Overclock Deposit EA

An EA created to overclock a deposit within the short period of time. The EA uses accurate signals towards the trend to be able to enter the market. Together with the author’s optimization criterion, the EA allows you to choose appropriate settings to overclock your deposit. The EA works on 4 timeframes, which increases the accuracy of signals. Sometimes it can involve 3 timeframes.

Attention! As you know, a trader's deposit is exposed to a risk in the Forex market. Especially, this should be taken into account when overclocking it. I recommend risking only with the money that you are ready to lose.

If the EA is used with great risk and the position is closed by stop loss with a significant loss of the deposit, it is recommended to reconsider trading or choose other parameters by means of optimization.

Please, pay attention to the default input parameters! petcRisk: 90%, percEquity: 90%, which corresponds to the maximum risk, minus 10%. Reducing this parameter will minimize the risk, but at the same time it will significantly reduce the chances of overclocking the deposit. Parameter optimalLotLimit is set to 0.5 of free margin. Decreasing this parameter will reduce the chances of overclocking the deposit. An increase in turnover will increase the risk of leaving the market by stop out.

Attention! All EA input parameters are selected for MetaQuotes quotes. Your broker will need its own settings, which can be selected using optimization. How to do this is described below, shown in the video, as well as in the illustrations.

The otimization is carried out according to Custom max, with the maximum possible leverage for your broker. The timeframe in the tester settings should not exceed the Junior timeframe, which one can see in the log, as well as in the upper left corner of the graph during visual testing. If the test or optimization fails to start, then the timeframe should be set to M1. Appropriate testing/optimization period can be from 1 to several months. Leverage: the maximal possible for your broker. Optimization criterion: Custom max. It is recommended to choose optimization results with maximal profit and minimal drawdown.

Cache optimization files, settings files, as well as reports, are available in the discussion and here.

Input parameters

  • magic - magic
  • deviation - deviation
  • stopLoss – stop loss
  • kTP - how many times take profit is greater than stopLoss (if kTP <= 0, then take profit is not used)
  • lotsManagement - lot management mode (Static lot - staticVolume, Lot by RM - percRisk, Lot by equity - percEquity, Max risk - percRisk = 90%)
  • staticVolume - static volume
  • percRisk – risk for risk management
  • percEquity - risk for Equity
  • optimalLotLimit - limit of maximum lot (from 0.2 to 1 of free margin)
  • junRatio, senRatio - coefficients of choosing junior and senior timeframes, respectively
  • mainTimeframe - main timeframe
  • trendScanPeriod - trend scanning period
  • sE_Timeframe - timeframe for receiving exit signal
  • dealPeriodControl - enable deal period control
  • dealPeriod – deal period
  • negativeClose – close upon negative profit
  • kProfit – desired profit to cancel closing the position

Recommended products
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Titan Backup
Elies Noah Siebenpfeiffer
Experts
Introducing Titan Backup : Are you ready to enhance your trading game with an automated system built for precision and flexibility? Meet Titan Backup , your expert trading assistant designed to capture high-profit breakouts by identifying accumulation zones . This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) excels in high-volatility markets such as the Nasdaq 100 and Crypto 10 , offering both hands-free automation and manual assistance to support your trading strategies. How Titan Backup Works: Titan Backup ru
Modern bot
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
The Forex trading advisor Modern bot is an automatic scalping system that opens and closes deals using a special tick analysis algorithm programmed in the code without human intervention. The main task of the ego is to instantly make a deal where a person loses time for analysis and decision making. They also automate trading, removing the emotional burden from a person and allowing you to save time. Scalping is one of the varieties of short-term strategies, moreover, the shortest of them. Usin
TrendFollowMT
King Lok Leung
Experts
TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4) Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Lucky Euro MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (1)
Experts
Combo Signal on MQL5: click here All our signals are now available here:  click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable brokers. Lucky Euro EA intraday classic strategy based on the analysis of price support and resistance leve
Snowfall Stabilizer Pacific Sunrise
Takuya Natsuno
Experts
Snowfall Stabilizer – Pacific Sunrise (USDJPY) A defensive trend-following EA focused on risk control rather than aggressive profit chasing. Snowfall Stabilizer is an Expert Advisor designed for traders who value capital preservation and long-term stability over short-term excitement. It does not aim for explosive returns. Instead, it focuses on controlling downside risk and adapting to changing market conditions. Backtest Environment Symbol: USDJPY Timeframe: H1 Test Period: 2018.01.01 – 20
ForexCybot
Matheus Dos Santos Ruiz
Experts
ForexCybot ForexCybot is an Expert Advisor designed to operate with discipline, strict signal filtering, and structured risk management based on technical indicators. Built to deliver clear, objective, and technically consistent operations, it follows precise market criteria combined with user-defined parameters. ForexCybot mql5 public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexcybot After the purchase, send me a private message to receive the configuration file (set). Currency pair: EURUS
MSC Line EA MT5
Bui Huy Dat
Experts
Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
Night Scalper MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Night Scalper is a scalping system for working in a calm market at night. Does not use martingale or grid. Suitable for all brokers, including American brokers with FIFO rules. All orders are accompanied by a virtual stop loss and take profit in pips, the values can be either fixed or dynamic. It also has a virtual trailing stop and breakeven. The chart displays information on the speed of order execution and slippage. MT4 version   link The advisor provides protection: The EA will stop losing
Advisor Flexi Trader
Sabina Fik
Experts
FlexiTrade Bot: Trade Smart, Not Blind Ditch the guesswork.   FlexiTrade Bot   is more than just a trading tool — it’s an intelligent trading engine built for traders who value   speed, precision, and adaptability . With real-time market analysis and pattern recognition, FlexiTrade delivers actionable signals with razor-sharp accuracy so you can focus on results, not reaction.   What Sets FlexiTrade Apart? Market Structure Awareness Unlike bots that rely on rigid indicator rules,   FlexiTr
EquiGuard Monarch
Ferenc Tibor Katona
Experts
EquiGuard Monarch EURUSD EA An execution-edge based trading system, utilizing tick-level market microstructure, sensitive to spread, latency, and fill quality, and reacting to internal pricing anomalies. This Expert Advisor is designed to trade real market conditions , not reconstructed historical simulations. When high-quality historical tick data is available, the EA can demonstrate very high historical accuracy and low drawdown in backtests. However, such conditions are data-dependent and
Crow Scalper
Ringga Ardiantoro
Experts
Introducing our MT5 Expert Advisor, designed specifically for traders looking to capitalize on ranging market conditions. This EA employs a sophisticated Martingale strategy to maximize profit potential while managing risk effectively. Here's what sets our EA apart: Key Features: Optimal for Ranging Markets : Our EA excels in markets with consistent price oscillations, allowing you to capture frequent, smaller profits. Martingale Strategy : The EA increases the lot size after each loss, enhancin
Fund Mode MT5
Nunthasak Aunkaew
Experts
Fund Mode MT5 – Price Action EA for XAUUSD (M5) Fund Mode MT5 is a Price Action–based Expert Advisor (EA) No Grid No Martingale Specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe , with a strong focus on safety, consistency, and small account suitability . Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk Key Features 1️⃣ Trading System Strategy: Price Action + Engulfing Patterns Main Timeframe: M5 Does NOT use: Grid, Martingale, or Hedge Trade
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Experts
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
Golden Algo MT5
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
A professional automated trading expert that relies on the Bollinger Bands indicator to execute precise buy and sell trades based on price interactions with the indicator's bands and Exit the deal by standard deviation. Best Settings:  Download SET File For XAUUSD Time Frame : 1 Min Features : Smart information window that allows you to see open trades and daily limits. a news filter to prevent trading during important economic events, daily money management to determine the maximum loss during
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
DoIt Alpha Pulse AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
5 (2)
Experts
DoIt Alpha Pulse AI (MT5) - AI Trading EA / Trading Robot for Forex, Gold EA (XAUUSD) and Crypto Stop watching charts. Start living your life. You didn’t get into trading to be chained to a screen. You got into it for freedom: time freedom, flexibility, and peace of mind. DoIt Alpha Pulse AI is built for traders who want automated execution powered by real AI models, with serious risk controls and transparent live tracking. PRICING & ROADMAP (TRANSPARENT) Early adopters started at 197 USD (Phas
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. Join a growing co
Go Passarinho Nervoso
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Experts
This EA works with one of the best exit strategies, the grid. But it's not an ordinary grid. In this EA, this strategy is optimized to the extreme to give you the best performance with multiple configuration options to work more safely and profitably. In addition, it manages multiple pairs on a single chart at a time, making them complement each other to make a single management. Parameters: Initial lot: is the lot of the first position of the cycle Allow dynamic initial lot (true/false) : cal
Pips Architects
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Pips Architect — Intelligent Algorithmic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader Description Pips Architect is a fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4/5. It leverages time series analysis and dynamic modeling to identify trade opportunities without relying on external indicators. This self-sufficient logic allows the EA to adapt to changing market conditions with minimal user intervention. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Pips Architect offers a reliable tool for
Momentum Maverick MT5
Michael Reuben Msidada
5 (1)
Experts
Trading in the zone philosophy by Mark Douglas is the motto Momentum Maverick uses. Momentum Maverick, a powerful multi-symbol MT5 Expert Advisor designed to capture momentum-based trading opportunities across various forex symbols. Developed over a span of 2+ years, MM incorporates advanced forex market analysis methods and features that went through   rigorous testing to ensure a real edge in the markets without overfitting . With its proven track record of maintaining a less than 10% drawdow
Tiger A Phoenix One
Yutthichai Artkaew
Experts
Phoenix One A v3.211 — Gold EA สำหรับ MetaTrader 5 การเรียนรู้อย่างชาญฉลาด การปรับตัวที่แท้จริง ปลอดภัยในตลาด Phoenix One A v3.211 คือ Expert Advisor ระดับมืออาชีพ ที่ออกแบบมาสำหรับ XAUUSD (ทองคำ) โดย จะเรียนรู้รูปแบบการเทรดจากข้อมูลตลาดจริงในช่วง 7 วันแรก (ช่วงสะสม) จากนั้นจะเปลี่ยนเป็น โหมด Winners-Only โดยอัตโนมัติ โดยเทรดเฉพาะรูปแบบสัญญาณที่ทำกำไรได้มากที่สุดเท่านั้น สิ่งที่ทำให้ฉันแตกต่าง ระบบการเรียนรู้ด้วยตนเอง – ฉันศึกษาการซื้อขายของตัวเอง บันทึกคะแนน และกรองการตั้งค่าที่อ่อนแออ
Ylei SR Pro Trader
Johnrey Sarahina
Experts
Introducing Ylei SR Pro Trader – Your Premier Expert Advisor for Precision Trading with Support, Resistance, and Zigzag Analysis in the MetaTrader 5 Platform! Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with Ylei SR Pro Trader, an advanced expert advisor meticulously crafted to leverage the power of support and resistance levels alongside the Zigzag indicator. Elevate your trading experience and optimize your profits with a sophisticated tool that seamlessly integrates advanced algorithms
Ally
Ivanvielle Bonifacio Dupaya
Experts
Ally  - Expert Advisor Your ALLY in Trend following and Retracement entries! Ally keeps trading simple by determining trends and looking for retracements for sniper entries. Indicators: Average true range -  for trade level calculations. Moving average - for getting the trends Multi-timeframe analysis - Enables multi-timeframe analysis for better trading algorithms and decisions.
The Yen Scalper
Sai Ja Aung Sai Ja Aung
Experts
The Yen Scalper is a highly profitable scalping robot that trades the breakout of the last swing high and low.For money management,fixed stoploss and lot size are used.EA will enter entry once at a time,so there is no big equity drawdown.After some profits, Ea will use some amount of the profit for lot size.That will grow account size fast and safe.This EA does not need a lot of money. Low Risk Account https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1834544 Fast Profit Account https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1
LazucruB MultiCurrency
Bogdan Chirukin
Experts
Description This expert makes a decision on buying / selling based on the MACD and SAR indicators. Analyzing the candles, as well as the balance, a conclusion is drawn about the volume of the transaction. The robot has 9 variables - 7 concerning indicators, 1 - calculation of the lot size and 1 takes part in the indicators and in the calculation of the lot. Before starting the bot to work - configure. Settings Open platform strategy tester; In the column "Optimization" select "Slow"; Choose a pe
Trail Stops PRO
Timo Kosiol
Experts
Trailing Stops Pro is a highly advanced trailing stop program. It comes with 12 different trailing stops and helps you to manage your trade and stops easily. You can specify a trail start, that means the trailing stop will be started after your positions has reached the selected profit points. Additionally you can set a trail distance as well as activate and deactivate the trailing stop for each position separately. For your convenience the program has a very easy to use app panel. For a detaile
Safe Trader Bot
Pedram Feizmirza
Experts
Safe Trader Advanced spike-catching EA with unique risk management for consistent and secure trading. Safe Trader combines a spike-detection algorithm with an engineered capital management framework, delivering both precision and protection in volatile markets it designed specifically to capture and trade market spikes with accuracy and consistency. Unlike typical robots that rely on unstable signals or over-optimized settings, Safe Trader operates with a unique risk management core that ensures
Advance BreakOut Scalper
Dua Yong Rew
Experts
The Advanced BreakOut Scalper is an effective trading system with predetermined Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop settings. As the name implies, its strategy is trading breakouts. It is professionally coded and runs quickly in backtesting or optimization mode. It does not employ grid, martingale, averaging, or any other risky money management strategies. It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well wi
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (100)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (10)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (13)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (3)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (4)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (120)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Digital Dominance on XAUUSD Live signal and monitoring: Follow the system's performance in real-time on the official account at this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo: You can receive the Cryon X-9000 advisor as a gift. To clarify the conditions and gain access, contact me directly. The Techno Deity is a high-tech trading ecosystem created for those who value structural order in the chaos of the gold market. At the heart of the system lies a digital intuition
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.25 (12)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (58)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pairs such as XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as m
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.25 (8)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 The most advanced release of our EA so far, rebuilt with fully integrated AI decision-making , multi-AI voting , and dynamic trading logic . Now it’s not only designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on M1, but also supports BTCUSD  and ETHUSD  with high-frequency entries, smart risk management, and full adaptability. This EA combines OpenRouter-connected FREE AIs with advanced filters for precision trading in any market condition. Interactive Manual V10.1 and presets: https://w
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
3.67 (9)
Experts
Price: 606$ -> 808$ How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevailing conditions.
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
More from author
Super Bollinger Bands
Mihail Matkovskij
4.25 (8)
Indicators
This is a forward-looking indicator for trading on all instruments. An advanced version of Bollinger Bands indicator created by outstanding analyst John Bollinger. One of the main differences of Super Bollinger Bands indicator from its predecessor consists in displaying upper and lower bands behavior on the middle line with some specific colors. Thus, the indicator gives a trader some visual information about trend development at the moment, and not in the past, as majority of other indicators d
Interactive Stop Loss
Mihail Matkovskij
Utilities
The EA allows a trader to place stop loss invisible for brokers and thereby prevent false breakthroughs and unwanted stop loss triggering. When you use standard stop loss, the price may break through stop loss before moving to the direction of an open order and therefore the orders is closed. Interactive Stop Loss removes standard stop loss of the open order and adds a horizontal line instead. After this it maintains the order until the line is crossed by the price. And then it finally closes th
Harmonic ABCD Universal
Mihail Matkovskij
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays harmonic ABCD patterns, as well as the market entry points, which allows the trader to make trading decisions quickly. Harmonic ABCD Universal is one of the few indicators that predict price movement by determining pivot points with a rather high probability long before the pivot itself. It supports sending push and email notifications, as well as alerts. The indicator scans all possible combinations on the chart for the current moment, and also in history, with the help o
Cyberdev Peak ZigZag MT4
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
ZigZag with backlight Fibonacci levels. The indicator has the ability to set any number of levels, the signals of the intersection of which can be sent to your mobile device email, as well as viewed via alerts. The indicator is designed to perform wave analysis, search for harmonic petterns, as well as search for other technical analysis figures. The indicator is designed to work in the MetaTrader 4 terminal and is ported from the version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
Harmonic ABCD Wizard MT4
Mihail Matkovskij
Experts
Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. This EA has been ported from the Harmonic ABCD Wizard version for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal . A more detailed description of the EA can be found here . And also in the blog . Parameters EA Values magic  - magic ID deviation  - deviation Parameters Peak ZigZag minPeakDist  - the minimum distance of the Zi
Advanced MACD MT4
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
Modified MACD, for technical analysis of charts, with color backlight of histogram signals. The indicator highlights, the direction of the histogram movement, the change in the direction of the histogram movement, the histogram peaks, the interaction of the histogram and the signal curve. Also, the indicator makes it easier to find convergences / divergences between bars and the histogram (which serve as a powerful signal in some trading systems using the MACD indicator). Color designation of Ad
Stochastic Signals
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
This indicator implements the well-known trend trading strategy for Stochastic, with two levels for purchases (40 and 80) and two levels for sales (60 and 20). When an upward movement begins, the oversold level rises, from 20 to 40. When there is a downward movement, the overbought level goes down, from 80 to 60. Thus, the strategy has 4 levels. Obviously, tracking signals using the usual 4-level Stochastic is not very convenient, therefore, this indicator illuminates the inputs and outputs with
Cyberdev Peak ZigZag
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
ZigZag with backlight Fibonacci levels. The indicator has the ability to set any number of levels, the signals of the intersection of which can be sent to your mobile device email, as well as viewed via alerts. The indicator is designed to perform wave analysis, search for harmonic petterns, as well as search for other technical analysis figures. This Zigzag uses the principle of constructing extrema in which any trader will understand very easily. First, the indicator finds the upper and lower
Harmonic ABCD Wizard
Mihail Matkovskij
Experts
Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. The search for patterns is carried out by the universal Zigzag, Peak ZigZag, which was specially adapted to work in this EA. Through the use of the trace mode (when scanning patterns is performed on several Zig-zags with different Peak dist, see the description of the parameters), various AB = CD patterns from t
Harmonic ABCD Universal MT5
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
The indicator for trading on the signals of the harmonic pattern AB=CD. It gives signals and shows the levels of entry into the market, as well as levels for placing stop orders, which allows the trader to make timely decisions on entering the market, as well as effectively manage positions and orders. It supports sending push notifications to a mobile device, e-mail, as well as alerts. This indicator has been ported from the version for MetaTrader 4. For more information, as well as a detailed
Harmonic ABCD Monitor MT5
Mihail Matkovskij
5 (2)
Indicators
Multi-currency, multi-timeframe, harmonic pattern indicator AB = CD. Supports sending push notifications about signals to a mobile device, messages on e-mail, as well as messages using alerts on all available currency pairs and timeframes. This indicator was based on the indicator Harmonic ABCD Universal. Version for MetaTrader 5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44972 . See also: Harmonic ABCD Universal for MetaTrader 4 . Using modern software development methods has made the indicator a
Trend Alligator MT5
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
The modified Alligator indicator is designed as an oscillator. Facilitates the analysis of the Alligator indicator values by signaling the trader about market changes using a colored histogram. Histogram color values Medium Spring Green - uptrend Orange Red - downtrend Gray - lateral movement (flat) Parameter values jaw_period - jaw period teeth_period - teeth period  lips_period - lips period jaw_shift - jaw shift teeth_shift - teeth shift lips_shift - lips shift ma_method - method for calculat
Advanced MACD MT5
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
Modified MACD, for technical analysis of charts, with color backlight of histogram signals. The indicator highlights, the direction of the histogram movement, the change in the direction of the histogram movement, the histogram peaks, the interaction of the histogram and the signal curve. Also, the indicator makes it easier to find convergences / divergences between bars and the histogram (which serve as a powerful signal in some trading systems using the MACD indicator). Color designation of Ad
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review