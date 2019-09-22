Stochastic Signals

This indicator implements the well-known trend trading strategy for Stochastic, with two levels for purchases (40 and 80) and two levels for sales (60 and 20). When an upward movement begins, the oversold level rises, from 20 to 40. When there is a downward movement, the overbought level goes down, from 80 to 60. Thus, the strategy has 4 levels. Obviously, tracking signals using the usual 4-level Stochastic is not very convenient, therefore, this indicator illuminates the inputs and outputs with the help of arrows and sends notifications of signals to email, a mobile device, and also outputs signals using alerts if corresponding functions are included in the input parameters. Also, the tracking of the upward or downward movements can be enabled in the input parameters or by using the corresponding buttons of the user interface, as shown in the figure. Then the indicator will give signals only for the selected direction of movement.

The indicator works on all accounts, but for a more successful application it is recommended to choose a free broker.


Input parameters
  • kPeriod - K-period Stochastic
  • slowing - slowing Stochastic
  • MA_Method - smoothing type Stochastic
  • priceField - calculation method Stochastic
  • closeSellLv - level closing sales
  • openSellLv - level opening sales
  • closeBuyLv - level closing buys
  • openBuyLv - level opening buys
  • signalBar - signal bar
  • shortEntry - entry in short positions
  • longEntry - entry in long positions
  • testNotif - to send test notification to mail and mobile device
  • mailSend - tо send notifications of signals by mail
  • notifSend - to send alert notifications to a mobile device
  • alert - signals in alerts

D-period Stochastic is always 1


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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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