Advanced MACD MT4

Modified MACD, for technical analysis of charts, with color backlight of histogram signals. The indicator highlights, the direction of the histogram movement, the change in the direction of the histogram movement, the histogram peaks, the interaction of the histogram and the signal curve. Also, the indicator makes it easier to find convergences / divergences between bars and the histogram (which serve as a powerful signal in some trading systems using the MACD indicator).

Color designation of Advanced MACD indicator histogram signals

  • Blue - rising histogram
  • DeepSkyBlue - fading of rising histogram
  • Red - descending histogram
  • DarkOrchid - fading of descending histogram
  • SpringGreen - histogram peak
  • Tomato - histogram trough 

Modes of Advanced MACD indicator

The indicator can operate in one of two main modes, for which the colorMode parameter is responsible. Colors: Blue, DeepSkyBlue, Red, DarkOrchid. Parameter values:

  • Histogram - the histogram is colored according to its changes
  • Histogram And Signal - the histogram is colored according to changes in the histogram and signal curve

You can disable the display of these modes using the accurate option. Colors: Blue and Red. Parameter values:

  • true - the histogram is colored in colorMode colors (colors: Blue, DeepSkyBlue, Red, DarkOrchid)
  • false - the histogram is colored in two colors, Blue and Red
The third parameter, peak, deserves special attention. Colors: SpringGreen and Tomato. When peak is on, the indicator highlights the peaks and troughs of the histogram (absolutely similar to the Cyberdev Peak ZigZag indicator). The minN_PeakTrough parameter sets the number of bars between peaks/troughs on which there are no protruding peaks/troughs.


Recommended products
RunwiseFX Heikin Ashi with Alert
Runwise Limited
Indicators
Description Shows Heikin-Ashi candles (often misspelled Heiken-Ashi) on the chart and can alert when candles change color. The alert is useful for both entry and exit. The number of candles of the new color before an alert is raised can be set. The alert can be controlled interactively, directly from the chart. Also includes bonus indicators of current spread and ask/bid prices in large text, color coded as price changes. Usage Heikin-Ashi candles give a much better insight to the underlying tre
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Ticks Range Renko Heiken Ashi Custom Chart
Andrey Ziablytsev
Indicators
Renko, Heiken Ashi, Ticks Bar, Range Bar.    Easy switching, easy setup, all in one window.        Place the Custom Chart indicator and view Renko, Heiken Ashi, Tick bar, Range bar charts in real time at real chart.    Position the offline chart window so that the indicator control panel is visible.    Switch the chart mode by click of a button.    Connect to the output chart any indicator, expert advisor without any restrictions.    No, it doesn't work in the tester.    Yes, you can use an
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicators
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Akendicator X
Flavio Graziano
Indicators
Akendicator X is a Non-repainting Indicator for trading at 5-15 minutes Timeframe.  Akendicator X extimates with clear arrows, in which direction the next candlestick will move. Pratically, when the length of the last candle reaches and exceeds a particular value (called Candle Power) immediately, after its closing, an arrow appears indicating whether the next candle could be Bullish or Bearish. I created a manual in pdf where you should learn exactly how to use AKENDICATOR X correctly; I will s
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Indicators
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
HMA Trend Professional MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
Indicators
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT4
Ku Chuan Lien
4 (1)
Indicators
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 4. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non-Repainting Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses on Sm
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Indicators
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicators
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
Indicators
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Morning  Star  pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Morning Star pattern" is a very powerful indicator for Price Action trading:   No repaint, No delay. Indicator   detects bullish Morning Star patterns on chart:  Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. Also its brother - bearish  " Evening Star pattern" indicator is available (follow the link below). Indicator  " Morning Star pattern" is excellent to   combine with Support/Resistance Levels
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Trend Bilio
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Trend Bilio - an arrow indicator without redrawing shows potential market entry points in the form of arrows of the corresponding color: upward red arrows suggest opening a buy, green down arrows - selling. The entrance is supposed to be at the next bar after the pointer. The arrow indicator Trend Bilio visually "unloads" the price chart and saves time for analysis: no signal - no deal, if an opposite signal appears, then the current deal should be closed. It is Trend Bilio that is considered
MovingFlatBreakout
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator monitors the market for a flat state and possible breakout. The flat state is detected as a predefined number of consecutive bars during which price fluctuates inside a small range. If one of the next bars closes outside the range, breakout is signaled. The indicator shows 3 lines: blue - upper bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; red - lower bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; yellow - center of flat ranges (NOT including breakout areas). When a b
Stochastic Z Score MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Stochastic Z-Score is a momentum oscillator that normalizes price with a Z-Score, bounds it via stochastic logic, and smooths it with HMA, with ALMA for long-term context. Optional elements include a histogram, dynamic bands, and reversal labels. See more MT5 version at:  Stochastic Z S
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
Indicators
The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
Buy Sell indicator M5
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Ready trading strategy. The indicator shows price reversal points on the chart. In places of a possible price reversal, the indicator draws an arrow. If the indicator draws a green arrow, then the price will move up. If the indicator draws a red arrow, then the price will move down. The indicator also draws an average line on the chart. It is displayed in yellow. With a probability of 95%, if the indicator draws a green arrow, and the price is below the line, then in the near future the price w
Double HMA MTF for MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.2 (5)
Indicators
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). Features Graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA has switched its direction on any timeframe, a question mark or exclamation mark is displayed on the panel, accompanied by a text and audio message. The messages can be configured separately for each timeframe using the corresponding checkboxes. The indicator is located in a separate window, so as not to overload
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Flat Control
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
The indicator defines a trading corridor, a flat market, and corrections. Allows you to compare the significance of different flat and trend areas (by time of existence and by volatility). This makes it possible to assess the market cycle and its mood at a glance. That is, how long does the flat last on average, and how long is the trend and what kind of volatility they have in points. As a rule, the longer the flat lasts, the more likely it is to accumulate the potential for a strong movem
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Indicators
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Consolidations
Rofhiwa Bruce Nthulane
5 (1)
Indicators
What if you could see trouble from far, just imagine having some ability to foresee danger. This indicator has the ability to see consolidations before they are clear to everyone else. In the market everything is always fun until the market starts consolidating and often times by the time people realise it it's often too late. This Indicator will spot consolidations very fast and let you know at the top right of the chart so that you can either avoid losses by stopping to trade using trend follo
Dynamic Trading Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Trading Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Trading Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Blue line, Overbought values: above Red line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as well. -
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicators
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
More from author
Super Bollinger Bands
Mihail Matkovskij
4.25 (8)
Indicators
This is a forward-looking indicator for trading on all instruments. An advanced version of Bollinger Bands indicator created by outstanding analyst John Bollinger. One of the main differences of Super Bollinger Bands indicator from its predecessor consists in displaying upper and lower bands behavior on the middle line with some specific colors. Thus, the indicator gives a trader some visual information about trend development at the moment, and not in the past, as majority of other indicators d
Interactive Stop Loss
Mihail Matkovskij
Utilities
The EA allows a trader to place stop loss invisible for brokers and thereby prevent false breakthroughs and unwanted stop loss triggering. When you use standard stop loss, the price may break through stop loss before moving to the direction of an open order and therefore the orders is closed. Interactive Stop Loss removes standard stop loss of the open order and adds a horizontal line instead. After this it maintains the order until the line is crossed by the price. And then it finally closes th
Harmonic ABCD Universal
Mihail Matkovskij
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays harmonic ABCD patterns, as well as the market entry points, which allows the trader to make trading decisions quickly. Harmonic ABCD Universal is one of the few indicators that predict price movement by determining pivot points with a rather high probability long before the pivot itself. It supports sending push and email notifications, as well as alerts. The indicator scans all possible combinations on the chart for the current moment, and also in history, with the help o
Cyberdev Peak ZigZag MT4
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
ZigZag with backlight Fibonacci levels. The indicator has the ability to set any number of levels, the signals of the intersection of which can be sent to your mobile device email, as well as viewed via alerts. The indicator is designed to perform wave analysis, search for harmonic petterns, as well as search for other technical analysis figures. The indicator is designed to work in the MetaTrader 4 terminal and is ported from the version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
Harmonic ABCD Wizard MT4
Mihail Matkovskij
Experts
Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. This EA has been ported from the Harmonic ABCD Wizard version for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal . A more detailed description of the EA can be found here . And also in the blog . Parameters EA Values magic  - magic ID deviation  - deviation Parameters Peak ZigZag minPeakDist  - the minimum distance of the Zi
Stochastic Signals
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
This indicator implements the well-known trend trading strategy for Stochastic, with two levels for purchases (40 and 80) and two levels for sales (60 and 20). When an upward movement begins, the oversold level rises, from 20 to 40. When there is a downward movement, the overbought level goes down, from 80 to 60. Thus, the strategy has 4 levels. Obviously, tracking signals using the usual 4-level Stochastic is not very convenient, therefore, this indicator illuminates the inputs and outputs with
Cyberdev Peak ZigZag
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
ZigZag with backlight Fibonacci levels. The indicator has the ability to set any number of levels, the signals of the intersection of which can be sent to your mobile device email, as well as viewed via alerts. The indicator is designed to perform wave analysis, search for harmonic petterns, as well as search for other technical analysis figures. This Zigzag uses the principle of constructing extrema in which any trader will understand very easily. First, the indicator finds the upper and lower
Harmonic ABCD Wizard
Mihail Matkovskij
Experts
Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. The search for patterns is carried out by the universal Zigzag, Peak ZigZag, which was specially adapted to work in this EA. Through the use of the trace mode (when scanning patterns is performed on several Zig-zags with different Peak dist, see the description of the parameters), various AB = CD patterns from t
Overclock Deposit EA
Mihail Matkovskij
Experts
An EA created to overclock a deposit within the short period of time. The EA uses accurate signals towards the trend to be able to enter the market. Together with the author’s optimization criterion, the EA allows you to choose appropriate settings to overclock your deposit. The EA works on 4 timeframes, which increases the accuracy of signals. Sometimes it can involve 3 timeframes. Attention! As you know, a trader's deposit is exposed to a risk in the Forex market. Especially, this should be ta
Harmonic ABCD Universal MT5
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
The indicator for trading on the signals of the harmonic pattern AB=CD. It gives signals and shows the levels of entry into the market, as well as levels for placing stop orders, which allows the trader to make timely decisions on entering the market, as well as effectively manage positions and orders. It supports sending push notifications to a mobile device, e-mail, as well as alerts. This indicator has been ported from the version for MetaTrader 4. For more information, as well as a detailed
Harmonic ABCD Monitor MT5
Mihail Matkovskij
5 (2)
Indicators
Multi-currency, multi-timeframe, harmonic pattern indicator AB = CD. Supports sending push notifications about signals to a mobile device, messages on e-mail, as well as messages using alerts on all available currency pairs and timeframes. This indicator was based on the indicator Harmonic ABCD Universal. Version for MetaTrader 5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44972 . See also: Harmonic ABCD Universal for MetaTrader 4 . Using modern software development methods has made the indicator a
Trend Alligator MT5
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
The modified Alligator indicator is designed as an oscillator. Facilitates the analysis of the Alligator indicator values by signaling the trader about market changes using a colored histogram. Histogram color values Medium Spring Green - uptrend Orange Red - downtrend Gray - lateral movement (flat) Parameter values jaw_period - jaw period teeth_period - teeth period  lips_period - lips period jaw_shift - jaw shift teeth_shift - teeth shift lips_shift - lips shift ma_method - method for calculat
Advanced MACD MT5
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
Modified MACD, for technical analysis of charts, with color backlight of histogram signals. The indicator highlights, the direction of the histogram movement, the change in the direction of the histogram movement, the histogram peaks, the interaction of the histogram and the signal curve. Also, the indicator makes it easier to find convergences / divergences between bars and the histogram (which serve as a powerful signal in some trading systems using the MACD indicator). Color designation of Ad
Filter:
John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.15 01:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jingtang
64
jingtang 2022.03.08 18:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review