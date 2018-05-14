FiboPlusMultiTFDemo MT5

A ready-made multitimeframe trading system based on automatic plotting and tracking of Fibonacci levels for buying and selling any symbol.

Demo version - calculation of the last 390 bars is not performed.





Advantages

Determines the trend direction based on a complex of 14 indicators ( Cx ), extremums of ZigZag ( Z ), RSI ( R ), Impulse ( I )

), extremums of ZigZag ( ), RSI ( ), Impulse ( ) Displaying the values of 14 indicators comprising the trend direction ( Cx )

) Plotting horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, channels

View the plotting option of Fibonacci levels on any timeframe, with the ability to scroll into the chart history. Not dependent on the working timeframe:

Standard - standard plot

- standard plot

RSI - the Relative Strength Index indicator

- the Relative Strength Index indicator System of alerts for all timeframes

On-screen



Email



Push notifications





Buttons

Changing the color scheme

« Arrows ». Move the menu to an arbitrary place.

». Move the menu to an arbitrary place. « X ». Remove the indicator from the chart.

». Remove the indicator from the chart. " Trend direction ". Calculate the trend direction on each timeframe. Used indicators: RSI, Stochastic, MACD, ADX, BearsPower, BullsPower, AO, WPR, MA - 5,10,20,50,100,200.

" Auto ", " Manual " setting of the trend direction

", " " setting of the trend direction

"Timeframes M1, M5,..." - press the button to see the indicator values for the selected timeframe



" + " Show all timeframes.

" Show all timeframes.

" Value Trend direction ". Values of indicators comprising the trend direction.

". Values of indicators comprising the trend direction.

" ZigZag (Z) RSI (R) Impulse (I) " trend based on extremums of these indicators

" trend based on extremums of these indicators " Support & Resistance ".

" Horizontal line " plot horizontal levels (fractals and RSI)

" plot horizontal levels (fractals and RSI)

" Trend line " plot trend lines (RSI)



" SUP " support

" support



" RES " resistance

" resistance

" Chanel " plot channels



" SUP " support

" support



" RES " resistance

" resistance " Fibonacci levels "

"Timeframes M1, M5,..."



" + " Show all timeframes.

" Show all timeframes.

Standard, RSI - select the plotting option for Fibonacci levels

- select the plotting option for Fibonacci levels

View the selected Fibonacci level in history:



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last " Alert signal & Trading ". Current trading signals

". Current trading signals "Show your Fibo level" show the working Fibonacci levels with the custom level





Parameters

Language (Russian, English, Deutsch, Espanol, Portugues)

(Russian, English, Deutsch, Espanol, Portugues) Color scheme - color scheme (preset colors):

- color scheme (preset colors): White background - for a white background

- for a white background

Black background - for a black background

- for a black background

Custom background - custom settings of all colors

- custom settings of all colors FIBO Custom - level values separated by «,»

- level values separated by «,» User Fibo level - custom Fibonacci level

- custom Fibonacci level Alert on/off - enable/disable alerts

- enable/disable alerts Alert from Time Frame, Alert to Time Frame - timeframes for alerts

- timeframes for alerts Minute repeat of Alerts - the number of minutes to repeat alerts

- the number of minutes to repeat alerts Number repeat of Alerts - the number of alert repetitions

- the number of alert repetitions Alert Fibo only - alerts only at Fibonacci retracement levels

- alerts only at Fibonacci retracement levels E-Mail on/off - send alerts to E-Mail

- send alerts to E-Mail Push on/off - send alerts via Push notifications

- send alerts via Push notifications custom color settings:

BUY - color Fibonacci levels UP, BUY - color Rectangle, BUY - color text



SELL - color Fibonacci levels DOWN, SELL - color Rectangle, SELL - color text



Resistance line - color, Support line - color



Divergence line - color, color text in the button

Font settings

Font Name - font name

- font name

Font Size 8, 10, 12, 14 - font size





Trading system