Harmonic ABCD Monitor MT5

Multi-currency, multi-timeframe, harmonic pattern indicator AB = CD. Supports sending push notifications about signals to a mobile device, messages on e-mail, as well as messages using alerts on all available currency pairs and timeframes.

This indicator was based on the indicator Harmonic ABCD Universal. Version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44972. See also: Harmonic ABCD Universal for MetaTrader 4.

Using modern software development methods has made the indicator as functional as possible. Thus, the Trader can immediately see all the signals in the Patterns View window, on all available trading instruments and time frames and gain instant access to the symbol and time frame of interest by simply clicking on the corresponding icon of the pattern in the window.

As in Harmonic ABCD Universal, in Harmonic ABCD Monitor the signals are divided into two types: signals of the formed pattern and signals of prediction of the pattern. Each type of signal has its own icon in the Patterns View window, is highlighted accordingly on the chart, and also differs in all notifications sent by the indicator.

If on any symbol and timeframe you see an icon in the form of an hourglass instead of a signal (see illustrations for the description), this means that on this symbol and timeframe the history was not synchronized at the time of loading the indicator. To synchronize the story, wait a few seconds, and then click on the button to hide the Patterns View window (in the upper left corner of the chart) and open the window again by clicking on the button. All symbols and timeframes will be visible in the window.

Attention! For testing, I recommend choosing Tick modeling: 1 minute OHLC.

Input parameters

Primary settings

n_bars – number of bars for the analysis, value of -1 - all bars

– number of bars for the analysis, value of -1 - all bars

f_min_bc_lv – the minimum level of the pattern's C point, by Fibonacci

– the minimum level of the pattern's C point, by Fibonacci

f_max_bc_lv – the maximum level of the pattern's C point, by Fibonacci

– the maximum level of the pattern's C point, by Fibonacci

f_min_cd_lv – the minimum level of the pattern's D point, by Fibonacci

– the minimum level of the pattern's D point, by Fibonacci

f_max_cd_lv – the maximum level of the pattern's C point, by Fibonacci

– the maximum level of the pattern's C point, by Fibonacci

f_bc_cd_dev – acceptable deviation by Fibonacci for points C and D

– acceptable deviation by Fibonacci for points C and D

k_st – start and target levels ratio, relative to the f_min_bc_lv - f_max_bc_lv ratio

– start and target levels ratio, relative to the f_min_bc_lv - f_max_bc_lv ratio

k_sl_1 – stop loss coefficient, for method 1

– stop loss coefficient, for method 1

k_t – number of bars to determine points С and D

– number of bars to determine points С and D

f_t2_lv – second target level (Fibonacci level of the entire movement of the AD pattern)

– second target level (Fibonacci level of the entire movement of the AD pattern)

k_sl_2 – stop loss coefficient, for method 2

– stop loss coefficient, for method 2

arrow – display arrows

– display arrows

alt_sign – alternative signal

– alternative signal

zz_peak_dist - Peak Dist (Depth) of the ZigZag Indicator

- Peak Dist (Depth) of the ZigZag Indicator

trace – enable/disable tracing

– enable/disable tracing

tr_min_ peak_dist – the minimum Peak Dist (Depth) value of the ZigZag, for tracing

– the minimum Peak Dist (Depth) value of the ZigZag, for tracing

tr_max_ peak_dist – the maximum Peak Dist (Depth) value of the ZigZag, for tracing

– the maximum Peak Dist (Depth) value of the ZigZag, for tracing

tr_step_ peak_dist – the step of the Peak Dist (Depth) value of the ZigZag during tracing

– the step of the Peak Dist (Depth) value of the ZigZag during tracing

send_mobile_signal - send a push notification when a formed pattern appears

- send a push notification when a formed pattern appears

send_mobile_predict - a push notification when a not completely formed pattern appears

- a push notification when a not completely formed pattern appears

send_mobile_test - send a test notification to a mobile phone

- send a test notification to a mobile phone

send_mail_signal – send a notification by e-mail when a formed pattern appears

– send a notification by e-mail when a formed pattern appears

send_mail_predict – a notification by e-mail when a not completely formed pattern appears

– a notification by e-mail when a not completely formed pattern appears

send_mail_test – notification sending test after the indicator is launched

– notification sending test after the indicator is launched

alert – indicator alerts

– indicator alerts

alert_signal - alert when a pattern appears

alert when a pattern appears

alert_predict - alert when a not formed pattern appears

alert when a not formed pattern appears Monitor Settings

use_monitor - use monitor

- use monitor

symbolList - a way to create a list of characters

- a way to create a list of characters

symbols - a user-defined list of characters separated by commas ( symbolList set to " Сustom List" )

- a user-defined list of characters separated by commas ( set to " )

timeframe_list - set of timeframes

- set of timeframes

x_monitor, y_monitor - coordinates of the Patterns View window

coordinates of the window

send_monitor_signals - send monitor signals along with the signals of the current chart to a mobile terminal or e-mail

- send monitor signals along with the signals of the current chart to a mobile terminal or e-mail Secondary settings

bl_prim_color, color bl_second_color, bl_bg_color - colors for highlighting a bullish pattern

- colors for highlighting a bullish pattern

br_prim_color, br_second_color, br_bg_color - colors for highlighting a bearish pattern

- colors for highlighting a bearish pattern

start_color - level color [Start]

- level color [Start]

stop_target_color - levels color [Stop] and [Target]

- levels color [Stop] and [Target]

x_btn, y_btn - coordinates of the block of buttons for selecting patterns on the chart



