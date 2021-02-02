CrocoBot EA

This expert advisor is very simple and easy to understand, it is based on the martingale strategy.





Recommended Pairs For Default Strategy:

- GBPUSD - H1

Expert Advisor Inputs:

- Strategy --> You have 4 options: Low Risk, Mid Risk, High Risk, Custom Strategy ( Custom Strategy is based on CrossOver Moving Average );

- Lot_Win --> Default value: (0.01)

- Lot_Start --> Default value: (0.01)

- Lot_Multiple --> Default value: (1), switch the value to (2 or above) if you want to use martingle strategy, highly recommended to use martingale strategy.

- Expert_ID --> Default value: (1234)





IMPORTANT: You can't change the default strategy value, including take profit / stop loss / Max Slippage etc, accept Lot_Win, Lot_Start, Lot_Multiple and Expert_ID only.





Custom Strategy input:

- Timeframe --> Default value: (Current)

- Ma_Period_1 --> Default value: (20)

- Ma_Method_1 --> Default value: (Smoothed)

- Ma_Applied_Price_1 --> Default value: (Close Price)

- Ma_Shift_1 --> Default value: (0)

- Ma_Period_2 --> Default value: (10)

- Ma_Method_2 --> Default value: (Smoothed)

- Ma_Applied_Price_2 --> Default value: (Close Price)

- Ma_Shift_2 --> Default value: (0)

- Take_Profit --> Default value: (1500)

-Stop_Loss --> Default value: (1500)

- Buffer_Candle --> Default value: (1)

- Max_Slippage --> Default value: (5)





For any suggestion, issues, or question. Feel free to contact me at : http://www.mql5.com/en/users/ridzcode