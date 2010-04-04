EA is based on Parabolic SAR and MACD indicator.

if there are loss EA try to recover loss and fix position by placing another bigger order. Please test in strategy tester and let me know your feedback

🔥🔥 Suitable for Beginners No complex settings Just use EURUSD M5 time frame

🔥🔥 YOU CAN CONTACT ME FOR OPTIMIZATION

🔥🔥 Please leave the comment your like or dislike

I will be happy to answer all kind of query related to this product...

Please check in strategy tester and comment like or dislike. Thank you!

You can see a example in screenshot with setting in EURUSD pair with 3000 USD deposit in M5 Timeframe . Please no that lot size is not fix during process.



