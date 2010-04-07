Smart Limit Order

Better Risk Management. Smart Limit Order will replace your limit order with the correct lot size.


Input Variables :

  • Risk The risk calculation function calculates the volume for the limit order based on entry price & stop loss price. The percentage amount that will be. lost if hit by a stop loss
  • Reward1 — Risk Reward Ratio 1;
  • Reward2 — Risk Reward Ratio 2, set value to 0 if not used;
  • Reward3 — Risk Reward Ratio 3, set value to 0 if not used;
  • Reward4 Risk Reward Ratio 4, set value to 0 if not used;
  • LotDigits — digits of lot after the comma, default value is 2;
  • MinLots   Min Lots;
  • MaxLots   Max Lots;
  • MagicNumber — Magic Number;


What you need to do is open a limit order by using a stop loss, and the Smart Limit Order will replace your limit order with the correct lot size based on Risk & Reward Ratio.

Limit orders without a stop loss will not be corrected.

If you want to entry now at the current price, you can use a Buy Stop or Sell Stop using a stop loss.

This EA can run on several instruments simultaneously.


