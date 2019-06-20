Cyberdev Peak ZigZag MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
ZigZag with backlight Fibonacci levels. The indicator has the ability to set any number of levels, the signals of the intersection of which can be sent to your mobile device email, as well as viewed via alerts. The indicator is designed to perform wave analysis, search for harmonic petterns, as well as search for other technical analysis figures. The indicator is designed to work in the MetaTrader 4 terminal and is ported from the version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36979. For more information about the indicator, see the same link.
Input parameters
- minPeriod - the minimum number of bars between extremums
- peakBacklight - highlight peaks
- fibo - highlight Fibonacci levels
- nBacklight - the number of extremums for highlighting Fib projections.
- levelsEnabled - enable Fib projection levels
- levels - a string for specifying Fibo projection levels
- testNotif - test of sending notifications to a mobile device and e-mail at start
- mailSend - sending signals to e-mail
- notifSend - sending signals to a mobile device
- alert - to signal using alerts