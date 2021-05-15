My Strategy MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is a strategy builder indicator. It consists of almost all the technical indicators. Include notification and Buy/Sell arrows, Automatic Support and Resistance, and Sideways Detection (MT5 version does not include Sideways Detection and only one type of Support and Resistance).
The indicator includes:
MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)
RSI (Relative Strength Index)
Stochastic
CCI (Commodity Channel Index)
ADX (Average Directional Moving Index)
PSAR (Parabolic Stop and Reverse)
Alligator
Modified Alligator (Green and Red MAs)
Single Moving Average
Double Moving Averages
Triple Moving Averages
Ichimoku
JCash RSI
Bollinger Bands
Williams % Range