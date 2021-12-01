Harmonic ABCD Universal MT5

The indicator for trading on the signals of the harmonic pattern AB=CD. It gives signals and shows the levels of entry into the market, as well as levels for placing stop orders, which allows the trader to make timely decisions on entering the market, as well as effectively manage positions and orders.

It supports sending push notifications to a mobile device, e-mail, as well as alerts.

This indicator has been ported from the version for MetaTrader 4. For more information, as well as a detailed description and video demonstrating the operation of the indicator, see here: Harmonic ABCD Universal.

See also: Automatic/semi-automatic EA on signals AB = CD, Harmonic ABCD Wizard (for MetaTrader 5) and Harmonic ABCD Wizard MT4 (for MetaTrader 4).

Input Parameters



n_bars – number of bars for the analysis, value of -1 - all bars

