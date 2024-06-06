ClockwiseTrader

■ Product Features

This EA is a product that always repeats transactions with a positive expected value.


■Important items
Time frame: M5
Minimum initial deposit: $100
Currency pair: USDJPY
Default parameters are optimized for USDJPY M5

VPS is recommended

■Parameters
variable Default value explanation
Lot Size 0.01 Set the lot size
Compound Interest Flag false Decide whether to implement compound interest
Compound Interest Basic Amount 300 Decide how much compound interest you want to have.
*If your account is denominated in a currency other than USD, we recommend changing it to the equivalent of $300 in each currency.
Maximum multiplier of compound interest 5000 Set a maximum compound interest rate
GMT Automatic Set GMT. Auto, GMT+0, GMT+2, GMT+3
Buy Magic Number 486148 Set the magic number (buy)
Sell Magic Number 921859 Set the magic number (sell)
SL(Point) 1100 Set a stop loss point
Basically, you can trade without any problems without changing any parameters.
Always trade with money you are willing to lose.
Be sure to check it out first with a demo account.


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Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
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DipDiver
Raita Miyaji
Experts
Product Features This EA is designed to target dip buying and rebound selling for the USD/JPY pair. It may hold multiple positions, but each position is independent, and it does not use martingale or averaging down. Since it performs hedging, please use a broker that allows hedging. Forward Test https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2233904 Important Items Time Frame: M5 Minimum Initial Margin: $100~ Currency Pair: USDJPY Default parameters are optimized for USDJPY M5 VPS is recommended Parame
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