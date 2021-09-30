Moving Average New MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Moving average, moving average (English Moving average, MA) is a general name for a family of functions, the values of which at each point of determining the level of some average value of the original function for the previous period.
This indicator is suitable for those who are interested in the classic calculation method but with improved functionality. There is a version for both MT4 and MT5.
Moving averages are commonly used in time series data to smooth out short-term fluctuations and highlight major trends or cycles. Moving average is a type of convolution mathematically.
This implementation differs in that it presents a whole set of different types of convolution, which is reflected in the settings by an extended set of methods.
- METHOD_SMA
- METHOD_EMA
- METHOD_SMMA
- METHOD_LWMA
- METHOD_WILDER_EMA
- METHOD_SINE_WMA
- METHOD_TRI_MA
- METHOD_LSMA
- METHOD_HMA
- METHOD_ZL_EMA
- METHOD_ITREND_MA
- METHOD_MOVING_MEDIAN
- METHOD_GEO_MEAN
- METHOD_REMA
- METHOD_ILRS
- METHOD_IE_2
- METHOD_TRI_MA_GEN
- METHOD_VWMA
Also, this indicator implements the calculations of averages relative to the extended set of price calculations. What's in the settings is represented by the following list.
- TYPE_PRICE_CLOSE
- TYPE_PRICE_OPEN
- TYPE_PRICE_HIGH
- TYPE_PRICE_LOW
- TYPE_PRICE_MEDIAN
- TYPE_PRICE_TYPICAL
- TYPE_PRICE_WEIGHTED
- TYPE_PRICE_MEDIAN_OC
- TYPE_PRICE_TYPICAL_O
- TYPE_PRICE_WEIGHTED_O
- TYPE_PRICE_WEIGHTED_OC
- TYPE_PRICE_H_O
- TYPE_PRICE_H_C
- TYPE_PRICE_L_O
- TYPE_PRICE_L_C
- TYPE_PRICE_H_MIN
- TYPE_PRICE_H_MAX
- TYPE_PRICE_L_MIN
- TYPE_PRICE_L_MAX