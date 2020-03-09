Finding
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Finding bot works using the Technical indicator. Work only with the EURUSD currency pair, period H1. The expert system goes through the whole story with one single setting. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, but it works with the H1 period. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. Recommended 1000 $. It is recommended to use a risk adjuster. It is necessary to test the bot both on all ticks and in any other mode, the opening prices are also suitable.
Options:
- Magic - Stamp of an expert.
- Volume - Lot, works if the "OnRisk" field is disabled.
- OnRisk - sets the lot automatically depending on the deposit.
- PercentRisk - The basis for calculating the risk.
- StopLoss - Stop Loss.
- TakeProfit - Take Profit.
- TotalEquityRisk - maximum drawdown for closing the deposit.
- TotalEquityProfit - Maximum profit for closing the deposit.
- ModernInterval - Interval filter.
- TrailingStart - trailing start.
- TrailingStop - trailing stop
- Size - Signal indicator parameter.
- MaxSpread - Spread limit.