Day Breakout MT4

Trading on the breakout of daily volatility, taking into account the specifics of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. 
There is a version of this robot for the MT5 platform Day Breakout MT5

Strategy.

The robot monitors the market situation when, after the onset of a new day, the level of the high or low of the previous day is broken. Experience shows that in this case, as a rule, there is a significant price movement towards the breakout. The market is entered only when, according to calculations, the probability of reaching a take profit is maximum. If the position is not closed by take profit or stop loss, then at the user's choice it can be automatically closed by the robot at the end of the day. This allows you to rationally use price movements to get a profit.


Parameters

GENERAL PARAMETERS
  • Comment — comments on the settings (any text);
  • Magic — magic number for positions;
  • Language — message language of the robot (Eng / Rus);
LOT MANAGEMENT
  • Lot selection — lot management method (Automatic money management / Fixed lot);
  • Lot for 1000 units of free margin — lot per 1000 units of available funds of the base currency (for automatic money management);
  • Fixed lot — fixed lot for work without money management;
MARKET ENTRY
  • Stop loss —  stop loss of a position, points; 
  • Take profit —  take profit of position, points, пт;
  • Trading start hour — trading start time, (0-12) hour;
  • Trading end hour — trading end time, (14-20) hour;
MARKET EXIT
  • Method of forced closing of position  — method of closing trades at the end of the day (0 - do not close, 1 - close at the end of the day in any case, 2 - close at the end of the day in case of profit, 3 - close at the end of the day in case of loss);
  • Forced closing hour — time of forced position closing, (20-23) hour;
  • Clearance — clearance behind characteristic levels, points .


Features of use

The timeframe can be any, the trading results do not depend on it. The minimum deposit is from $10, but for a quick acceleration, it is desirable is from $300. Default parameters are set for GBPJPY.

Simultaneous trading on several currency pairs is recommended, this provides a more stable trading with less risks. In this case, it is desirable to decrease the Lot for 1000 units of free margin parameter, it is divided by the number of pairs.

The robot is easily optimized for other trading instruments.

Please do not test this robot in the strategy tester of the MT4 terminal. It does not ensure the adequacy of the model for real trading. Use the MT5 tester. On the same type of real accounts, the MT4 and MT5 versions trade in the same way.

If optimization is needed, I will tell the buyer its features in detail in a personal message.


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