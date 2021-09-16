Account Info Indicator

account_info_horizontal is a mt4 (MetaTrader 4) indicator and it can be used with any forex trading systems / strategies for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits.



Indicators add account information to chart. Profit, Balance, Equity, Free Margin, Margin and Margin Level %.



AccountInfo indicator can reveal all advanced features of MetaTrader 4 (above build 600). This indicator can clearly symbolize the main data of the current account (balance, equity, free margin, current Profit/Loss, total Profit/Loss, amount of open position(s) & size, etc.) in a well-designed way. On the chart AccountInfo clearly shows the account balance of recent days.

Also, all data can be categorized with MagicNumber, Order Comment,

