ForexArum Patterns

If you want to add a pattern indicator to confirm the market movement you are in the right place, this indicator permit to detect some famous candle patterns Hammer, Inverted Hammer, Shooting Star, Hanging Man and Engulfing patter that can be highlighted on your chart once the patters occurs.

Up, Down arrows are traced at the beginning of the new bar each time a pattern is detected.


Parameters

  • Body to Bar Fraction (%): the body size / the candle size (20% by default)
  • Max Little Tail Fraction (%) : the little Tail size / the candle size (5% by default)
  • Bullish Arrow Color: the color of the bullish arrow
  • Bearish Arrow Color: the color of the bearish arrow
  • Mobile Notification : activate sending push notification to mobile terminals (Metatrader configuration required)
  • Email Notification : activate sending email notification (Metatrader configuration required)
  • Receiver Email: the receiver email.
  • Hammer: activate Hammer pattern scan.
  • Inverted Hammer: activate Inverted Hammer pattern scan.
  • Shooting Star: activate Shooting Star pattern scan.
  • Hanging Man: activate Hanging Man pattern scan.
  • Engulfing: activate Engulfing pattern scan.

All you remarks are welcome don't hesitate to contact us.

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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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