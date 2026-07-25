Smart Multi Indicators

Smart Multi-Indicators is an intelligent and comprehensive trading system designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates a wide range of technical, quantitative, and institutional analysis tools into a single, interactive dashboard right on your chart. This system serves as a central hub, eliminating the need for dozens of scattered indicators by providing real-time, comprehensive market analysis.

The indicator's dashboard features prominent interactive buttons that allow traders to show, hide, or activate any tool with a single click, keeping the chart clean and focused on a specific strategy.

Dashboard Buttons & Their Functions:

  1. Auto Pattern Button (Classical Patterns):

    • Function: When activated, it detects and identifies classical technical price patterns (such as ascending/descending channels, triangles, and wedges), automatically drawing their trendlines and labeling the pattern name on the chart.

  2. Dynamic Trend Button (Dynamic Trend Lines):

    • Function: Controls the visibility of trend analysis based on the Exponential Moving Average (EMA 21). Trendline colors change dynamically to clearly indicate whether the market is in an uptrend, downtrend, or neutral state.

  3. Candles & WinRate Button (Candlestick Patterns & Success Rate):

    • Function: Enables the detection of strong reversal candlestick patterns (such as Bullish/Bearish Engulfing and Pin Bars), displaying an estimated WinRate percentage for each expected pattern based on historical data.

  4. SMC - Smart Money Concepts Button:

    • Function: Displays smart money tracking tools, identifying liquidity pools (Buy-Side/Sell-Side Liquidity: BSL / SSL), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and bullish/bearish institutional Order Blocks.

  5. Support & Resistance Button (Automatic Support & Resistance):

    • Function: Controls the display of powerful horizontal support and resistance levels based on previous Swing Highs and Lows to define price targets and strong reversal zones.

  6. Auto Fibonacci Button:

    • Function: Automatically plots Fibonacci retracement and extension levels based on the lowest and highest price points within a specified timeframe, displaying correction levels accurately without manual drawing.

  7. Market Sessions Button:

    • Function: Displays time blocks for major global trading sessions (Asia, London, New York) directly on the chart, and activates a side guideline panel showing the status of each session (active or closed) along with a precise countdown timer to session close.

  8. MTF Scanner Button (Multi-Timeframe Scanner):

    • Function: Activates a side monitoring panel that allows traders to track market trends for multiple currency pairs and assets simultaneously across various timeframes (ranging from M15 to W1) based on the EMA indicator.

  9. Risk Calculator Button (Interactive Risk Calculator):

    • Function: Opens an integrated money management panel where users can input their desired risk percentage. The indicator then automatically calculates the optimal Lot Size and estimated Stop Loss based on the Average True Range (ATR).

  10. VPVR Volume Profile Button:

    • Function: Activates horizontal volume distribution across price levels to identify the Point of Control (POC) and major liquidity concentration zones, accompanied by an explanatory panel on how to use them effectively.

  11. KNN Ghost Projection Button (AI KNN Projection):

    • Function: Powers a smart prediction tool driven by AI and historical pattern matching to project a potential future price path ("Ghost Line"), paired with an instructional panel.

  12. Trade-Plan Button (Automatic Trade Plan):

    • Function: Renders a ready-made, pre-formatted trade setup plan directly on the chart, specifying the entry point, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) based on a predefined 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio.

  13. Momentum Exhaustion Button:

    • Function: Activates a momentum-sensing system designed to detect Overbought and Oversold conditions at major market highs and lows, complete with a detailed guiding panel to help traders catch price reversals safely.


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Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
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5 (4)
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