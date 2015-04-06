Terminator - NAS100 is a scalper with push-back order system.





The robot collects a position from the order cloud, consistently fixing profits by trailing. A vulnerability on the NAS100 tool is used as a signal. And high volatility allows you to make a profit on short sessions.





For correct operation, you need to download the settings file and select the correct account!

Parameters have been optimized for NAS100 with !!!!(7 digits) !!! and spread 0.7 Works for a broker - https://www.vantagemarkets.com

It is advisable to work on an account with a fixed spread and low or no commission in order to get a better result.

T_NAS100 - fantast.set - these settings are more productive but also a little more risky.

Important! Working hours for GMT+3 strategy (15:00 - 17:00)

Risk management is configured in the item (Risk dynamic of lots), and you can also manage the number of orders per session (Orders count).





Before you start, make sure that the orders are executed correctly on your account in the strategy tester or on the demo.





The robot has buttons for manually starting the signal. With skillful use, you can add sessions according to your signals. But it is worth considering the additional risk.





Fixed default settings allow you to conduct order sessions with minimal risk on the NAS100 instrument.





It also remains possible to configure the parameters of the adviser for other instruments.