon to match your charting environment.

User Inputs & How to Use Them

1. Dashboard Position

  • Adjust X & Y Axis numeric values to move the dashboard left/right or up/down on your chart.

2. Indicator Selection (Up to 12)

  • Use the dropdowns to assign an indicator to each column. You can choose from ATR, ADX, Alligator, BBands, SAR, Ichimoku, MACD, RSI, Momentum, Stochastics, Envelopes, Breakouts, Fractals, MA Cross, CCI, RSI Divergence, and Spread. If you don't need all 12 columns, simply set the unused slots to "None" and the dashboard will neatly shrink.

3. Symbol Settings

  • Symbol Source: Choose whether to automatically pull symbols from your MetaTrader "Market Watch" window, or define a specific list manually.
  • Manual Symbols: If "Manual" is selected above, type your desired symbols here, separated by commas (e.g., EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD). Supports up to 20 symbols.

4. Alert Settings

  • Alert 1 & Alert 2: Select specific conditions to trigger alerts (e.g., "MACD Signal Bullish" or "Price Above Alligator"). If you only want one condition, set Alert 1 and leave Alert 2 as "None". If you want a combined signal (confluence), set both Alert 1 and Alert 2. The dashboard will only alert you when both conditions are met simultaneously.
  • Email / Push: Enable these to receive notifications directly to your phone or inbox.
  • Alert Timeframe: Select the specific timeframe the dashboard should monitor for these alerts.

5. Indicator Parameters

  • Scroll through this extensive section to fine-tune the mathematical inputs (Periods, Shifts, Applied Prices, Deviations) for every single indicator on the dashboard. Your custom settings here dictate the signals shown on the panel.

Complete List of Available Alert Conditions

The SFX Multi Trend Dashboard features a powerful dual-alert engine. You can select a Primary Alert (Alert 1) and a Secondary Alert (Alert 2) simultaneously to trigger notifications only when both custom conditions align (Confluence Alert).

Alligator Alerts

Price Below Alligator
Price Above Alligator
Price Inside Alligator

Bollinger Bands Alerts

Bollinger Bands Bullish Breakout
Bollinger Bands Bearish Breakout
Price Bullish (Above Main Band)
Price Bearish (Below Main Band)

Parabolic SAR Alerts

Parabolic SAR Bullish
Parabolic SAR Bearish

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Alerts

Price Above Cloud
Price Below Cloud
Price Inside Cloud
Price Above Tenkan-Sen
Price Below Tenkan-Sen
Price Equal to Tenkan-Sen
Price Above Kijun-Sen
Price Below Kijun-Sen
Price Equal to Kijun-Sen

MACD Alerts

MACD Signal Line Bullish (> 0)
MACD Signal Line Bearish (< 0)
MACD Main Line Above Signal Line
MACD Main Line Below Signal Line
MACD Main Line Equal to Signal Line

RSI & Divergence Alerts

RSI Overbought (>= 70)
RSI Oversold (<= 30)
RSI Classic Bullish Divergence
RSI Classic Bearish Divergence
RSI Hidden Bullish Divergence
RSI Hidden Bearish Divergence

Moving Average Cross & Price Breakout Alerts

Moving Average Bullish Cross (Fast MA > Slow MA)
Moving Average Bearish Cross (Fast MA < Slow MA)
Breaking Bar High (Breakout above selected timeframe High)
Breaking Bar Low (Breakout below selected timeframe Low)

ADX Trend Strength Alerts

ADX Bullish
ADX Bearish
ADX Strong Bullish (Main Line >= 70)
ADX Strong Bearish (Main Line >= 70)

Stochastic & Momentum Alerts

Stochastic Overbought (>= 80)
Stochastic Oversold (<= 20)
Momentum Price Changes Above 100%
Momentum Price Changes Below 100%

Envelopes Alerts

Price Above Upper Envelope Band
Price Below Lower Envelope Band
Price Inside Envelope Bands

Fractals & CCI Alerts

Fractal Up Formed
Fractal Down Formed
CCI greater than 100 (Bullish Momentum)
CCI lesser than 0 (Bearish Momentum)
CCI Between 0 and 100 (Neutral Range)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I open multiple dashboards on the same MetaTrader terminal?

A: No. To ensure maximum terminal performance and eliminate visual clutter, the system is strictly limited to 1 dashboard per MT4 terminal. We designed the 12 dynamic indicator slots and the 20-symbol pagination system specifically so you will never need more than one dashboard.

Q: How do I change the timeframe of the dashboard signals?

A: Simply click the horizontal timeframe tabs (M1, M5, H1, etc.) located at the top of the dashboard inside the chart. Your selection is automatically saved, so if you switch charts, the dashboard will remember your last viewed timeframe.

Q: The dashboard is taking up too much space on my screen. Can I make it smaller?

A: Yes! The dashboard is completely dynamic. If you have all 12 indicator slots filled, it will be wide. To make it smaller, go into the indicator inputs and change the slots you aren't actively using to "None" (X18). The dashboard will automatically shrink its width.

Q: Why are there letters like (C , T , K) next to Ichimoku?

A: Complex indicators are split into segmented cells to give you detailed data. For Ichimoku, the cell is split into three arrows: [C]loud, [T]enkan-sen, and [K]ijun-sen. Check the dynamic legend at the bottom of the dashboard for a full breakdown of what each segment means.

Q: How do I switch my chart to the pair I see on the dashboard?

A: Click anywhere on the row of the symbol you wish to view. The dashboard will instantly change your current active chart to that symbol while maintaining your chosen timeframe.

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The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Smart Order Block Indicator
Aditya Jayswal
5 (7)
Indicators
Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities Brand:   Smart4x Version:   6.0 Type:   MT4 Indicator Overview Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0   is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Bui
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices is an indicator designed for finding price directions. Its simple interface contains multiple algorithms for price behavior and future direction calculations. These algorithms include volatility calculations and price smoothing based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a single parameter for changing the " Calculating Price Values " value. The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation, which can be used without manually configuring the indicator. By m
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Indicators
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
Indicators
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend Signal Advanced System - is a trading system that provides trend-following entry signals for short- and medium-term trades. Signal arrows are plotted on the current candlestick, generating signals at the top and bottom of the chart. The trend is based on the "standard deviation" indicator with flexible, customizable parameters for any trading instrument volatility. The trading system includes Take Profit and Stop Loss level planner, allowing you to select appropriate trading result levels
MagicTrigger MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
Indicators
VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
Gold Scalper Indicator
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Indicators
GoldScalperX V2 PRO Institutional-Style Gold Scalping for Serious Traders Gold doesn’t forgive hesitation. GoldScalperX V2 PRO was built for traders who operate with speed, discipline and structure. This is not a “random arrow indicator.” This is a precision scalping framework engineered for XAUUSD volatility. Why Most Gold Traders Fail They: Enter too early Chase breakouts Trade noise Ignore volatility expansion Blow prop challenges GoldScalperX V2 PRO filters the chaos. It highlights onl
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Forex Technical Analyst Trader
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Forex Technical Analyst Trader 2017.04.18 20:58 
 

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Reply from developer Somsri Sarkar 2026.07.30 12:18
Thank you very much for your valuable 5-star review and for taking the time to share your experience. We're delighted to hear that the dashboard is helping you analyse multiple charts more efficiently and streamline your trading workflow. Your feedback is truly appreciated and motivates us to continue developing practical tools for serious traders. We wish you continued success and many profitable trades ahead!
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