Day and Trail MT5

Entry upon breakout of daily volatility. Exit using a trailing stop. Deposit recovery function after drawdown. No risky strategies. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10.

There is a version of this robot for the MT4 platform Day and Trail MT4







Strategy.



The entry is performed in case of a breakdown of the extremum of the previous day. This usually happens when market volatility increases, so in the event of a breakout, the price travels a significant distance. The robot tracks such movements and gets a profit on them. In this algorithm, take profit is infinite, and as the price moves, a trailing stop is executed, which ensures that a profit is received from almost the entire movement. The profit grows before the price reversal. If the reversal occurred earlier than the trailing had time to move to profit, and an unprofitable deal was obtained, the function of restoring the deposit is automatically activated. To do this, a one-time increase in the lot is performed to compensate for the resulting loss. Most often, the loss is compensated for in the next step. In rare cases, several steps are possible, after which the robot returns to normal mode. It is possible for the user to select the trading time, the criteria for closing a deal at the end of the day, as well as trailing and deposit recovery parameters. This makes it possible to implement a variety of user strategies based on the breakout of the daily volatility. The minimum set of input parameters provides simple control of the robot.





Options



MAIN PARAMETERS

Comments on this set of parameters — comments on the settings (any text);

— comments on the settings (any text); Comments on transactions — position comments (any text);



— position comments (any text); Magic — magic number for positions;

— magic number for positions; Language — message language of the robot ( Eng / Rus );



— message language of the robot ( ); Clearance — clearance behind characteristic levels, points;



Lot selection — lot management method ( Automatic money management / Fixed lot );



— lot management method ( / ); Lot for 1000 units of free margin — lot per 1000 units of available funds of the base currency (for automatic money management);



— lot per 1000 units of available funds of the base currency (for automatic money management); Fixed lot — fixed lot for work without money management;

LOT MANAGEMENT

RECOVERY OF DEPOSIT



Use deposit recovery — recovery the deposit in case of drawdown ( Yes/No );

— recovery the deposit in case of drawdown ( ); Multiple lot for recovery mode — lot increase factor for recovery (1.1 - 4);

— lot increase factor for recovery (1.1 - 4); Maximum recovery attempts — maximum number of attempts to recovery the deposit;

TIME OF TRADING Trading start hour — trading start time, (0-12) hour;

— trading start time, (0-12) hour; Trading end hour — trading end time, (14-20) hour; STOP LOSS CONTROL Initial stop loss — initial stop loss of the position, points;

— initial stop loss of the position, points; Trailing stop — trailing stop size, points;

— trailing stop size, points; Minimal profit for Trailing stop — minimum profit for starting the trailing stop, points; EXITING THE MARKET

EXITING THE MARKET

Close positions at the end of the day — method of closing positions at the end of the day ( Do not close / Always close / Close if profit / Close if loss );

— method of closing positions at the end of the day ( ); Forced closing hour — time of forced position closing, (20-23) hour.





