ZoneTrader

Using this robot, you can avoid sudden stops without setting a limit, especially during news. This robot will not enter the trade until the trigger is taken in the specified time frame. The amount of risk and volume of transactions is completely dynamic and customizable. Also, by specifying different goals, after reaching each of the targets, it will automatically become part of the close volume.

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