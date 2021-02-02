CrocoBot EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 2 February 2021
This expert advisor is very simple and easy to understand, it is based on the martingale strategy.
Recommended Pairs For Default Strategy:
- GBPUSD - H1
Expert Advisor Inputs:
- Strategy --> You have 4 options: Low Risk, Mid Risk, High Risk, Custom Strategy ( Custom Strategy is based on CrossOver Moving Average );
- Lot_Win --> Default value: (0.01)
- Lot_Start --> Default value: (0.01)
- Lot_Multiple --> Default value: (1), switch the value to (2 or above) if you want to use martingle strategy, highly recommended to use martingale strategy.
- Expert_ID --> Default value: (1234)
IMPORTANT: You can't change the default strategy value, including take profit / stop loss / Max Slippage etc, accept Lot_Win, Lot_Start, Lot_Multiple and Expert_ID only.
Custom Strategy input:
- Timeframe --> Default value: (Current)
- Ma_Period_1 --> Default value: (20)
- Ma_Method_1 --> Default value: (Smoothed)
- Ma_Applied_Price_1 --> Default value: (Close Price)
- Ma_Shift_1 --> Default value: (0)
- Ma_Period_2 --> Default value: (10)
- Ma_Method_2 --> Default value: (Smoothed)
- Ma_Applied_Price_2 --> Default value: (Close Price)
- Ma_Shift_2 --> Default value: (0)
- Take_Profit --> Default value: (1500)
-Stop_Loss --> Default value: (1500)
- Buffer_Candle --> Default value: (1)
- Max_Slippage --> Default value: (5)
For any suggestion, issues, or question. Feel free to contact me at : http://www.mql5.com/en/users/ridzcode
excellent ea is good