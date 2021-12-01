Harmonic ABCD Universal MT5
- Indicators
- Mihail Matkovskij
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 1 December 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator for trading on the signals of the harmonic pattern AB=CD. It gives signals and shows the levels of entry into the market, as well as levels for placing stop orders, which allows the trader to make timely decisions on entering the market, as well as effectively manage positions and orders.
It supports sending push notifications to a mobile device, e-mail, as well as alerts.
This indicator has been ported from the version for MetaTrader 4. For more information, as well as a detailed description and video demonstrating the operation of the indicator, see here: Harmonic ABCD Universal.
See also: Automatic/semi-automatic EA on signals AB = CD, Harmonic ABCD Wizard (for MetaTrader 5) and Harmonic ABCD Wizard MT4 (for MetaTrader 4).
Input Parameters
- n_bars – number of bars for the analysis, value of -1 - all bars
- f_min_bc_lv – the minimum level of the pattern's C point, by Fibonacci
- f_max_bc_lv – the maximum level of the pattern's C point, by Fibonacci
- f_min_cd_lv – the minimum level of the pattern's D point, by Fibonacci
- f_max_cd_lv – the maximum level of the pattern's C point, by Fibonacci
- f_bc_cd_dev – acceptable deviation by Fibonacci for points C and D
- k_st – start and target levels ratio, relative to the f_min_bc_lv - f_max_bc_lv ratio
- k_sl_1 – stop loss coefficient, for method 1
- k_t – number of bars to determine points С and D
- f_t2_lv – second target level (Fibonacci level of the entire movement of the AD pattern)
- k_sl_2 – stop loss coefficient, for method 2
- arrow – display arrows
- alt_sign – alternative signal
- zz_peak_dist - Peak Dist (Depth) of ZigZag
- trace – enable/disable tracing
- tr_min_peak_dist – the minimum Peak Dist (Depth) value of the ZigZag, for tracing
- tr_max_peak_dist – the maximum Peak Dist (Depth) value of the ZigZag, for tracing
- tr_step_peak_dist – the step of the Peak Dist (Depth) value of the ZigZag during tracing
- send_mobile_signal - send a push notification when a formed pattern appears
- send_mobile_predict - a push notification when a not completely formed pattern appears
- send_mobile_test - send a test notification to a mobile phone
- send_mail_signal – send a notification by e-mail when a formed pattern appears
- send_mail_predict – a notification by e-mail when a not completely formed pattern appears
- send_mail_test – notification sending test after the indicator is launched
- alert – indicator alerts
- alert_signal - alert when a pattern appears
- alert_predict - alert when a not formed pattern appears
- autotracking - automatically track patterns when selected