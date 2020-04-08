Trend Effect

Simple indicator - show potential entry points in the form of changes in the color of lines of the corresponding color. Entrance to the next bar is expected after the color changes, but there may be individual recommendations. But do not forget that the approach should be comprehensive, indicator signals require additional information to enter the market. It is practically not late, behaves correctly in the periods of speculation.





This is one of the few indicators that reliably works on trading assets with volatile volatility, such as the Canadian dollar. Good signals are obtained during the change of Asian session to European and European session to American.





The indicator visually unloads the price chart and saves analysis time: there is no signal - there is no transaction, if there is a reverse signal, then the current transaction should be closed.





A good option for beginners who do not have extensive technical analysis experience.