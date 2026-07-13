Symphonie System

The Symphonie System MT5 is a versatile indicator specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, aimed at providing traders with a robust tool for analyzing market sentiment. It is ideal for those looking to enhance their trading strategies by integrating multiple indicators into a unified system that simplifies decision-making.

This powerful indicator leverages a combination of technical analysis tools to deliver clear trading signals, enabling users to align their trades with prevailing market trends. With its ability to analyze multiple timeframes, traders can gain a comprehensive view of market dynamics, allowing for more informed trading decisions.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

  • Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers that can be read directly by Expert Advisors for automated signal-based trading.
  • Pop-Up Alerts: Provides MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, ensuring you never miss a trade setup.
  • Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for on-the-go monitoring.
  • Email Alerts: Delivers email notifications on signal events for easy remote monitoring when you are away from your terminal.
  • On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart, giving you an instant status overview of market conditions.
  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Compatible with all standard MetaTrader timeframes, from M1 to MN, allowing for flexible trading strategies.
  • Signal Generation: Utilizes a combination of indicators to measure market sentiment and triggers BUY/SELL signals based on specific conditions.
  • Visual Signals: Features color-coded bars and histograms that visually represent market conditions, making it easy to interpret data at a glance.
  • Fast Execution: Designed for quick execution and backtestability, ensuring that traders can rely on its performance during live trading.
  • Customizable Inputs: Offers adjustable parameters, allowing traders to tailor the indicator settings to their specific trading preferences.

The Symphonie System MT5 is an essential tool for traders using the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to enhance trading efficiency and decision-making.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags Symphonie System MT5, trading indicator, market sentiment analysis, MT5 tools, technical analysis, trading signals, multi-timeframe trading, trading alerts, expert advisor integration, forex trading, stock trading, market analysis, trading strategies, automated trading, trading dashboard

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Guang Jun Huang
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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