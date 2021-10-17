Day and Trail MT5

4

Entry upon breakout of daily volatility. Exit using a trailing stop. Deposit recovery function after drawdown. No risky strategies. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10.

There is a version of this robot for the MT4 platform Day and Trail MT4


Strategy.

The entry is performed in case of a breakdown of the extremum of the previous day. This usually happens when market volatility increases, so in the event of a breakout, the price travels a significant distance. The robot tracks such movements and gets a profit on them. In this algorithm, take profit is infinite, and as the price moves, a trailing stop is executed, which ensures that a profit is received from almost the entire movement. The profit grows before the price reversal. If the reversal occurred earlier than the trailing had time to move to profit, and an unprofitable deal was obtained, the function of restoring the deposit is automatically activated. To do this, a one-time increase in the lot is performed to compensate for the resulting loss. Most often, the loss is compensated for in the next step. In rare cases, several steps are possible, after which the robot returns to normal mode. It is possible for the user to select the trading time, the criteria for closing a deal at the end of the day, as well as trailing and deposit recovery parameters. This makes it possible to implement a variety of user strategies based on the breakout of the daily volatility. The minimum set of input parameters provides simple control of the robot.


Options

    MAIN PARAMETERS

    • Comments on this set of parameters— comments on the settings (any text);
    • Comments on transactions — position comments (any text);
    • Magic — magic number for positions;
    • Language — message language of the robot (Eng / Rus);
    • Clearance — clearance behind characteristic levels, points;
    LOT MANAGEMENT
    • Lot selection — lot management method (Automatic money management / Fixed lot);
    • Lot for 1000 units of free margin — lot per 1000 units of available funds of the base currency (for automatic money management);
    • Fixed lot — fixed lot for work without money management;

    RECOVERY OF DEPOSIT

    • Use deposit recovery — recovery the deposit in case of drawdown (Yes/No);
    • Multiple lot for recovery mode — lot increase factor for recovery (1.1 - 4);
    • Maximum recovery attempts — maximum number of attempts to recovery the deposit;

    TIME OF TRADING

    • Trading start hour — trading start time, (0-12) hour;
    • Trading end hour — trading end time, (14-20) hour;

    STOP LOSS CONTROL

    • Initial stop loss — initial stop loss of the position, points;
    • Trailing stop — trailing stop size, points;
    • Minimal profit for Trailing stop — minimum profit for starting the trailing stop, points;
    EXITING THE MARKET
    • Close positions at the end of the day  — method of closing positions at the end of the day (Do not close / Always close / Close if profit / Close if loss);
    • Forced closing hour — time of forced position closing, (20-23) hour.

      Features of use

      The timeframe can be any, the trading results do not depend on it. The minimum deposit is from $ 10, but for a quick acceleration, it is desirable to $ 300. The default parameters are optimized for GBPJPY.

      The robot makes one trade per day. However, 80% of trades are profitable, which ensures good trading performance.

      Simultaneous trading on several currency pairs is possible. In this case, it is desirable to reduce the Lot for 1000 units of free margin parameter, it is divided by the number of currency pairs.

      The robot is easily optimized for other trading instruments. 

      Если нужна оптимизация, подробно расскажу покупателю о ее особенностях в личном сообщении.


      Reviews 2
      Eugen
      405
      Eugen 2025.02.21 13:05 
       

      Much more losing trades than winners. Stay away ! And curve fitting using history did not worked for me.

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      Eugen
      405
      Eugen 2025.02.21 13:05 
       

      Much more losing trades than winners. Stay away ! And curve fitting using history did not worked for me.

      Vadim Zotov
      31320
      Reply from developer Vadim Zotov 2025.02.21 13:35
      Please make a selection of parameters according to my method for a specific trading instrument. Everything will be fine.
      Victor Minaev
      2798
      Victor Minaev 2021.10.20 13:11 
       

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