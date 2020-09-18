Trend Runner PRO MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Indicator developed with precision algorithm that seeks moments of strong trend in the markets. Reconciled with an algorithm that seeks high volume moments in the market. I recommend using timeframes M15 to H1.
I also recommend an optimization to your liking for your best currency pairs.
Any questions, do not hesitate to ask.
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This is an excellent trigger indicator for your trading system. If you already operate a trend and want an indicator to show you the best moments of entry, here is your best option.