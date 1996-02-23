Night horizontal

Night scalping trading in the horizontal Bollinger channel. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. Accounting for the features of real accounts. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10.

Strategy.

At night, near the rollover, market movements usually slow down, since at this time there are no strong disturbing factors. Price movements become small, but quite predictable. As a rule, they have the form of harmonic fluctuations. These movements can be used for trading, but it is important to take into account the spread, as it may be greater than the amplitude of fluctuations. The robot determines the possibility of trading based on the state of the Bollinger bands, using unique algorithms. Trading is allowed at the time when the Bollinger channel becomes horizontal, which indicates the absence of disturbances in the market. If this condition is met, the robot selects the mode when the spread has an acceptable value and places pending orders at the channel boundaries. Orders are sent to the center of the channel. Due to price fluctuations, orders are triggered. The obtained positions are followed by the robot until the goals are reached.



In case of an unacceptable spread expansion, orders are closed, preventing unprofitable transactions from being made. When the spread is restored, trading continues automatically. Take profit and stop loss are continuously followed by the robot to maximize the efficiency of each trade. There are various types of trailing that allow you to maximize profits or close inefficient trades with minimal losses.



There is a switchable deposit recovery function. If a losing trade has turned out on this trading instrument, then a one-time increase in the lot is performed to compensate for the resulting loss. Unlike martingale, there is no further increase in the lot, so there is no danger to the deposit. The vast majority of trades are profitable, so the resulting loss is usually compensated in the next step. In rare cases, several steps are possible, after which the robot returns to normal mode with minimal risk.



Using various combinations of input settings, many trading strategies can be implemented.

Settings



Main setting



Comment — comments on the settings (any text);

— comments on the settings (any text); Magic — magic number for position;

— magic number for position; Language — message language of the robot ( Eng/Rus );

— message language of the robot ( ); Lot for 1000 units of free margin — lot per 1000 units of available funds of the base currency (for automatic money management);

Bollinger channel period — period for calculating the Bollinger channel;

— period for calculating the Bollinger channel; Bollinger channel deviation — standard deviation;

— standard deviation; Number candles of horizontal section — the number of candles on which to calculate the horizontality of the Bollinger channel;

Bollinger Bands

Time of trading

Trading start hour — trading start time, (20-23) hour ;

— trading start time, (20-23) hour ; Number of hours to trade — number of hours devoted to trading (1-6);

— number of hours devoted to trading (1-6); Trading from Friday to Monday — trading on Friday night and Monday morning;

Traling

Trailing take profit of a position — method of trailing the take-profit of a position ( No trailing — without trailing, Only in the profit zone — trailing only when the take profit is in the profit zone, Trailing always — trailing in any case, regardless of the state of the take profit);

— method of trailing the take-profit of a position ( — without trailing, — trailing only when the take profit is in the profit zone, trailing in any case, regardless of the state of the take profit); Trailing stop loss of a position — method of trailing the stop loss of a position (No trailing — without trailing, When TP is in the loss zone — trailing stop loss only when take profit is in the loss zone);

Recovery of deposit

Use deposit recovery — apply the deposit recovery function ( Yes/No );

— apply the deposit recovery function ( ); Multiple lot for recovery mode — lot increase factor for recovery (1.1 - 4);

— lot increase factor for recovery (1.1 - 4); Maximum recovery attempts — maximum number of attempts to recovery the deposit (1-10);

Auxiliary parameters

Initial stop loss — initial stop loss, points;

— initial stop loss, points; Maximum spread — maximum allowable spread, points;

— maximum allowable spread, points; Clearance — clearance behind characteristic levels, points.

Features of use



The default parameters are optimized for GBPUSD, M5 timeframe. Shoulder preferably 1:500. Deposit from $10, but $300 is desirable for a quick overclock. A broker with a low spread and fast execution is recommended.

If optimization is needed, I will tell the buyer in detail about its features in a personal message.





