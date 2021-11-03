TrendReverse

Reversals typically refer to large price changes, where the trend changes direction. Small counter-moves against the trend are called pullbacks or consolidations.When it starts to occur, a reversal isn't distinguishable from a pullback. A reversal keeps going and forms a new trend, while a pullback ends and then the price starts moving back in the trending direction.

Difference Between a Reversal and a Pullback

A reversal is a trend change in the price of an asset. A pullback is a counter-move within a trend that doesn't reverse the trend. An uptrend is created by higher swing highs and higher swing lows. Pullbacks create the higher lows. Therefore, a reversal of the uptrend doesn't occur until the price makes a lower low on the time frame the trader is watching. Reversals always start as potential pullbacks. Which one it will ultimately turn out to be is unknown when it starts.

The indicator will give you signals when there is a high chance of reversal, but in reality you will trade a pullback until it turns into a trend.

Is this indicator profitable?

Yes.



See the screenshots to see my strategy .







Features:

Scalping

Trend TF - M15

CalculateOnBarClose1 - 1

Trend1 - 100

Trend2 - 100

Entry TF - M15

Entry Period - 8



Trend



- H1- 1- 950- 1350- H1-21



Strong Trend



- H4- 1- 950- 1350- H-21





Enable Alerts - true/false

Enable Push Notifications - true/false

Alert Delay (Candles) - 1





Enable Scalping Arrows/Alerts - true/false

Enable Trend Arrows/Alerts - true/false

Enable Strong Trend Arrows/Alerts - true/false





Distance between Signals Scalping - 30

Distance between Signals Trend - 50

Distance between Signals Strong Trend - 100





