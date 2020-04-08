Aklamavo Pivot Points

If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation.

This indicator calculates and draws pivot points and support/resistance levels for both daily and weekly timeframes:

  • Pivot (central) level

  • Support levels S1, S2, S3

  • Resistance levels R1, R2, R3

It allows showing daily, weekly, or both sets of pivots, giving traders visual references for potential support/resistance areas.


  • Pivot mode: Choose which pivots to display (weekly, daily, or both).

  • Colors and style: Customize line appearance for daily vs weekly pivots.

  1. Calculates daily and weekly pivot points using standard formulas.

  2. Draws central pivot, 3 resistance, and 3 support lines as horizontal objects.

  3. Labels each line clearly (S1–S3, R1–R3, Pivot).

  4. Customizable colors, line width, and style.

  5. Clean-up logic ensures lines and labels are deleted when the indicator is removed.

  6. Choice to display daily only, weekly only, or both.


    Recommended products
    Advance pivot point with clustered price
    Oyinemomoemi Emeledor
    Indicators
    This indicator is a **Pivot-Confluence Zone Identifier** that focuses exclusively on identifying key support and resistance levels where price clusters align with classic pivot points. Here's what it does: ## Core Functionality **Pivot Confluence Detection**:  - Only displays price zones that align with classic pivot point levels (R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3) - **Excludes the main pivot point** - focuses only on support and resistance levels - Uses a configurable pip range to detect confluence nea
    FREE
    Aklamavo ICT Silver Bullet Zones
    Sylvester Aklamavo
    Indicators
    If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator draws vertical lines marking key Forex trading sessions (Asian, London, New York) for a configurable number of past days. These “Silver Bullet” lines help traders quickly visualize session start and end times on the chart. DaysToDisplay: How many previous days’ session lines to show. Session colors: Customizable line colors for each session. Session start hours: Local server hours for each sessi
    FREE
    Highest High and Lowest Low indicator
    Seti Gautama Adi Nugroho
    Indicators
    Highest High and Lowest Low (HH_LL) Indicator Description: The HH_LL Indicator is a trading tool designed to help traders identify key market points by automatically drawing Higher High (HH) and Lower Low (LL) lines across multiple timeframes. This indicator allows traders to easily spot significant levels on the chart, facilitating more accurate trading decisions. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The indicator supports various timeframes, including M30, H1, and H4. This enables traders t
    FREE
    Jabidabi Bias
    Attila Csenge
    Indicators
    Indicator Description This indicator displays the highest and lowest prices for the previous day, week, and month. Additionally, it shows pivot levels calculated using different methods: Standard, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla, and Floor pivots. Features: Previous Day High/Low: Indicates the highest and lowest prices of the previous trading day. Previous Week High/Low: Indicates the highest and lowest prices of the previous trading week. Previous Month High/Low: Indicates the highest and lowest p
    AutoChannels
    Thekeunpie
    Indicators
    "Manual channel drawing? Not anymore. Let the market structure reveal itself automatically." "Track long-term price zones 24/7, in real-time." Real Trader Pain Points Identifying pivot points manually takes   huge time   and   effort Difficult to adapt to   high volatility   and pinpoint   reliable channels Copy Ideas "Markets never sleep. Why should your analysis stop?" "Dozens of assets a day—how do you keep up?" Core Claim AutoChannels   automatically reads market structure , reducin
    Atbot
    Zaha Feiz
    4.62 (55)
    Indicators
    ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
    Prism Breakout Pro
    VALU VENTURES LTD
    Experts
    Prism Breaker Pro V2 – Multi-Symbol Portfolio Range Trading System Prism Breaker Pro V2 is a professional range breakout trading system featuring sophisticated portfolio management, multi-symbol support, and advanced risk controls. It is designed for traders seeking to capitalize on market range breakouts across multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Key Features Advanced Range Trading Strategies Simple Breakouts:   Clean price action breakout entries. Confirmed Breakouts:   Multi-filter valid
    FREE
    Raymond Cloudy Day
    The Hung Ngo
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
    FREE
    Smart Trendlines MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Smart Trendlines – No.1 Trendlines Indicator Smart Trendlines is a precision tool that automatically draws trendlines based on every valid pivot point, helping traders identify key support and resistance zones. It continuously adjusts as new market pivots form, providing a live and accurate reflection of price structure. Whether you’re tracking trends, preparing for reversals, or anticipating breakouts — this indicator keeps you one step ahead. It works seamlessly across all assets including For
    Market session with fibonacci
    Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
    Indicators
    This indicator is the most common indicator we use every day, including our most used strategies, ICT and SMC, Stop loss limits and liquidity limits that occur at the opening and closing hours of exchanges, as well as the volume of exchanges that have been worked on by Fibonacci and zooming in and out, and the most common actions you want to see automatically. Once you learn to analyze all types of trading with this indicator, I am 100% sure that you will not be able to work without this indicat
    Banks Dealing Range
    Aurthur Musendame
    Indicators
    The Central Bank Dealers Range (CBDR) is a key ICT concept, used to project potential highs and lows for the day based on market conditions during a specific time window. The CBDR is utilized to forecast price movements in both bullish and bearish market conditions. By identifying this range, traders can better anticipate the price levels that may form as the day progresses. CBDR and Standard Deviation A key feature of the CBDR is its application of standard deviation , a statistical measure u
    FREE
    Ultimate Pivot Points
    Abbas Shojaee
    Indicators
    Ultimate Pivot Levels indicator for MetaTrader 5 Ultimate_Pivot_Levels is versatile tool designed to enhance your trading experience by accurately plotting pivot levels on your charts. It allows entering your desired values manually or using well known pivot calculation methods to create pivot levels. It draws the levels in the background and allows you to customize levels, size and colors of areas, and it keeps your adjustments while extending the levels to every new bar. Whether you are a novi
    FREE
    Daily Open Line
    Attila Radulovic
    4 (5)
    Indicators
    The indicator draws the daily open line. Parameters GMT shift (minutes) The time zone could be shifted. The value is given in minutes. Draw closest regular bar's open price This parameter could fine-tune the open price line when using GMT shift. Yes - Draw the open line based on the current chart period's closest regular bar No - Draw the open line based on the M1 chart's closest bar.  Let's assume that your shift is 10 minutes, and you are using H1 chart and the first candle in every day is 0
    FREE
    Aklamavo ADR
    Sylvester Aklamavo
    Indicators
    This indicator   is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 tool that calculates and displays Average Daily Range (ADR) levels on your chart. It draws horizontal lines representing expected price movement ranges based on historical daily volatility, helping traders identify potential daily high and low targets. ADR (Average Daily Range)   = The average difference between the daily high and low over a specified period (default: 14 days). Unlike ATR which includes gaps between days, ADR focuses purely on int
    FREE
    BoS CHoCH Indicator
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Indicators
    The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115445 The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify key turning points in price movements on financial charts. By analyzing price action, this indicator highlights instances where the market shifts from a trend to a potential reversal or consolidation phase. Utilizing sophisticated algorithms, the indicator identifies breakouts where the stru
    Pivots Points
    Guillaume Jouans
    Indicators
    Pivots Points Indicator: Displays the Pivots Points lines for the Daily, Weekly or Monthly periods Several parameters are possible: 1 - Choice of calculation method: - Classic - Woodie - Camarilla - Fibonacci 2 - The choice of the period for calculating the pivot points ( Daily, Weekly or Monthly   ) 3 - The display or not of the price labels (to the right of each line) as well as the size of the associated font 4 - The number of pivot points (previous) that we want to display 5 - Po
    Draw Pivot Point
    Rainer Schnoege
    Indicators
    The utility draws pivot levels for the selected timefram in classic method. Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + ( high - low ) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (high - low) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)) you can change the timeframe, colors and fontsize. also you can change the text for the levels. Have fun and give feedback...
    FREE
    Pivot Points Buy Zones
    Nils R M Peleman
    4.8 (5)
    Indicators
    Detailed Description: The   Pivot Points Indicator   is designed for traders who rely on pivot points, midpoints and support/resistance levels for their trading strategies. By automatically calculating and plotting these levels (based on   the   previous period's high, low, and close prices) , the indicator provides a clear, visual representation of critical price areas where the market may reverse or break out.The tool is particularly useful for day traders and swing traders looking to base th
    FREE
    Control Trading Support And Resistance MT5
    Expert Lims S.L
    Indicators
    Control Trading Support And Resistance Es un indicador independiente del TimeFrame que permite proyectar niveles más relevantes del mercado en función del plazo de tiempo de la operativa. Los colores del indicador están escogidos para diferenciar entre los diferentes tipos de niveles y destacar a los más relevantes. Este indicador permite visualizar en un mismo gráfico los posibles objetivos relevantes que los diferentes traders pueden emplear siguiendo diferentes tipos de operativas en funció
    ClickDrag MT5 Drawing and moving objects
    Sajiro Yoshizaki
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    ClickDrag draws lines and moves objects on the chart easily. Click and then Drag to start drawing a trend line. Moving the mouse horizontally draws a price line. Moving the mouse vertically draws a date line. Existing lines and objects can be moved by Click&Drag. Displays the price and time difference between the start point to end point. After start Click&Drag, Shake left and right to change the color. Shake up and down to delete. - What is Click & Drag ? 1. press the left mouse button (pre
    FREE
    Wysiwyg Candle
    Syamsurizal Dimjati
    Indicators
    WYSIWYG Candle for WYSIWYG ORB Smart Breakout Candles   is a professional multi-method breakout detection indicator that combines   ATR, Bollinger Bands, Opening Range Breakout (ORB), and Squeeze Detection   to identify high-probability breakout opportunities across all financial instruments. This indicator provides real-time visual signals through colored candles and precise arrow placements, making it ideal for traders seeking reliable volatility-based entries. "Use in conjunction with the WYS
    FREE
    Point and Figure chart for MT5
    Wang Qi
    Indicators
    Point and Fignure (P&F) chart plots price against changes in direction by plotting a column of Xs as the price rises and a column of Os as the price falls. Features Support for several kinds of price types - High/Low and Close. Clean and easy-to-read chart. Displays column high and low prices as indicator values. Support for both 4 and 5-digit brokers. Customizeable colors. Advantages Filter insignificant price movements and noise. Less noise and more stable work. Focus on important price move
    PUA MultiType Pivot MT5
    Yuriy Ponyatov
    Indicators
    The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is built on the daily chart of the previous day. The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is one of the most popular tools in technical analysis, used by traders to identify potential reversal points in financial markets. This indicator constructs three types of Pivot points: Classic, Fibonacci, and Camarilla, each offering its unique approach to market analysis. The advantages of this indicator include: Simplicity and Clarity PUA MultiType Pivot provides clearly defi
    Bar Sequential
    Maximiliano Frisione Figueroa
    Indicators
    This indicator can help you clearly identify trend changes in both bullish and bearish markets. The indicator compares the closing price of the last candle with the closing price of the candle "X" periods ago (input parameter). In an uptrend, an initial number '1' is plotted if a candle closes higher than the closing of a candle "X" periods ago. In a downtrend, an initial number '1' is plotted if a candle closes below the closing of a candle "X" periods ago. Subsequent numbers are plotted when e
    FREE
    BTFX Pivot Points
    Bradley Thomas Farrington
    Indicators
    The BTFX Pivot Points is an indicator which calculates the Support and Resistance levels for each day. By using this indicator the pivot levels point out clear targets to aim for. The resistance levels are shown in purple above the silver pivot line. The support levels are shown in Orange and can be found below the silver pivot line. This indicators works very well when used with The BTFX Daybreak Indicator. For a more in depth explanation of these indicators please watch the Youtube video attac
    Resistance and Support Indicator
    David Muriithi
    4.5 (2)
    Indicators
    This indicators automatically draws the   support and resistances   levels (key levels) for you once you've dropped it on a chart. It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analyse prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is drop it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest. But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free! For more information:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY For more free stuff visit:  https:
    FREE
    Fractal Moving Average Indicator MT5
    Young Ho Seo
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Introduction to Fractal Moving Average Fractal Moving Average indicator was designed as part of Fractal Pattern Scanner. Inside Fractal Pattern Scanner, Fractal Moving Average Indicator was implemented as multiple of chart objects. With over thousands of chart object, we find that it was not the best and efficient ways to operate the indicator. It was computationally too heavy for the indicator. Hence, we decide to implement the indicator version of Fractal Moving Average indicator to benefit ou
    FREE
    Swing Trade Concept MT5
    Burak Baltaci
    Indicators
    SWING TRADE CONCEPT  WHAT IS IT FOR? An MT5 indicator designed for swing trading. It captures trend reversals using SuperTrend logic and displays TP points with automatic Fibonacci levels.  HOW DOES IT WORK? 1. Trend Tracking Uses an ATR-based SuperTrend algorithm. It signals when the price trend breaks. 2. Signal Generation Trend reverses upward → Green BUY box + arrow (below the candle) Trend reverses downward → Red SELL box + arrow (above the candle) 3. Fibonacci Targets Automatically dra
    MTF Levels And Moving Averages
    Arinze Michael Ejike
    Indicators
    MTF Levels And Moving Averages is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. The tool helps traders locate precise entry and exit points by analyzing market structure and price action patterns. Key Features The indicator provides multi-timeframe analysis covering H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods simultaneously. It identifies supply and demand zones where price typically reacts, using color-coded visualization to distinguish between dif
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.65 (55)
    Indicators
    New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
    Ich Khiem Nguyen
    3.29 (7)
    Indicators
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.96 (76)
    Indicators
    Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.91 (32)
    Indicators
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
    ARIPoint
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    Indicators
    LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
    Trend Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.84 (99)
    Indicators
    Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (28)
    Indicators
    FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
    Smart Stop Indicator MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.8 (20)
    Indicators
    Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
    Game Changer Indicator mt5
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.67 (6)
    Indicators
    Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.31 (26)
    Indicators
    New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
    M1 Scalper Pro MT5
    Elif Kaya
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    - Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
    Ace Trend
    Mikhail Sergeev
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
    SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
    Devie Arevalo Montemayor
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
    FX Volume MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4.79 (24)
    Indicators
    FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
    IX Power MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4.92 (12)
    Indicators
    IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
    TrendLine PRO MT5
    Evgenii Aksenov
    4.67 (33)
    Indicators
    The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
    Trend indicator AI mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (12)
    Indicators
    Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4 (14)
    Indicators
    First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (19)
    Indicators
    Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
    Gold Entry Sniper
    Tahir Mehmood
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
    Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
    Franck Martin
    4.69 (13)
    Indicators
    Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
    Macroeconomic Analyzer
    DARIO GALLIONE
    Indicators
    Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
    Matreshka
    Dimitr Trifonov
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
    Advanced Supply Demand MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.5 (14)
    Indicators
    Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (17)
    Indicators
    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
    TPSproTREND PrO MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.74 (19)
    Indicators
    TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
    Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
    Prime Horizon
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automates the analysis of market structure and ICT / Smart Money concepts. It does not open or manage any trades: it is a visual analysis tool , not a trading robot. What the indicator shows The indicator scans the chart and highlights the following information: Market structure: significant swings, HH, HL, LH, LL Breaks of structure: Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of
    More from author
    Aklamavo HTF Candles with ICT FVG
    Sylvester Aklamavo
    Indicators
    If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator projects Higher-Timeframe (HTF) candles onto the current chart and optionally shows their OHLC lines and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) using ICT 3-candle logic. Projects multiple higher timeframe candles. Accurately preserves HTF OHLC on any lower timeframe. Allows spacing adjustment between projected candles. Optionally displays OHLC horizontal reference lines. Automatically detects and draws HTF Fair
    FREE
    Aklamavo Candle Range Premium Discount
    Sylvester Aklamavo
    Indicators
    If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator draws the premium and discount zones of a single candle from any timeframe on your chart. You choose which candle (current or previous) using CandleOffset, and the indicator automatically retrieves that candle’s high, low, and midpoint. It then visually displays: Premium Zone (Upper 50%) A shaded rectangle from the candle’s midpoint to high. Discount Zone (Lower 50%) A shaded rectangle from th
    FREE
    Aklamavo Inside and Outside Bars
    Sylvester Aklamavo
    Indicators
    If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. Inside Bar: A candle that is completely contained within the high-low range of the previous candle Outside Bar: A candle that completely engulfs the high-low range of the previous candle (also called an "Engulfing Bar") Inside Bars Consolidation Signals : Indicates market indecision/compression Breakout Setup : Often precedes significant price moves Continuation Patterns : Can signal pause in trend before con
    FREE
    Aklamavo ADR
    Sylvester Aklamavo
    Indicators
    This indicator   is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 tool that calculates and displays Average Daily Range (ADR) levels on your chart. It draws horizontal lines representing expected price movement ranges based on historical daily volatility, helping traders identify potential daily high and low targets. ADR (Average Daily Range)   = The average difference between the daily high and low over a specified period (default: 14 days). Unlike ATR which includes gaps between days, ADR focuses purely on int
    FREE
    Aklamavo ICT FVGs
    Sylvester Aklamavo
    Indicators
    If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator identifies and displays Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on price charts. Fair Value Gaps are price zones where there's a significant imbalance between buying and selling pressure, creating "gaps" in price action. The indicator detects two types and when they are mitigated(touched): Bullish FVG: When a candle's low is above the high of a candle two periods earlier. Bearish FVG: When a candle's high is bel
    FREE
    Aklamavo ICT Silver Bullet Zones
    Sylvester Aklamavo
    Indicators
    If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator draws vertical lines marking key Forex trading sessions (Asian, London, New York) for a configurable number of past days. These “Silver Bullet” lines help traders quickly visualize session start and end times on the chart. DaysToDisplay: How many previous days’ session lines to show. Session colors: Customizable line colors for each session. Session start hours: Local server hours for each sessi
    FREE
    Aklamavo Quarterly Open
    Sylvester Aklamavo
    Indicators
    If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator plots horizontal trend lines at the opening price of each quarter (Q1–Q4) on the chart. These lines visually represent quarterly open levels of the current year, which traders often use as support/resistance or reference points. Automatically plots Q1–Q4 opening levels as trend lines on the chart. Lines are dashed, colored, and labeled. Handles both current and historical quarters. Cleans up line
    FREE
    Aklamavo ICT KillZones
    Sylvester Aklamavo
    Indicators
    This MetaTrader 5 indicator plots ICT Killzone session markers on the chart using vertical lines . It draws the start and end times for three institutional trading sessions— Asian , London , and New York —for a user-defined number of recent historical days. No buffers or plots are used; instead, the indicator relies entirely on chart objects (OBJ_VLINE) . 1. Inputs and Parameters The indicator allows full customization of each killzone segment: General DaysToDisplay : number of past days to dra
    FREE
    Aklamavo ICT Central Bank Dealing Range
    Sylvester Aklamavo
    Indicators
    This is an extremely clean, efficient, and well-designed CBDR engine. Calculates ICT’s Central Bank Dealers Range (CBDR) Using only candle bodies — NOT wicks (open–close structure). For a defined time window (e.g., 00:00–05:00 New York). For each past day and also for today in real time. Draws the following on chart: A rectangle showing the entire CBDR body range The CBDR High line (body top) The CBDR Low line (body bottom) An optional midline A pip label showing total CBDR size Optional extens
    FREE
    Aklamavo Trading Sessions
    Sylvester Aklamavo
    Indicators
    This   ForexTrading Sessions   indicator is a powerful visual tool for MetaTrader 5 that highlights the three major forex trading sessions (Asian, London, and New York) on your chart  with the Asian Mid-line. 1. Trading Session Visualization Asian Session : 00:00 - 09:00 GMT (blue/aqua color) London Session : 08:00 - 17:00 GMT (magenta color) New York Session : 13:00 - 22:00 GMT (orange color) 2. Time Zone Adaptation TimeZoneShift   input allows you to adjust sessions to your local time Example:
    FREE
    Aklamavo Previous Year High and Low
    Sylvester Aklamavo
    Indicators
    If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator plots horizontal lines on the chart representing the previous year’s high and low prices . These levels are widely used in technical analysis as major support/resistance references. Automatically identifies the previous calendar year’s high and low . Plots horizontal lines on the chart at these levels. Customizable color, width, and style of the lines. Deletes lines on deinitialization. Updates
    FREE
    Aklamavo ATR
    Sylvester Aklamavo
    Indicators
    Th is i ndicator   is a versatile MetaTrader 5 tool that calculates and displays Average True Range (ATR) levels on your chart. It draws horizontal lines representing price levels based on ATR multiples from the daily opening price, helping traders identify potential support and resistance zones. 1.   Multiple ATR Levels ATR1 : Standard ATR level (default: 1x ATR) ATR2 : Intermediate level (default: 2x ATR) ATR3 : Extreme level (default: 3x ATR) Each level displays both upper (High) and lower (L
    FREE
    Aklamavo Dynamic News Calendar MT5
    Sylvester Aklamavo
    Indicators
    https://youtu.be/rWOUHaaBMMM The indicator reads MT5’s built-in economic calendar and organizes events into three horizontal lanes : High-impact events (red) Medium-impact events (orange) Low-impact events (gray) (optional) Each lane scrolls horizontally across the chart like a ticker. You can choose whether to show: Today’s events only Or all events for the current week This is a complete fundamental dashboard for MT5. It gives you: Real-time scrolling economic events Interpreted color-cod
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review