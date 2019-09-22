Stochastic Signals

This indicator implements the well-known trend trading strategy for Stochastic, with two levels for purchases (40 and 80) and two levels for sales (60 and 20). When an upward movement begins, the oversold level rises, from 20 to 40. When there is a downward movement, the overbought level goes down, from 80 to 60. Thus, the strategy has 4 levels. Obviously, tracking signals using the usual 4-level Stochastic is not very convenient, therefore, this indicator illuminates the inputs and outputs with the help of arrows and sends notifications of signals to email, a mobile device, and also outputs signals using alerts if corresponding functions are included in the input parameters. Also, the tracking of the upward or downward movements can be enabled in the input parameters or by using the corresponding buttons of the user interface, as shown in the figure. Then the indicator will give signals only for the selected direction of movement.





The indicator works on all accounts, but for a more successful application it is recommended to choose a free broker.









Input parameters

kPeriod - K-period Stochastic

- K-period Stochastic slowing - slowing Stochastic

- slowing Stochastic MA_Method - smoothing type Stochastic

- smoothing type Stochastic priceField - calculation method Stochastic

- calculation method Stochastic closeSellLv - level closing sales

- level closing sales openSellLv - level opening sales

- level opening sales closeBuyLv - level closing buys

- level closing buys openBuyLv - level opening buys

- level opening buys signalBar - signal bar

- signal bar shortEntry - entry in short positions

- entry in short positions longEntry - entry in long positions

- entry in long positions testNotif - to send test notification to mail and mobile device

- to send test notification to mail and mobile device mailSend - tо send notifications of signals by mail

- tо send notifications of signals by mail notifSend - to send alert notifications to a mobile device

- to send alert notifications to a mobile device alert - signals in alerts

D-period Stochastic is always 1



