ZoneTrader
- Experts
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Kambiz Shahriarynasab👋 Welcome to MetaCode
I’m Kambiz, a senior software engineer and trading platform architect with more than 15 years of experience in backend development, FinTech systems, and enterprise software architecture.
- Version: 230.314
- Updated: 14 March 2023
- Activations: 10
Using this robot, you can avoid sudden stops without setting a limit, especially during news. This robot will not enter the trade until the trigger is taken in the specified time frame. The amount of risk and volume of transactions is completely dynamic and customizable. Also, by specifying different goals, after reaching each of the targets, it will automatically become part of the close volume.
Let us know what you think about correcting this indicator. If accepted, it will be applied immediately.
You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.