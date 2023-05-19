Day Trading Tracker

5

Use Day Trading Tracker to keep a record of your earnings across accounts.

This indicator will show a dashboard in the Meta Trader chart to show for the profit or loss money in your account.

It’s easy to see just how much money you’re making matched betting with the Forex Trading Profit Tracker.

Key features:

  • Track your profit over time
  • Check out your stats.
  • Track expected profits against actual profits.
  • Export account history to Excel.

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/39113/

Reviews 3
merky16
345
merky16 2025.09.17 15:09 
 

Buen indicador muchas gracias

HUU VINH NGUYEN
733
HUU VINH NGUYEN 2025.03.18 07:04 
 

Excellent!

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4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Lukas Roth
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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Stephen J Martret
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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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Cuong Le Van
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This an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position (*). Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT of informat
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Forex Trading Profit Tracker
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Use Forex Trading Profit Tracker to keep a record of your earnings across accounts. This indicator will show a dashboard in the Meta Trader chart to show for the profit or loss money in your account. It’s easy to see just how much money you’re making matched betting with the Forex Trading Profit Tracker. Key features: Track your profit over time Check out your stats. Track expected profits against actual profits. Export account history to Excel. MT5 version(*):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
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Text On Chart
Cuong Le Van
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*Display all text information you need on your charts.* This will help you on displaying text on the chart,  to note everything , for example: strategy. * BUY SIGNAL - rule 1 - rule 2 - rule 3 - etc * SELL SIGNAL - rule 1 - rule 2 - rule 3 - etc This will remind you to follow the discipline and trading strategy set by you. The Discipline to Follow Rules is the Mark of a Top Trader Safety first, then profit will come.
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Average Daily Range Indicator
Cuong Le Van
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What is ADR? Quite simply, ADR (Average Daily Range) is the average of price movement over a period of time.  It can be used as a gauge of how far price may move on any given trading day. This indicator calculates 5, 10, 20 Average Daily Range Features: -  Average: Daily Range, Prev 1/5/10/20 days - Calculator maximum stop loss/profit target by Risk/Reward percent of ADR in Pips. - Candle countdown - ... Contact me if you need:  https://t.me/Cuongitl
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Spike Bar
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Concept: This indicator will help you find Spike Bar. 1/ Check Yesterday Range (Open-Close )  2/ Check Today pips:   Price from Daily Open to current price (Bid/Ask) Then alert for you  when the pips range of current candle is equal to or greater than the user defined minimum range. This indicator is related to Strategy: Daily Range Spike and Pull Back, you can find it on FFX forum
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Double Bollinger Bands Strategy
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This indicator is adding two sets of Bollinger Bands.  The "Double Bollinger Bands" trading strategy can help the trader find out and validate trend-based opportunities in especially volatile market conditions, explains Kathy Lien.  More information, please get more explained by Kathy Lien in her Youtube.  Double Bollinger Bands is one of the best method of following a trend. Settings Bands Period: 20 Bands Deviations 1: // Bollinger Bands as BB1 Bands Deviations 2: // Bollinger Bands as BB2 Pi
Currency Market Health
Cuong Le Van
Indicators
This indicator includes: Currency Strength Meter My currency strength meter gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are currently strong, and which ones are weak. The meter measures the strength of all forex cross pairs and applies calculations on them to determine the overall strength for each individual currency. Live Heat Map — Multiple time frame Heat Map makes it easy to spot strong and weak currencies in real-time. Get an overview of how world currencies are traded against each
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Thomas Pierre Maurice Moine
1173
Thomas Pierre Maurice Moine 2026.01.05 14:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

merky16
345
merky16 2025.09.17 15:09 
 

Buen indicador muchas gracias

HUU VINH NGUYEN
733
HUU VINH NGUYEN 2025.03.18 07:04 
 

Excellent!

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