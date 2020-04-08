Anand is a forex trend arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. It indicates a short-term and long-term trend. operations. The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The indicator allows you to study the real and historical market trends in more detail!





Determining the market trend is an important task for traders. The Anand indicator implements an advanced algorithm for visualizing the market trend. It catches the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows. The main purpose of the indicator is to evaluate the market.





The Anand indicator not only signals an immediate buy or sell. Shows the opening points of transactions for sale or purchase, and also indicates the direction of the trend on: short-term and long-term periods. Suitable for trading on low timeframes because it ignores sudden price spikes or corrections in price action by reducing market noise around the average price. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter.