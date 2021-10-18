The Path to a Million
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Powerful Trading Tool for Your Desired Results
This tool can help you achieve the trading results you want. It's a 2-in-1 solution, suitable for both Binary Options and Forex trading.
Key Features:
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Versatility: It serves as a versatile tool for trading both Binary Options and Forex markets.
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Consistent Performance: The indicator demonstrates excellent performance on both Binary Options and Forex markets.
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Continuous Improvement: The tool will continue to be enhanced to meet evolving trading needs.
Signals:
- Purple Snowflake: Indicates a downward signal.
- White Snowflake: Indicates an upward signal.
Recommendations:
- Timeframe: You can use it on any timeframe according to your preference.
- Expiry Time: For Binary Options, use an expiry time of one to two candles on the current timeframe. For Forex, consider trading from one signal to another or based on your preferred trailing strategy.
- Currency Pairs: It's recommended to choose volatile pairs with strong movements for optimal results.