My Strategy MT4

This is a strategy builder indicator. It consists of almost all the technical indicators. Include notification and Buy/Sell arrows, Automatic Support and Resistance, and Sideways Detection (MT5 version does not include Sideways Detection and only one type of Support and Resistance). 

The indicator includes:
MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)
RSI (Relative Strength Index)
Stochastic
CCI (Commodity Channel Index)
ADX (Average Directional Moving Index)
PSAR (Parabolic Stop and Reverse)
Alligator
Modified Alligator (Green and Red MAs)
Single Moving Average
Double Moving Averages 
Triple Moving Averages
Ichimoku 
JCash RSI 
Bollinger Bands
Williams % Range
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AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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Richard Osei
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Indicators
Scan all your favorite pairs with RSI, and get notified on your preferred time frames. Settings are Customizable Click to change time frame or open new pairs Notification: Phone/Popup/Email The relative strength index (RSI) is a technical indicator used in the analysis of financial markets. It is intended to chart the current and historical strength or weakness of a pair/stock based on the closing prices of a recent trading period. The RSI is most typically used on a 14 period, measured on a
Alligator Scanner
Richard Osei
Indicators
The Alligator indicator uses three smoothed moving averages, set at five, eight, and 13 periods, which are all Fibonacci numbers. The initial smoothed average is calculated with a simple moving average (SMA), adding additional smoothed averages that slow down indicator turns. Scan all your favorite pairs with Alligator, and get notified on your preferred time frames. Setting is Customizable Click to change time frame or open new pairs Notification: Phone/Popup/Email
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Richard Osei
Indicators
This indicator Allow you to get notification from 7 indicators. Scan all your favorite pairs with your favorite technical indicator, and get notified on your preferred timeframes. Settings are Customizable (RSI, ADX, MACD, Alligator, Ichimoku, Double MA, and Stochastic) Click to change the time frame or open new pairs Notification: Phone/Popup/Email
My Strategy Scanner
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Indicators
My Strategy Scanner (The only indicator you need for forex trading). My Strategy Scanner allows you to create your own strategy and scan all the timeframes, and pairs at the same time. It comes with support and resistance zones, trend lines, and sideways detection. (MT5 version does not include Sideways Detection).  The indicator includes: MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) RSI (Relative Strength Index) Stochastic CCI (Commodity Channel Index) ADX (Average Directional Moving Index) P
Sctochastic Scanner
Richard Osei
Indicators
A stochastic oscillator is a momentum indicator comparing a particular closing price of a security to a range of its prices over a certain period of time. The sensitivity of the oscillator to market movements is reducible by adjusting that time period or by taking a moving average of the result. It is used to generate overbought and oversold trading signals, utilizing a 0–100 bounded range of values. Scan all your favorite pairs with Stochastic, and get notified on your preferred timeframes. S
Multi Timeframe Viewer
Richard Osei
Indicators
This indicator allows you to view multiple timeframes at the same time on the same chart. It will save you time. No need to switch from timeframe to timeframe.  You can see all that is happening in each timeframe on the same chart. Customizable bars to view Customizable bars to Timeframes to view  Customizable bars colors Timeframe views are - M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN
Trend Follower 1
Richard Osei
Indicators
Microsoft Word - Installation - TrendFollower-1 Trend Follower 1 This indicator consists of three key components: an upper band, a lower band, and a middle line. A buy signal is generated when the price closes above the upper band, indicating strong bullish momentum and a potential trend continuation. Conversely, a sell signal occurs when the price closes below the lower band, signaling bearish strength and a possible downward move. The middle line serves as a dynamic support or resistance leve
Trend Follower 2
Richard Osei
Indicators
Microsoft Word - Installation - TrendFollower-2 Trend Follower 2 This trend-following indicator with upper and lower bands is a powerful tool for identifying market momentum and generating trade signals. This indicator consists of three lines: the upper band, lower band, and middle line. A buy signal is triggered when the price closes above the upper band, indicating strong bullish momentum and a potential continuation of the uptrend. Conversely, a sell signal is generated when the price closes
RSI Scanner With Two Levels MT5
Richard Osei
2 (1)
Indicators
Scan all your favorite pairs with RSI, and get notified on your preferred time frames. Settings are Customizable Click to change time frame or open new pairs Notification: Phone/Popup/Email The relative strength index (RSI) is a technical indicator used in the analysis of financial markets. It is intended to chart the current and historical strength or weakness of a pair/stock based on the closing prices of a recent trading period. The RSI is most typically used on a 14 period, measured on a
Alligator Scanner MT5
Richard Osei
Indicators
The Alligator indicator uses three smoothed moving averages, set at five, eight, and 13 periods, which are all Fibonacci numbers. The initial smoothed average is calculated with a simple moving average (SMA), adding additional smoothed averages that slow down indicator turns. Scan all your favorite pairs with Alligator, and get notified on your preferred time frames. Setting is Customizable Click to change time frame or open new pairs Notification: Phone/Popup/Email
Multi Scanner MT5
Richard Osei
Indicators
This indicator Allow you to get notification from 7 indicators. Scan all your favorite pairs with your favorite technical indicator, and get notified on your preferred timeframes. Settings are Customizable (RSI, ADX, MACD, Alligator, Ichimoku, Double MA, and Stochastic) Click to change the time frame or open new pairs Notification: Phone/Popup/Email
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