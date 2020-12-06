RealCryptoLevels Connector MT5

This utility is designed to receive volumes from order books from larger crypto exchanges and transfer information to the indicator RealCryptoLevels.

The RealCryptoLevels indicator by downloading the order book of crypt exchanges with maximum depth shows horizontal volumes of popular crypto currencies on the chart, so you can see not only the volumes, but also the levels and them strength (see screenshots), which is very important for successful trading in all strategies from scalping to medium-term trading, because you can see the preferences of buyers and sellers at the moment and their mood for the future. The indicator pulls volume data directly from the largest cryptographic exchanges with the maximum depth of the order book, so the levels are not fictional, as some indicators draw, but the real ones on which successful trading can be built.

The indicator is an analogue of the tradefuck.net service, only with a convenient display of volumes and levels directly on the chart.

For more information, please visit the product page: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/58822