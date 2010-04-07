Better Risk Management.

Smart Limit Order will replace your limit order with the correct lot size.





Input Variables :

Risk — The risk calculation function calculates the volume for the limit order based on entry price & stop loss price. T he percentage amount that will be. lost if hit by a stop loss

— Reward1 — Risk Reward Ratio 1;

— Risk Reward Ratio 1; Reward2 — Risk Reward Ratio 2, set value to 0 if not used;

Reward3 — Risk Reward Ratio 3, set value to 0 if not used;

Reward4 — Risk Reward Ratio 4, set value to 0 if not used;

LotDigits — digits of lot after the comma, default value is 2 ;

— digits ; MinLots — Min Lots;

MaxLots — Max Lots;

MagicNumber — Magic Number;





What you need to do is open a limit order by using a stop loss, and the Smart Limit Order will replace your limit order with the correct lot size based on Risk & Reward Ratio.

Limit orders without a stop loss will not be corrected.

If you want to entry now at the current price, you can use a Buy Stop or Sell Stop using a stop loss.



This EA can run on several instruments simultaneously.



