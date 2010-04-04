EAFreeDom

EA is based on Parabolic SAR and MACD indicator. 

if there are loss EA try to recover loss and fix position by placing another bigger order. Please test in strategy tester and let me know your feedback

🔥🔥 Suitable for Beginners No complex settings Just use EURUSD M5 time frame

🔥🔥 YOU CAN CONTACT ME FOR OPTIMIZATION

🔥🔥 Please leave the comment your like or dislike

   

I will be happy to answer all kind of query related to this product...

Please check in strategy tester and comment like or dislike. Thank you!

You can see a example in screenshot with setting in EURUSD pair with 3000 USD deposit in M5 Timeframe . Please no that  lot size is not fix during process.


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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Mirror EA mt4
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5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
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Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
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Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Quantum Nexus MT4
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Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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EA is based on Parabolic SAR and MACD indicator.  if there are loss EA try to recover loss and fix position by placing another bigger order( factor multipler) after grid gap. if there is profit it waits to optimize profit.    Suitable for Beginners No complex settings Just use EURUSD M5 time frame YOU CAN CONTACT ME FOR OPTIMIZATION Please leave the comment your like or dislike I will be happy to answer all kind of query related to this product... I advise you to please check my ot
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EA is based on the advanced martingale strategy. Here are the key functions: The lot increment is derived from the variety of selection, multiplier, addition form input, addition of last two trades, and from a lot list. You can initiate the trade manually or from another EA. This EA will take care of different types of martingale. Test it by starting with two trades when there are no trades available (use live input and backtest). Message me about the settings. I believe the best settings ar
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Indicators
FVG - Fair Value Gap indicator is a three candle pattern indicator . It find inefficiencies or imbalances in market. It act as magnet before continue the trend. indicator key function  1. No object is used to draw the plot. You can use this to build EA and backtest also. 2. Min and max value to Filter-out the noises . It use as retest zone and can be use as entry price also. It popular among price action traders. your suggestion and comments are welcome and hopping that you will find this hel
FVG Fair Value Gap
Rahul Kumar Trivedi
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FVG - Fair Value Gap indicator is a three candle pattern indicator . It find inefficiencies or imbalances in market. It act as magnet before continue the trend. indicator key function  1. No object is used to draw the plot. You can use this to build EA and backtest also. 2. Min and max value to Filter-out the noises . It use as retest zone and can be use as entry price also. It popular among price action traders. your suggestion and comments are welcome and hopping that you will find this hel
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