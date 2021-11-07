RewardsTaker Expert

Rewards Taker Utility EA



Rewards Taker Utility EA is a portable semi-automated utility expert advisor which can close profitable trades when the amount set as a

profit target by the user is reached on a single currency pair.



The idea comes from the fact that, forex profit does not stay forever in the account, your trade(s) many be in profits now and be in losses

in the next minutes or hour but by this method, you will detain already made profits by closing the profitable trades to increase your current

trading account and stabilizes your chance of making more if there are more opportunities (not overtrading oooo!).



It closes a profitable trade when the amount set by the user is reached.



To use it to close any amount of profit, just enter any figure that is

less than the amount you have as already made profits on that currency pair.



Only attach it to the currency pair with profits that your wants to close because it works only on a single currency pair. However, you can

attach it to as many as currency pairs' charts with profits so that when each profit reaches your desired input profits amount, it will close

them one by one. IF YOU WANT THE ONE THAT WILL CLOSE ALL ORDERS WHEN THE DESIRED PROFITS ARE REACHED, YOU CAN CONSIDER THIS:



Rewards Taker EA-PLUS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72358 - This one can close profitable trades in three (3) dimensions:



1. Closes profitable trades on a single chart when the amount set is reached.

2. Closes ALL trades by user's account currency amount set by the user.



3. Closes ALL trades by percentage of the account balance set by the user.

4. It closes ALL trades when the amount margin between the Account-equity and account balance set by the user is reached.



It has Magic number to differentiate a currency pair from others.



It leaves the chart immediately after it has closed the trade profit on the currency pair that it concerns.



This is easy to use since it just a few components to work with.



As you use it to make more profits, best of favor.



Cheers.

