Trend Alligator MT5
- Indicators
- Mihail Matkovskij
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The modified Alligator indicator is designed as an oscillator. Facilitates the analysis of the Alligator indicator values by signaling the trader about market changes using a colored histogram.
Histogram color values
- Medium Spring Green - uptrend
- Orange Red - downtrend
- Gray - lateral movement (flat)
Parameter values
- jaw_period - jaw period
- teeth_period - teeth period
- lips_period - lips period
- jaw_shift - jaw shift
- teeth_shift - teeth shift
- lips_shift - lips shift
- ma_method - method for calculating Moving Averages
- applied_price - price type for Moving Averages calculation