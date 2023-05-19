Day Trading Tracker
- Utilities
-
Cuong Le Van🍀 Trading Robot: Forex & Crypto.
I am a Freelancer.
- Version: 1.1
Use Day Trading Tracker to keep a record of your earnings across accounts.
This indicator will show a dashboard in the Meta Trader chart to show for the profit or loss money in your account.
It’s easy to see just how much money you’re making matched betting with the Forex Trading Profit Tracker.
Key features:
- Track your profit over time
- Check out your stats.
- Track expected profits against actual profits.
- Export account history to Excel.
MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/39113/
Buen indicador muchas gracias