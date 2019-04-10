Cyberdev Peak ZigZag

ZigZag with backlight Fibonacci levels. The indicator has the ability to set any number of levels, the signals of the intersection of which can be sent to your mobile device email, as well as viewed via alerts. The indicator is designed to perform wave analysis, search for harmonic petterns, as well as search for other technical analysis figures. This Zigzag uses the principle of constructing extrema in which any trader will understand very easily. First, the indicator finds the upper and lower peaks. The minPeriod parameter sets the minimum distance between them within which there are no more extreme peaks (see illustrations). The presence of peaks is all that is needed to build the extremes of the Zigzag. If the same extremes go in a row, the indicator selects the most extreme of them (see illustrations). The use of modern programming methods made it possible to make a thoughtful process of calculating extrema and to achieve optimal performance of the indicator. Also, the indicator is devoid of typical errors that other Zigzags usually make.

Fibonacci levels and harmonic patterns

Through the use of Fibonacci levels, the indicator can significantly facilitate the search for harmonic patterns and other figures, where the Fibonacci levels are used. The levels parameter allows you to specify as many levels as you like with any values, as well as the attributes of sending a signal at the intersection for each level separately. The rules for entering the levels parameter are as follows. If the level is conceived as a signal, then before its value you need to put the character "s". All levels should be separated by commas. Various options for entering the levels input parameter are allowed. The correct example is "s0.618,0.786, s1.270,1.618". Example of freelance input: "s 0.618, S0.786, S 1.270, s1.618". If you run the indicator with this line, on a chart or in a tester, it will correctly handle all levels as in the case of the first example. Thus, the indicator is protected from incorrect input. The main thing is to observe the correctness of the character "s", the numerical values ​​of the projection, as well as the presence of the separator ",".

Input parameters

  • minPeriod - the minimum number of bars between extremums
  • peakBacklight - highlight peaks
  • fibo - highlight Fibonacci levels
  • nBacklight - the number of extremums for highlighting Fib projections.
  • levelsEnabled - enable Fib projection levels
  • levels - a string for specifying Fibo projection levels
  • testNotif - test of sending notifications to a mobile device and e-mail at start
  • mailSend - sending signals to e-mail
  • notifSend - sending signals to a mobile device
  • alert - to signal using alerts

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Super Bollinger Bands
Mihail Matkovskij
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This is a forward-looking indicator for trading on all instruments. An advanced version of Bollinger Bands indicator created by outstanding analyst John Bollinger. One of the main differences of Super Bollinger Bands indicator from its predecessor consists in displaying upper and lower bands behavior on the middle line with some specific colors. Thus, the indicator gives a trader some visual information about trend development at the moment, and not in the past, as majority of other indicators d
Interactive Stop Loss
Mihail Matkovskij
Utilities
The EA allows a trader to place stop loss invisible for brokers and thereby prevent false breakthroughs and unwanted stop loss triggering. When you use standard stop loss, the price may break through stop loss before moving to the direction of an open order and therefore the orders is closed. Interactive Stop Loss removes standard stop loss of the open order and adds a horizontal line instead. After this it maintains the order until the line is crossed by the price. And then it finally closes th
Harmonic ABCD Universal
Mihail Matkovskij
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays harmonic ABCD patterns, as well as the market entry points, which allows the trader to make trading decisions quickly. Harmonic ABCD Universal is one of the few indicators that predict price movement by determining pivot points with a rather high probability long before the pivot itself. It supports sending push and email notifications, as well as alerts. The indicator scans all possible combinations on the chart for the current moment, and also in history, with the help o
Cyberdev Peak ZigZag MT4
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
ZigZag with backlight Fibonacci levels. The indicator has the ability to set any number of levels, the signals of the intersection of which can be sent to your mobile device email, as well as viewed via alerts. The indicator is designed to perform wave analysis, search for harmonic petterns, as well as search for other technical analysis figures. The indicator is designed to work in the MetaTrader 4 terminal and is ported from the version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
Harmonic ABCD Wizard MT4
Mihail Matkovskij
Experts
Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. This EA has been ported from the Harmonic ABCD Wizard version for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal . A more detailed description of the EA can be found here . And also in the blog . Parameters EA Values magic  - magic ID deviation  - deviation Parameters Peak ZigZag minPeakDist  - the minimum distance of the Zi
Advanced MACD MT4
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
Modified MACD, for technical analysis of charts, with color backlight of histogram signals. The indicator highlights, the direction of the histogram movement, the change in the direction of the histogram movement, the histogram peaks, the interaction of the histogram and the signal curve. Also, the indicator makes it easier to find convergences / divergences between bars and the histogram (which serve as a powerful signal in some trading systems using the MACD indicator). Color designation of Ad
Stochastic Signals
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
This indicator implements the well-known trend trading strategy for Stochastic, with two levels for purchases (40 and 80) and two levels for sales (60 and 20). When an upward movement begins, the oversold level rises, from 20 to 40. When there is a downward movement, the overbought level goes down, from 80 to 60. Thus, the strategy has 4 levels. Obviously, tracking signals using the usual 4-level Stochastic is not very convenient, therefore, this indicator illuminates the inputs and outputs with
Harmonic ABCD Wizard
Mihail Matkovskij
Experts
Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. The search for patterns is carried out by the universal Zigzag, Peak ZigZag, which was specially adapted to work in this EA. Through the use of the trace mode (when scanning patterns is performed on several Zig-zags with different Peak dist, see the description of the parameters), various AB = CD patterns from t
Overclock Deposit EA
Mihail Matkovskij
Experts
An EA created to overclock a deposit within the short period of time. The EA uses accurate signals towards the trend to be able to enter the market. Together with the author’s optimization criterion, the EA allows you to choose appropriate settings to overclock your deposit. The EA works on 4 timeframes, which increases the accuracy of signals. Sometimes it can involve 3 timeframes. Attention! As you know, a trader's deposit is exposed to a risk in the Forex market. Especially, this should be ta
Harmonic ABCD Universal MT5
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
The indicator for trading on the signals of the harmonic pattern AB=CD. It gives signals and shows the levels of entry into the market, as well as levels for placing stop orders, which allows the trader to make timely decisions on entering the market, as well as effectively manage positions and orders. It supports sending push notifications to a mobile device, e-mail, as well as alerts. This indicator has been ported from the version for MetaTrader 4. For more information, as well as a detailed
Harmonic ABCD Monitor MT5
Mihail Matkovskij
5 (2)
Indicators
Multi-currency, multi-timeframe, harmonic pattern indicator AB = CD. Supports sending push notifications about signals to a mobile device, messages on e-mail, as well as messages using alerts on all available currency pairs and timeframes. This indicator was based on the indicator Harmonic ABCD Universal. Version for MetaTrader 5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44972 . See also: Harmonic ABCD Universal for MetaTrader 4 . Using modern software development methods has made the indicator a
Trend Alligator MT5
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
The modified Alligator indicator is designed as an oscillator. Facilitates the analysis of the Alligator indicator values by signaling the trader about market changes using a colored histogram. Histogram color values Medium Spring Green - uptrend Orange Red - downtrend Gray - lateral movement (flat) Parameter values jaw_period - jaw period teeth_period - teeth period  lips_period - lips period jaw_shift - jaw shift teeth_shift - teeth shift lips_shift - lips shift ma_method - method for calculat
Advanced MACD MT5
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
Modified MACD, for technical analysis of charts, with color backlight of histogram signals. The indicator highlights, the direction of the histogram movement, the change in the direction of the histogram movement, the histogram peaks, the interaction of the histogram and the signal curve. Also, the indicator makes it easier to find convergences / divergences between bars and the histogram (which serve as a powerful signal in some trading systems using the MACD indicator). Color designation of Ad
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