Trend Runner PRO MT4

Indicator developed with precision algorithm that seeks moments of strong trend in the markets. Reconciled with an algorithm that seeks high volume moments in the market. I recommend using timeframes M15 to H1.
I also recommend an optimization to your liking for your best currency pairs.

Any questions, do not hesitate to ask.

Buy EA based on this indicator CLICKING HERE

This is an excellent trigger indicator for your trading system. If you already operate a trend and want an indicator to show you the best moments of entry, here is your best option.

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Experts
Hello dear traders . I would like to introduce you to the newest trend EA. EA Trend Sprinter PRO MT4 works on 15 currency pairs each following an appropriate SET. It works on the H1 chart . I am making all SET files available in the comments section. Below, you can see the backtests prints made from 2003 to 2020 . EA works in a simple way with few orders. It has a self-management system. Does not do martingale, Grid, Hedge or risk strategies. Any questions, do not hesitate to ask. Minimum capi
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