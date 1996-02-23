Night horizontal

Night scalping trading in the horizontal Bollinger channel. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. Accounting for the features of real accounts. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10.

Strategy.

At night, near the rollover, market movements usually slow down, since at this time there are no strong disturbing factors. Price movements become small, but quite predictable. As a rule, they have the form of harmonic fluctuations. These movements can be used for trading, but it is important to take into account the spread, as it may be greater than the amplitude of fluctuations. The robot determines the possibility of trading based on the state of the Bollinger bands, using unique algorithms. Trading is allowed at the time when the Bollinger channel becomes horizontal, which indicates the absence of disturbances in the market. If this condition is met, the robot selects the mode when the spread has an acceptable value and places pending orders at the channel boundaries. Orders are sent to the center of the channel. Due to price fluctuations, orders are triggered. The obtained positions are followed by the robot until the goals are reached.

In case of an unacceptable spread expansion, orders are closed, preventing unprofitable transactions from being made. When the spread is restored, trading continues automatically. Take profit and stop loss are continuously followed by the robot to maximize the efficiency of each trade. There are various types of trailing that allow you to maximize profits or close inefficient trades with minimal losses.

There is a switchable deposit recovery function. If a losing trade has turned out on this trading instrument, then a one-time increase in the lot is performed to compensate for the resulting loss. Unlike martingale, there is no further increase in the lot, so there is no danger to the deposit. The vast majority of trades are profitable, so the resulting loss is usually compensated in the next step. In rare cases, several steps are possible, after which the robot returns to normal mode with minimal risk.

Using various combinations of input settings, many trading strategies can be implemented.

Settings

    Main setting

        • Comment — comments on the settings (any text);
        • Magic — magic number for position;
        • Language — message language of the robot (Eng/Rus);
        • Lot for 1000 units of free margin — lot per 1000 units of available funds of the base currency (for automatic money management);
        Bollinger Bands
            • Bollinger channel period — period for calculating the Bollinger channel;
            • Bollinger channel deviation — standard deviation;
            • Number candles of horizontal section — the number of candles on which to calculate the horizontality of the Bollinger channel;

            Time of trading

            • Trading start hour — trading start time, (20-23) hour ;
            • Number of hours to trade — number of hours devoted to trading (1-6);
            • Trading from Friday to Monday — trading on Friday night and Monday morning;

            Traling

            • Trailing take profit of a position —  method of trailing the take-profit of a position (No trailing — without trailing, Only in the profit zone — trailing only when the take profit is in the profit zone, Trailing always — trailing in any case, regardless of the state of the take profit);
            • Trailing stop loss of a position —  method of trailing the stop loss of a position (No trailing — without trailing, When TP is in the loss zone — trailing stop loss only when take profit is in the loss zone);

            Recovery of deposit

            • Use deposit recovery — apply the deposit recovery function (Yes/No);
            • Multiple lot for recovery mode — lot increase factor for recovery (1.1 - 4);
            • Maximum recovery attempts — maximum number of attempts to recovery the deposit (1-10);

            Auxiliary parameters

            • Initial stop loss —  initial stop loss, points; 
            • Maximum spread —  maximum allowable spread, points;
            • Clearance — clearance behind characteristic levels, points.

            Features of use

            The default parameters are optimized for GBPUSD, M5 timeframe. Shoulder preferably 1:500. Deposit from $10, but $300 is desirable for a quick overclock. A broker with a low spread and fast execution is recommended.

            If optimization is needed, I will tell the buyer in detail about its features in a personal message.



            Recommended products
            Its Volatility is your Opportunity
            Marta Gonzalez
            Experts
            Sometimes the market becomes volatile and we need algorithms that operate this volatility regardless of its direction. This system tries to take advantage in moments of high volatility. It has 5 levels of input filters that it is recommended to adjust depending on the volatility, the average value would be mode 3, below the sensitivity decreases, above it increases. You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first
            SAWA Netting Grid EA
            Alejandro Funes
            Experts
            This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
            Srfire Hedge Position
            Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
            Experts
            SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
            Theranto v3 MT5
            Hossein Davarynejad
            Experts
            //////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                           
            SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
            Adam Gerasimov
            Experts
            SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
            Mean reversion automatic
            Samuel Bedin
            Experts
            Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
            Quantum5
            Tian Yu Li
            4.07 (27)
            Experts
            Quantum is a High Frequency EA with relatively lower risk. It trades tens of trades per day but generally the max drawdown is below 15%.  MT5 Version ======== Usage======== : Symbol: Any Main pairs Timeframe: M15 or higher Recommend Lots: 0.01 per 2000 USD Note: Grid strategy is alwasy with some risk due to the increasely accumulated risky lots. but the high profit makes such strategy still being popular no matter how forex industry developed.   this is why we spent many years on researchi
            FREE
            Gold Correlator
            Wilna Barnard
            Experts
            Gold Correlator EA (XAUUSD · M5) Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 . Overview Gold Correlator EA is an automated breakout Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe . Its trading logic is centered around the EURUSD correlation filter , which acts as the main confirmation engine for entries. The system only places breakout trades when EURUSD moves in the same direction, ensuring that Gold positi
            Gold Extreme Furious
            Aercio Dos Santos Da Silva
            Experts
            Here’s the full English translation of your text: --- ### **Operating Principle** The **Golden Extreme Furious EA** is an intelligent buy recovery and accumulation system (BUY Recovery Grid) specially developed for **XAUUSD (Gold)**. It combines advanced technical analysis (using Bill Williams’ AO and AC indicators) with a smart order management system that always aims to close trading cycles in profit — even after adverse market movements. The robot operates exclusively with **buy (BUY)**
            SlingShot Fx Pro
            Adam Zolei
            Experts
            Sling Shot FX Pro – Precision. Protection. Performance. **LIMITED TIME PROMOTION ALERT! ** This is an introductory offer at a heavily reduced price. The price will increase soon, as the product achieves its early adoption goals. Secure your license now to benefit from the lowest price and all future updates! Step into the world of professional algorithmic trading with Sling Shot FX Pro – an advanced Expert Advisor built for traders who demand consistency, control, and cutting-edge automation. T
            Capital Gate PRT EA
            Irina Cherkashina
            Experts
            This universal expert advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous work in two directions of the trading strategy, which is based on our own trend indicator "   Extreme Spike PRT "  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdow
            HighRider
            Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
            Experts
            EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
            Pivot Monster
            Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
            Experts
            This robot trading based following indicators. ADX (Average Directional Movement Index) MAs (Moving Average, MA) Supported Parameters    Pair: EURUSD    Period: 4H, 8H, 12H, 1Day https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhM91KUIaK8 Tested with FTMO broker.  We suggest tight spread broker.  If you do not have tight broker, I recommended icmarket broker and you can created tight spread with using following link. Link:  https://icmarkets.com/?camp=64005 Before use it please test own broker. Thank you.
            M15 Scalping
            Minh Phuong Phung
            Experts
            A professio nal scalping Ex pert Advisor f or MetaTrader   5 that combines mult i-timeframe tre nd analysis wit h breakout en try signals. The   EA is design ed to work acr oss all timefr ames and curren cy pairs, including   major pairs a nd XAUUSD. Key Features: 1. Multi-Timefram e Analysis: Us es EMA indicator s on current t imeframe for   entry signals Analyzes higher   timeframe tr end for direc tion confirma tion Config urable higher tim eframe (defa ult: H1) W orks on M1, M 15, M30, H1, D
            ATR Grid Trader Pro
            Vladimir Shumikhin
            Experts
            ATR Grid Trader Pro Automated Expert Advisor for trading on MetaTrader 5 based on ATR volatility and a controlled grid strategy DESCRIPTION ATR Grid Trader Pro is a professional automated trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for systematic and fully automated trading with strict risk control. The advisor makes trading decisions not based on emotions or subjective signals, but on real market volatility measured by the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. The main idea of the system is
            Night Glory
            Ivan Martin Piera
            Experts
            New Version Launch special offer, ONLY 150$ ! Live monitoring account (Real Account / Zero Spread / Default Settings / Recommended pairs) https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1375120 Night Glory is a multi-currency expert advisor. It works finding possible reversal patterns in quiet market hours. Key features: Multi-currency: trade unlimited pairs with only one chart setup Configurable money management (Auto or Manual) Proprietary trailing Take Profit and Stop Loss in every position No grid, no ma
            Hybrid Grid Pro EA
            Hammad Malik Ejaz Ahmad Ansari
            Experts
            Hybrid Grid Pro EA — Intelligent Martingale + Grid System for MT5 Finally — a hybrid recovery system that doesn't gamble your account! Grid Recovery Pro EA combines the strategic placement of grid trading with the mathematical precision of martingale recovery, creating a balanced approach to automated trading. Designed for traders who understand that consistent profits come from smart risk management, not magic formulas. IMPORTANT!   After the purchase please send me a private message to receiv
            ScorpionGrid
            Evgenii Kuznetsov
            5 (3)
            Experts
            Multi-currency grid Expert Advisor, in most cases it receives quite accurate entries. If an entry is not accurate enough, the positions are managed using an elaborate martingale strategy. Work on real account:  http://tiny.cc/nkaqmz Entries are performed using the signals of RSI and Stochastic indicators, in the overbought/oversold areas, plus additional entry conditions based on a proprietary algorithm. Recommended timeframe - М15. Input parameters SetName - name of the current settings file Ma
            Loss Recovery Trader MT5
            Michalis Phylactou
            5 (3)
            Experts
            Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
            SL Gold Scalper
            Chriscane Lucius J Manthando
            Experts
            SL Gold Scalper EA is optimized to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) asset. Based on the analysis of the market behavior a strategy that minimizes loss trades to successfully implement the martingale method. Multi-time frame analysis included for higher percentage of safe entries avoiding stop loss (SL) hunting from the market makers.  Expert Advisor Recommended Guide lines ================================================ Input Settings: MagicNumber => (Unique number per chart e.g 34505) XAUUSD =>  4 Hour Ch
            King Sniper EA
            Ivan Bebikov
            3.86 (22)
            Experts
            Monitoring of real trading Advisor -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2264971 My other products    -      click here Keep in mind that the results on different brokers may differ, I recommend testing on your broker before using it (you can ask me for a list of recommended brokers in the PM). Read the blog post with the description of the adviser before starting work and if you have any additional questions, write to me in the PM. A fully automatic Expert Advisor that does not require additional
            Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
            Profalgo Limited
            4.25 (12)
            Experts
            Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
            Yen Master EA
            Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
            Experts
            Yen Master is a powerful and profitable Expert Advisor that uses a combination of techniques to identify the optimum entry and exit points for trades. It has been backtested using high accuracy data and optimized for low risk trading. Here are some of the features and results of Yen Master: High performance:  Yen Master has a very high return on investment. The Expert Advisor can grow a small account of $200 to $248,000, or a larger account of $10,000 to $3,732,000 , in just 4 years. The EA c
            GoldHFT MT5
            Aldo Marco Ronchese
            4.5 (4)
            Experts
            High Frequency Trader for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of . MT4 version can be found here Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT   The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market EA Gold HFT is a new trading tool that uses artificial intelligence to help you take advantage of gold volatility , even if you're a beginne
            Gold Long Pro
            Wei Zhao
            Experts
            FIRST MONTH SPECIAL $199 GOLD LONG PRO - Proven 5-Year Performance | 7000% Backtest Returns EXCEPTIONAL BACKTEST PERFORMANCE (2020-2024) • Starting Capital: $1,000 • Final Balance: $70,000+ • Total Return: 7000%+ over 5 years • Average Annual Growth: ~109% • Tested Period: January 1, 2020 - May 1, 2025 • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - 99% Modeling Quality PROVEN STRATEGY FOUNDATION • Higher Low Price Action methodology • Multi-timeframe analysis (H1 structure + M5 signals) • Gold/XAUUSD spec
            Cypher King
            Youssef Souih Hejjaji
            Experts
            Cypher King is now available! Cypher King delivers consistent performance without the gimmicks. Built for GBPJPY, easily adaptable to other pairs, and designed to thrive in real market conditions. Why Choose Cypher King? AI-Driven Precision At the heart of Cypher King lies a powerful neural network that analyzes live price action using a synchronized blend of MACD, RSI, EMAs, Bollinger Bands , and more. No Martingale, No Nonsense Forget risky systems. Cypher King uses stable logic , avoiding pos
            Robot Scalping Gold Trend
            Jinarto
            Experts
            KING GOLD 3.40 (MT5) — XAUUSD Micro Scalper KING GOLD 3.40 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for XAUUSD (Gold). The EA is optimized for small lot trading and focuses on short-term entries under suitable market conditions. Recommended settings: Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M1–M5 (depends on broker conditions) Lot size: 0.01 (example) Account type: Hedging Minimum deposit: from 300 USD (recommended for margin safety) Testing note: This product has been tested in the MetaTrader 5 Strateg
            PairsTrading MT5
            Evgenii Kuznetsov
            Experts
            The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
            Big Bang EA5
            Lee Munday
            2.29 (7)
            Experts
            Big Bang is a result of months and months of development. It perfectly presents the combination of my trading & coding skills. This is a fully automated, multicurrency Expert Advisor with a bunch of customizable inputs that can be optimized if you wish to do so. This algorithm has been tested on a number of currency pairs and the best performing are in the defaults: CHFJPY,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,EURGBP,USDCAD,NZDCAD,GBPNZD. Even though you are able to add other pairs I do not recommend you doing so. Prem
            SmartEdgeAnalyzer
            Abenathi Ntwana
            Experts
            Smart Edge Analyzer — Edge Your Risk. Master Your Market. Smart Edge Analyzer is a powerful fully automated trading robot designed for traders who want intelligent, precision-driven market entries — without lifting a finger. Originally created as a manual signal tool, Smart Edge Analyzer has been fully upgraded to place real trades automatically based on advanced technical conditions. It combines robust market analysis with a smart execution engine that protects your capital while capturing
            Buyers of this product also purchase
            Quantum Queen MT5
            Bogdan Ion Puscasu
            4.98 (394)
            Experts
            Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
            AI Gold Sniper MT5
            Ho Tuan Thang
            4.85 (26)
            Experts
            LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
            Quantum King EA
            Bogdan Ion Puscasu
            5 (101)
            Experts
            Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
            CryonX EA MT5
            Solomon Din
            5 (11)
            Experts
            Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
            AI Gold Trading MT5
            Ho Tuan Thang
            5 (12)
            Experts
            LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
            Zenox
            PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
            4.65 (20)
            Experts
            Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
            Nova Gold X
            Hicham Chergui
            2.96 (23)
            Experts
            Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
            Golden Hen EA
            Taner Altinsoy
            5 (13)
            Experts
            Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
            Goldwave EA MT5
            Shengzu Zhong
            5 (7)
            Experts
            LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
            Mad Turtle
            Gennady Sergienko
            4.52 (77)
            Experts
            Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
            Aura Ultimate EA
            Stanislav Tomilov
            4.82 (90)
            Experts
            Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
            Gold Atlas
            Jimmy Peter Eriksson
            5 (7)
            Experts
            Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH PRICE! The current price is only available for a limited number of copies. Once they are sold, the price will increase. What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approac
            Vortex Turbo EA
            Stanislav Tomilov
            5 (3)
            Experts
            Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
            Quantum Emperor MT5
            Bogdan Ion Puscasu
            4.87 (497)
            Experts
            Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
            NTRon 2OOO
            Konstantin Freize
            4.16 (19)
            Experts
            Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
            AI Forex Robot MT5
            MQL TOOLS SL
            4.52 (66)
            Experts
            AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
            Neptune EA MT5
            Kalinskie Gilliam
            5 (3)
            Experts
            Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to a single chart with any timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want a real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. N
            The Gold Reaper MT5
            Profalgo Limited
            4.47 (89)
            Experts
            PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
            Golden Zephyr
            Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
            5 (1)
            Experts
            Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
            Ultimate Breakout System
            Profalgo Limited
            5 (29)
            Experts
            IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
            VolumeHedger
            OMG FZE LLC
            4.9 (39)
            Experts
            VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that comb
            HTTP ea
            Yury Orlov
            5 (9)
            Experts
            How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
            Aura Black Edition MT5
            Stanislav Tomilov
            4.37 (51)
            Experts
            Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
            Vortex Gold EA
            Stanislav Tomilov
            5 (30)
            Experts
            Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
            Pivot Killer
            BLODSALGO LIMITED
            4.63 (24)
            Experts
            Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
            Ultimate Pulse
            Clifton Creath
            5 (4)
            Experts
            live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
            The ORB Master
            Profalgo Limited
            4.88 (24)
            Experts
            PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
            Autorithm AI
            Zaha Feiz
            4.46 (13)
            Experts
            ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
            SmartChoise
            Gabriel Costin Floricel
            4.22 (72)
            Experts
            SmartChoise EA – Neural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M1 Timeframe  The user manual is available via the link on my profile page — it has detailed explanations of all settings and options. On the Telegram channel, you can also find several accounts running SmartChoise with different balances, risk levels, and setups. This is a great way to see the EA’s real performance across multiple brokers and conditions. Price reduced for black friday This EA is built for long-term, co
            Golden Mirage mt5
            Michela Russo
            4.74 (35)
            Experts
            Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
            More from author
            Raff Channel indicator MT5
            Vadim Zotov
            4.71 (7)
            Indicators
            The indicator plots a trend channel using the technique by Gilbert Raff. The channel axis is a first-order regression. The upper and lower lines show the maximum distance the Close line had moved away from the axis line. Therefore, the upper and lower lines can be considered as resistance and support lines, respectively. A similar version of the indicator for the MT4 terminal As a rule, most movements of the price occur within a channel, going beyond the support or resistance line only for a sh
            FREE
            Total Lock
            Vadim Zotov
            4.6 (5)
            Experts
            Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader's money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will place a pending lock — a counter order. When the price moves sharply against the trader, the lock becomes a market one, and therefore the loss does not increase, but freezes at the same level. The main position is saved and will bring profit as soon as the lock closes. Each position is locked by a separate lock. The number of positions is not limited. The robot c
            Raff Channel indicator
            Vadim Zotov
            4.88 (25)
            Indicators
            The indicator plots a trend channel using the technique by Gilbert Raff. The channel axis is a first-order regression. The upper and lower lines show the maximum distance the Close line had moved away from the axis line. Therefore, the upper and lower lines can be considered as resistance and support lines, respectively. A similar version of the indicator for the MT5 terminal As a rule, most movements of the price occur within a channel, going beyond the support or resistance line only for a sh
            FREE
            Simple divergence
            Vadim Zotov
            5 (2)
            Indicators
            The indicator plots a curve of the difference between the values ​​of two trading instruments (currency pairs). The purpose of the indicator is to observe the processes of divergence and convergence of the values ​​of two trading instruments. The results obtained can be used for trading strategies of statistical arbitrage, pair trading, correlation, and others. Trading strategy The indicator is attached to the chart of any trading instrument. In the input parameters, the names of trading instr
            FREE
            Keltner Raschke indicator
            Vadim Zotov
            5 (1)
            Indicators
            The indicator uses the Chester W. Keltner's channel calculation method, modified by the well-known trader Linda Raschke. Due to the modification, the calculated channel contains a much more complete overview of the price movements, which allows increasing the probability of an accurate prediction of the upcoming price movement. Unlike the classic Keltner method, the base line of the channel is plotted based on the Exponential Moving Average, and the Average True Range is used to calculate the up
            FREE
            HandMarket
            Vadim Zotov
            5 (2)
            Experts
            HandMarket is an interactive trading robot. It works inside various market formations (descending and ascending trend channel, horizontal, narrowing or expanding flat, triangle, flag, etc.) The lines limiting these formations should be set by the user. Strategy Features Computer algorithms cannot precisely determine trend channels and other market shapes. Only a human can do it correctly. Using this robot, a person can draw a selected shape on the chart and trade inside the selected area. When
            Regression Channel double
            Vadim Zotov
            3.4 (5)
            Experts
            Trading robot for a real account. It is a continuation of the idea used as the basis of the popular Regression Channel EA. Unlike its predecessor, it uses a bidirectional trading algorithm. The robot trades inside a channel formed by regression curves. Deals are always by stop losses. Strategy Features The robot trades inside a trend channel bound by the curves of a polynomial regression. The trend direction and strength are determined by the gradient of the channel cures during the trading. Ma
            Bollinger Channel
            Vadim Zotov
            5 (2)
            Experts
            A robot is designed for trading on a real account. The robot trades inside a channel formed by Bollinger bands. Trades are only opened with trend, near the border line of the channel. Take Profit is set at the opposite side of the channel. Deals are always by stop losses. Trading Strategy Characteristics The robot calculates the channel formed by Bollinger bands. Market entries will be made near the channel borders if there is a sufficient gradient. Profit is fixed on the opposite side of the c
            Adaptive Lock
            Vadim Zotov
            4.86 (7)
            Experts
            Adaptive Lock is an interactive assistant for manual trading, which minimizes the losses at any movement of the price against the trader and allows the profit to grow when the price moves in the right direction. Strategy Any manual trading strategy can be used. The adaptive position locking algorithm implemented by Adaptive Lock can be used instead of stop loss for any order, including manually opened ones. Place the initial lock line instead of the conventional stop loss. The robot monitors th
            Market Asymmetry
            Vadim Zotov
            5 (1)
            Experts
            Interactive assistant for manual trading on a real account. The robot monitors the phenomenon of market asymmetry, which occurs after the manual entry time has been set. It uses the price movement in any direction relative to the entry point. Provides implementation of many different trading strategies. Manual intervention in the process of deal management is allowed. Trading strategies You can use any strategy for manual trading based on tracking of the price deviation from the market entry po
            Raff and Bollinger
            Vadim Zotov
            4 (3)
            Experts
            The robot is intended for trading on a real account. Two channels are being constructed: Hilbert Raff and John Bollinger. The external Raff channel allows you to determine the direction of the global trend. Inside it, in the Bollinger channel, trade is conducted on a trend. Provision is made for disabling martingale and money management, transactions are protected by stop-loss. Features of the trading strategy The robot calculates two channels. The external channel is calculated by the method of
            Hand Pattern
            Vadim Zotov
            5 (1)
            Experts
            The robot is a semi-automatic, with a push-button control panel. A person determines arbitrary patterns (figures) of the market and directly on the chart restricts them to lines. Inside the specified pattern, the robot automatically trades, concluding and accompanying transactions. After the price leaves the pattern, trading stops until a new command of the person. Features of the trading strategy The trader finds on the chart any of the well-known patterns (oblique, tapering or widening trend
            Lock balancer
            Vadim Zotov
            5 (5)
            Experts
            Used in manual trading to block losses on any price movement against a trader. Allows profits to grow as the price moves in the right direction. Can lock one position or grid. Helps other robots to reduce drawdown by locking. Principle of operation Instead of the traditional stop loss, the trader manually sets the initial locking line of this robot. The robot monitors the behavior of the price relative to this line. If the price goes against the trader, the robot locks the position (or severa
            Gap Professional
            Vadim Zotov
            4.75 (8)
            Experts
            Professional innovative system for trading on a live account. Based on patterns of closing gaps in price movements. The ability to adapt to any market. Minimum deposit of $ 10. Features of the trading strategy In the graphs of the movement of currency pairs, gaps are often formed. Usually they occur after days off or holidays. This is due to a change in some fundamental factors of the markets during the absence of trading. Therefore, immediately after the opening of the market, one can observe
            Day Breakout MT4
            Vadim Zotov
            Experts
            Trading on the breakout of daily volatility, taking into account the specifics of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10.  There is a version of this robot for the MT5 platform Day Breakout MT5 Strategy. The robot monitors the market situation when, after the onset of a new day, the level of the high or low of the previous day is broken. Experience shows that in this case, as a rule, there is a significan
            Day and Trail
            Vadim Zotov
            5 (1)
            Experts
            Entry upon breakout of daily volatility. Exit using a trailing stop. Deposit recovery function after drawdown. No risky strategies. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a version of this robot for the MT5 platform Day and Trail MT5 Strategy. The entry is performed in case of a breakdown of the extremum of the previous day. This usually happens when market volatility increases, so in the event of a breakout, the price travels a significant distance. The robot tracks suc
            Le Chatelier MT4
            Vadim Zotov
            5 (1)
            Experts
            Night scalping using Le Chatelier's principle of dynamic balance. Accounting for the features of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. Strategy. The trading strategy is based on the principle of dynamic balance, formulated by the French scientist Le Chatelier. According to this principle, a system that is in a state of stable equilibrium, under external influence, tends to return to a state of eq
            Night horizontal MT4
            Vadim Zotov
            Experts
            Night scalping trading in the horizontal Bollinger channel. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. Accounting for the features of real accounts. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. Strategy. At night, near the rollover, market movements usually slow down, since at this time there are no strong disturbing factors. Price movements become small, but quite predictable. As a rule, they have the form of harmonic fluctuations. These movements can be used
            Raff Scalper MT4
            Vadim Zotov
            Experts
            Scalping in the trend channel by Gilbert Raff. Development for real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a similar version for the MT5 terminal Strategy. The robot builds a trend channel using the Gilbert Raff method. The direction of the trend is determined by the slope of the channel. The robot places pending limit orders only in the direction of the trend. After the order is converted in
            Total Lock MT4
            Vadim Zotov
            5 (2)
            Experts
            Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader's money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will place a pending lock — a counter order. When the price moves sharply against the trader, the lock becomes a market one, and therefore the loss does not increase, but freezes at the same level. The main position is saved and will bring profit as soon as the lock closes. Each position is locked by a separate lock. The number of positions is not limited. The robot c
            Gap Professional MT5
            Vadim Zotov
            Experts
            Professional innovative system for trading on a live account. Based on patterns of closing gaps in price movements. The ability to adapt to any market. Minimum deposit of $ 10. Features of the trading strategy In the graphs of the movement of currency pairs, gaps are often formed. Usually they occur after days off or holidays. This is due to a change in some fundamental factors of the markets during the absence of trading. Therefore, immediately after the opening of the market, one can observe
            Lock balancer MT5
            Vadim Zotov
            5 (2)
            Experts
            Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader’s money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will set the pending lock. With a sharp movement of the price against the trader, the lock becomes market, and therefore the loss does not increase. The main position is maintained and will bring profit as soon as the robot selects the right moment to unlock. The robot can be used to insure positions during manual trading, or as an addition to another robot. Principle
            Day Breakout MT5
            Vadim Zotov
            5 (1)
            Experts
            Trading on the breakout of daily volatility, taking into account the specifics of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a version of this robot for the MT4 platform Day Breakout MT4 Strategy. The robot monitors the market situation when, after the onset of a new day, the level of the high or low of the previous day is broken. Experience shows that in this case, as a rule, there is a significant
            Day and Trail MT5
            Vadim Zotov
            4 (1)
            Experts
            Entry upon breakout of daily volatility. Exit using a trailing stop. Deposit recovery function after drawdown. No risky strategies. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a version of this robot for the MT4 platform Day and Trail MT4 Strategy. The entry is performed in case of a breakdown of the extremum of the previous day. This usually happens when market volatility increases, so in the event of a breakout, the price travels a significant distance. The robot tracks suc
            Le Chatelier
            Vadim Zotov
            Experts
            Night scalping using Le Chatelier's principle of dynamic balance. Accounting for the features of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. Strategy. The trading strategy is based on the principle of dynamic balance, formulated by the French scientist Le Chatelier. According to this principle, a system that is in a state of stable equilibrium, under external influence, tends to return to a state of eq
            Raff Scalper
            Vadim Zotov
            Experts
            Scalping in the trend channel by Gilbert Raff. Development for real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a similar version for the MT4 terminal Strategy. The robot builds a trend channel using the Gilbert Raff method. The direction of the trend is determined by the slope of the channel. The robot places pending limit orders only in the direction of the trend. After the order is converted in
            Calendar DB
            Vadim Zotov
            Utilities
            The strategy tester of the MT5 terminal does not allow robots (advisers) to read the events of the economic calendar. Therefore, news robots cannot be tested and optimized in the strategy tester. The solution to this problem is the reading of events by the robot from a previously prepared external database, in which the events of the economic calendar are recorded. With the help of this utility, a Database File is generated from the economic calendar of the MT5 terminal. The File is created in
            Trend with calendar
            Vadim Zotov
            Experts
            Trading with the impact of dangerous news - the economic calendar is automatically analyzed. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. The main feature of the robot is the use of filtering news received from the economic calendar. Entries into the market are carried out only according to the trend, on rollbacks of oscillatory processes. Events are selected from the economic calendar at which it is dangerous to enter the market, and transactions are blocked near the time of th
            Filter:
            No reviews
            Reply to review